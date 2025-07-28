Halle Berry's most stunning beauty looks over the years - from her many bob styles to her iconic pixie cut

While some celebs like to play around with makeup looks, trying new techniques or changing their glam level depending on the occasion, Halle Berry is someone who tends to save the adventure for her hairdo, tending to stick to a signature, pretty simple, makeup look.

From showing off one of the best celebrity bobs in Hollywood to letting her natural curls shine through or going for long, loose, wavy locks, Halle's done a lot to her hair over the years.

Here we round up Halle Berry's best beauty looks over the years, from her ever-changing hairstyles to her signature understated makeup look.

Halle Berry's best beauty looks over the years

Textured chin-skimming bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Halle has worn her bob haircut in many different ways, giving us so many ideas for how to style a bob - and we have to say, this is one of our favourites. With a flattering chin-skimming length, the textured finish of the hair gives the overall look a more voluminous shape than it would if smooth for a stylish impression.

Bangs on tendrils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us love an updo, but it can be nice to have something around the face to make it a bit more flattering and give the look a bit more relaxed feel. And while we tend to opt for tendrils, or in some more brave cases, bangs, we love how Halle has opted for both with this look.

Swept-up curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a natural hair look, and Halle's natural curls make us love it even more. If you have a strong claw clip, this style is easy to recreate as you simply sweep up your hair and clip it just under the crown. We love how Halle keeps out on tendril to give this low-key updo and even more casual feel.

Bob meet volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When styling a bob, especially one that is as short and chin-skimming as Halle's, most people tend to go for a straight style or perhaps one where they've added in a few loose waves or even a bit of choppy texture. But here, Halle decided to embrace her natural curls, with the voluminous bringing out her high cheekbones and sharp facial structure.

Low pony occasion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a low pony is one that we tend to opt for on a casual day of chores and errands, Halle brings it to her evening-wear with this chic look that gives off cool and relaxed elegance. The wavy tendrils at the front add more of an occasion feel to this look, so definitely add those in if you recreate this for an evening look.

Beachy waves bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is such a fun way to wear a bob - and a really flattering option that gives the look a bit more depth and shape. Depending on your natural hair texture, you could rely on product and use a curl creme, gel or mousse to scrunch it up into your desired shape. Or if you need to eliminate frizz, maybe opt for one of the best hair products for humidity instead, or even a curling tool for short hair.

Curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hairstyle that has become one of the most popular over the years, Halle brings back the best of the 70s here with her curtain bangs and voluminous, wavy layers. This is a great look for long hair and can work for casual days or even a more dressy occasion - and we love how it shows off her caramel highlights too.

Short textured pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One that Halle was well known for around the 00s and 2010s, this iconic look is a great option for showing off high cheekbones and allowing your bone structure to shine. The shorter sides with length and volume on the top give it an edgier feel than typical pixie cuts, which worked well for the actress's superhero era.

Wispy bangs low pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look from Halle. Low maintenance and easy to achieve, the bangs really do all the hard work here, taking the low pony from casual to glam. The wispy styling really complements the lace dress the star has opted for, creating a floaty and whimsical look.

Voluminous natural curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This showstopping look from the star is definitely red carpet worthy. Embracing her natural curls but adding a ton of volume, the extended height on the top and the volume around the side give a gorgeous shape that is really flattering for Halle's sharp face structure. Plus, we love the caramel highlights peppered throughout.

Top knot chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping a below-the-crown bun or pony for a topknot, Halle is giving us all the inspo for our next fun updo. The folding layers of the hair add some interest to what could otherwise be a plain topknot, and we love how the bangs add another dimension to the look.

Beachy bonnet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beachy waves are always a good idea, and we love how Halle adds to them with this look with the long, tousled, textured bangs. Their side-swept nature almost gives the impression of being windswept on the beach, and the glossy tones in the actress's highlights scream summer.

Hollywood bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An expert in bob styling, Halle goes Hollywood with this look that takes her flattering chin-skimming bob and adds a whole load of glamour to it. By keeping the top half relatively unstyled and then adding voluminous curls to the bottom half, she embraces the Hollywood bob look for a shining red carpet moment.

Sleek side curtain top knot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot going on in this look, but we love it all. First, the side-swept bangs that come across the face and give it a sleek, modernist look and then the detailed top knot that features several sharp folds. It's almost reminiscent of a sci-fi movie, so it's a perfect accompaniment to the purple sequin jumpsuit the star has opted for.

Spiky micro bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Halle is known for her bob and pixie haircuts, this look meets in the middle. A micro bob that just skims her cheekbones, it emphasises her structured facial shape. The spiky, edgy look also pairs the bob with micro bangs for a true 00s throwback.

Vacation Halle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most opt for an occasion updo or glossy waves or curls for the red carpet, we love this more casual look from Halle that gives off holiday feels. The sleek straight hair looks chic but casual, while the braid on the side makes it feel gloriously beachy.

Parted curtain waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle has worn a lot of wavy hair looks in the past, but we love the simplicity and style of this one. Sporting loose waves parted down the middle, this gives her look a neat symmetry, while the long curtain bangs are incorporated into the body of the hair for a curtain-like look.

Voluminous half updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone loves a half-up, half-down look, and Halle adds another touch of style here. The volume at the crown adds a bit of drama to this look to make it a bit more red-carpet worthy than just a usual half-updo, while the loose waves and tendrils around the face make the look a little softer and delicate.

Full frontal bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Halle has mastered the bangs look, often opting for curtain bangs, but we love this full frontal bangs style on her just as much. The straight styling, along with the neat updo, makes this a really good option for more professional moments, but we love how she keeps it fun with the caramel highlights.

Big braid glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you go for one big braid or two side ones, this style tends to be reserved for more off-duty looks. However, Halle brings the glam to this look by adding a lot of volume to the braid and finishing it off with lots of wavy tendrils. A glam but low-key look, we love this for dressy daytime events.

Beachy low pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A low pony is a style that celebs rarely opt for on the red carpet, but we think it's a seriously underrated option. Halle adds some glam to the look here with beachy waves on the pony, as well as an almost crimped-looking wave around the face, but tucked into the pony. A simple but fun and elegant look that we think is definitely worth trying.

Sleek flicked bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is such a slick way to style a bob. While the star usually wears her chin-skimming bob wavy or textured, this more glamorous take on the look is well worth a place on the red carpet. Slicked back with a side parting but a sweeping section across the face, and a very sharp flick at the bottom, this is a very cool look for any dressy occasion.

Braided high pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a high pony and adding something a little bit extra, this look is a red carpet showstopper. The intricacy of the almost fishtail-like braid makes this really interesting to look at, while the height of the pony adds some drama to the look.

Wavy side pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elegant but relaxed look, we love this for a dressy evening out. Easy to replicate, we'd suggest using a wide barrel tong to create the loose waves, before sweeping up in a mid-low pony. Make sure to tie tightly so that it doesn't droop lower than you want it to, and then finish it off like Halle with chunky face-framing tendrils.

Halle goes monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking her famous pixie cut, Halle made it even more cool and edgy for this red carpet look. With one shaved side and a longer sweeping section over the side, she creates even more contrast with the black and platinum colouring, perfectly complementing her monochrome outfit.

Warm and sleek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the actress has played around with numerous different hairstyles over the years, some of which have been quite adventurous, we also love this sleek and simple look on her. The straight styling shows off the warm, almost auburn colour of her hair - and we love how the sleek finish makes it look so healthy.

Loose ringlets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This has to be one of our favourite hair looks of Halle's from over the years. Allowing her natural curls to shine through, the bounce and definition that they exhibit give a healthy hair impression. A great look for the summer months, finish this off with your favourite anti-humidity product to make it last.

Voluminous double high pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A high pony is always a great look, but Halle adds a little more style and elegance to this look by adding another pony further down. Not only does this allow for more height in the look, it also adds more interest, making it appear a more crafted updo for a more elegant and glamorous finish.

Straight, wispy side bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having worn bangs for a lot of her career, Halle always pulls them off with style. But we like how she's styled them a bit differently here than how she usually does, with the straight styling and choppy finish that makes them look a bit more casual but still sleek and chic.

Classic 90s bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to bob hairstyles, Halle is most well-known for her signature chin-skimming cut, but this 90s bob is one that will never go out of style. With a center parting, sleek, straight styling, and a slight inward curve at the bottom, it's stylish, understated, and so chic.

Wavy, red-carpet updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is a signature for a whole host of celebrities when it comes to formal engagements and red carpet events, and we love how Halle makes it work for this look. Her warm, light brown hair tone shines through in this delicate look that frames her face softly with loose, wispy waves and a small curtain bang.

Straight curtain bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Halle often wears curtain bangs, she tends to wear them wavy or even with just a slight curl, but we love the change-up she's done here with the straight styling that makes it more of a daytime look. Paired with any height updo, this is a great one for more casual occasions.