The Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set is exactly what dry, damaged strands have been searching for
Give your tresses some TLC this season with this limited-edition gift set, boasting four iconic nourishing haircare formulas
If you've been tapped into the world of beauty in recent months, you'd know that beauty boxes have been launching left, right and centre – and they're not slowing down any time soon.
Equipped with one of the best Kérastase shampoos and the iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil, the Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set marks the tenth drop of the highly talked about Boots beauty boxes. With new curated edits hitting the market each week in the lead up to the festive season, popular launches so far have included the Make More Room For Beauty Box and the Boots Korean Beauty Box.
However, this latest iteration places focus on the health of your locks, hosting four of the French haircare brand's essential formulas that are designed to nourish, hydrate and strengthen tresses. So, whether you're already a Kérastase devotee or you've been wanting to trial a lineup of their products, this is the perfect opportunity to bag their formulas for less – with a 60% saving, to be precise.
Everything you need to know about the Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set
We pride ourselves on being able to scout out a beauty bargain, and this gift set is nothing short of just that. With its contents boasting an impressive value of nearly £90, you can nab this gift set for just £35 - what's not to love? Not only is it a great chance to discover more products from Kérastase, but it also makes a top Christmas gift for friends too.
Contents worth £89+
RRP: £35
Number of items: 4 (plus a reusable makeup bag)
Value of box: £89.70
Highest value item: £28
What's included? Inside this transparent makeup bag, you'll find four of Kérastase's most iconic haircare delights, including their iconic nourishing hair oil, a strengthening serum, plus a shampoo and conditioner, each designed to leave your strands looking healthy and silky smooth.
What's inside the Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set?
Want a rundown of everything you can expect to find nestled inside this gift set? Well, you've come to the right place as we've created a list of its contents, including a breakage-preventing shampoo and conditioner duo, a hydration-boosting hair oil and more...
- Boots Transparent Makeup Bag – Light Pink
- Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Originale Hair Oil 30ml
- Kérastase Genesis Anti-Chute Serum 30ml
- Kérastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo 80ml
- Kérastase Genesis Fondant Reinforcateur Conditioner 75ml
Where to buy the Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set
The Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set is exclusively available to shop online, unfortunately meaning you won't be able to snap it up whilst browsing your local store. That said, you can still enjoy the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store, so it will be waiting for you the next time you pop in. For those wanting the set delivered to their door, you'll be pleased to know that you'll also qualify for free standard delivery. Alternatively, you can get your hands on the set the very next day for an extra £5.95.
How long is the Boots X Kérastase Beauty Icons Gift Set available to shop?
While there hasn't been a specific end date advertised for this gift set, it's noted that this is a limited edition launch that will only be sticking around while stocks last - meaning once it's gone, it's gone. It's also worth mentioning that the weekly launches of the Boots beauty boxes have been garnering a fair bit of attention online, so we can imagine it won't be long before it sells out.
