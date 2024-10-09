I've had so many compliments on my glossy hair since using this Kérastase oil

I've received so many compliments on my healthy-looking hair since using this Kérastase hair oil, thanks to its ultra-nourishing, shine-boosting formula - and it's currently on sale for 39% off...

From the best hair treatment to the best hair masks, if the recent healthy hair trend is anything to go by, now is the best time to invest in your haircare arsenal. Offering an abundance of quality, science-backed hair products, Kérastase are the creators behind some of the best shampoos for fine hair and innovative anti-breakage serums available on the market. So, it comes as no surprise that this brand also makes home to a cult classic, nourishing hair oil that's loved by many.

Acting as the key to unlocking glossy, salon-worthy strands, here's why the brand's Elixir Ultime has become a staple in my hair washing (and styling) regime...

Why Kérastase hair oil is my haircare must-have

This product made its debut on the market in 2010 as the first hair oil to combine five precious oils, and has since gone on to gain cult status within the hair styling world. Housed in a chic, refillable glass bottle with an easy-to-use pump, this hair oil has an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5 across hundreds of reviews on Amazon, and I am just one of many fans that reaches for this Elixir on a daily basis.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil Visit Site $62 at Sephora RRP: £58 There's a reason this hair oil is one of Kérastase's best-selling products. Formulated with wild camellia and French camellia, this lightweight oil revives dull and lifeless hair, nourishing and boosting the softness of your strands. Its adaptable nature allows you to use it in a variety of ways, such as before cleansing, pre-blow drying or to smooth when styling. Plus, its moreish perfumed scent leaves you feeling as though you have just stepped out of the salon. Oh, and it also arrives in a variety of sizes too.

As hair oils stand, it is a fairly pricey investment but I've gotten so many compliments on the healthy-looking shine of my hair since adopting this elixir into my routine. Although I still have a hefty amount of product left as a little goes a long way, this oil is set to become one of my regular haircare repurchases - even if I do wait until it goes on sale.

How to use Kérastase hair oil

There are so many ways to incorporate this oil into your haircare routine, so, essentially, you're getting more bang for your buck! Apply throughout either wet or dry hair, using it as a leave-in treatment, pre-cleanser, before blow drying or to aid with styling - all of which I can attest to it working very well for.

I typically run a pea-sized amount throughout the ends of my damp hair after washing, to boost moisture and also help detangle my lengths. As my hair is already long and weighty I'm mindful of the amount I use, but I've never found this oil to leave my already oil-prone strands looking greasy or feeling heavy. I also love using the oil in between hair wash days, with a Slick Back Brush, to help smooth and de-frizz updo styles.

What does Kérastase hair oil do for your hair?

Using hair oils within your haircare regime can offer a multitude of benefits. As you may expect, hair oils are a great way to hydrate locks to make them more manageable and less prone to breakage - especially for those with dry and damaged hair. They also offer strengthening capabilities, protecting your tresses from the unwanted effects of heat styling or tension-building updos. It doesn't stop there, for those wanting to boost shine, minimise frizz and prevent split ends, hair oil does the trick at helping to tame and heal your strands for a silky, manageable finish.