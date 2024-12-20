10 celebrity-loved nail looks that promise festivity with a dash of red-carpet luxury

If you're still deliberating over your festive manicure, these celebrity-approved nail looks might just sway you - with everything from twinkling star designs to expensive winter hues to consider...

When it comes to selecting classy Christmas nails, it can be helpful to see a colour or design in situ (by that, we mean literally on someone's nails) and better yet, worn to a similarly formal and party-like occasion. And while you can, of course, try to eye people's talons on the street or quiz your nail tech on popular festive nail trends, we've got a somewhat easier alternative: celebrity manicures. Just one star-studded event can offer a plethora of inspiration, spanning everything from timeless nail colours to luxe-looking designs.

So, in the spirit of the season, we've scoured the web and found 10 festive nail designs, worn both on and off the red carpet by the likes of Sandra Oh, Viola Davis and Jennifer Aniston, that are perfect for Christmas and beyond...

10 celebrity-approved festive nails to inspire you

Whether you favour nude Christmas nails or want to add an element of festivity to an otherwise timeless design (like that of French tip nails), we've found a score of stylish manicures to choose from. All of these can be adapted to suit any nail length or shape, be it short squoval nails or elegant almond.

1. Jessica Alba's gold star nails

Combining a subtle, sheer nail polish with a twinkling gold star detail, Jessica Alba's nails are the perfect option for both Christmas and New Year. Opting for this sort of soft pink base colour affords versatility, while the crystals and flashes of gold at the centre of each talon add that party-ready glamour. Star nails are also a trending pick this season, which just makes Alba's look all the more apt.

2. Heidi Klum's signature red manicure

You simply can't go wrong with a bright red for Christmas. It's classic, playful and as Heidi Klum proves, looks so elegant when paired with longer almond nails. That's not to say that this festive, holly-berry red doesn't also complement short square or squoval nails, because it absolutely does. This block shade is an easy and no-fuss winner - ideal if you're painting your nails at home or need your manicure to last until January.

3. Michaela Coel's silver nails

For those seeking the perfect short Christmas nails, look no further than Michaela Coel's metallic nails. They're simple but perfectly dazzling for the party season and will easily complement and elevate your winter wardrobe.

4. Sandra Oh's red & gold dipped nails

For those seeking a modern design, follow Sandra Oh's lead with this twist on a French tip. The look combines a sparkly red and gold, to create this sort of 'dipped' effect to Oh's nails. It's minimalistic but effective and will no doubt spark many a conversation and compliment this Christmas.

5. Jennifer Aniston's subtle French tips

Just because it's December doesn't mean you have to adhere to the traditionally festive colour palette or designs. It's more than acceptable to opt for a neutral nail look or sport a classic and chic design, like a French tip manicure - especially if you want an elevated look that suits several settings, not just a party.

Jennifer Aniston's square pink and white French tip talons are ideal for any occasion and can easily be dressed up with a sparkly top coat or chrome layer - or even just with some jewellery.

6. Pamela Anderson's burgundy nails

Burgundy nails have been so popular this season and for good reason. As Pamela Anderson proves, the colour looks so expensive - particularly when paired with almond nails and is simply perfect for Christmas. After all, it mimics the hue of mulled wine but isn't too in-your-face-festive - meaning it's wearable past December 25th.

7. Sofía Vergara's icy milk manicure

Again, if you're searching for a subtle but elevated manicure to carry you through Christmas and New Year's, take a leaf out of Sofía Vergara's book. A milky white always affords a very sophisticated and put-together look and suits all nail shapes and lengths. Plus, it's easily enhanced with a glitter nail polish or chrome top coat. What more could you want?

8. Jennifer Lopez' pearlescent French tips

For another festive spin on a classic, go for Jennifer Lopez's pearly French tip nails. They're understated but ideal for Christmas and any other more formal occasion, not to mention the fact that they're easy to recreate. Just simply swap your white tip colour for a pearly shimmer (like essie's Pearly White, at Look Fantastic) and invest in a detailing nail art brush.

9. Maya Rudolph's chrome nude nails

Of course, the festive colour palette (which typically boasts reds, greens and gold) isn't to everyone's tastes, which is where Maya Rudolph's nude chrome manicure comes in. It's chic and pretty but won't steal focus from your party attire, nor look outdated come January.

10. Viola Davis' metallic nails

If you've been loving the trending winter nail colours, specifically the rich and dark burgundy and brown shades, Viola Davis' glossy manicure is the perfect elevation for the party season - especially if you add a metallic chrome coat on top.