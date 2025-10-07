Nigella Lawson's answer to an 'alluring gleam' is a quick spritz that brings her skin to life

Nigella Lawson has shared her go-to beauty product for when she needs a boost that brings her skin to life - and her favourite illuminating spritz is a top-selling beauty product that we love too.

Known for her glamour and elegance, it's no surprise Nigella's beauty arsenal is jam-packed full of gorgeous, what she calls, 'potions and paints' that provide lots of glow. Think lightweight foundations, tinted sunscreen and hydrating lip saviours.

And when it comes to a quick fix for a lack of lit-from-within radiance, it's a few sprays of a famous multi-tasking mist that she relies on.

"Before leaving the house, I spritz with an unexpected treasure," Nigella told The Sunday Times, revealing that it's the Iconic London Prep Set Glow that she reaches for.

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow £19.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK The Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow mist is one that our beauty team have long loved for its ability to light up the skin with just a spray or too - and the 120ml bottle is on sale for £19.50 today.

Singing the product's praises, Nigella explained, "[It] looks alarmingly wet just after you’ve sprayed it, but shortly subsides to a most alluring non-glittery gleam."

Admitting that a setting spray has never been much of a holy grail item in her beauty bag, Nigella admitted that this one changed her mind and pointed out that it's not just for younger skin.

"I’ve never gone in for setting sprays before, plus I rather thought the lustre of this particular one made it a young person’s product, but my poor old skin comes alive with this radiant finish," she said.

And woman&home beauty channel editor Fiona McKim agrees, "I think a lot of us assume setting sprays are hairspray-like matte mists designed to turn makeup into a budge-proof mask. But actually, these sprays can work wonders on 40+ skin. They work to 'melt' the layers of your foundation together, for a seamless skin-like look, and many, like Nigella's cult favourite from Iconic, have a flattering, juicy finish that is so flattering."

When it comes to her base, it's a creamy foundation stick by Dior that Nigella goes for when a little extra coverage is required, describing the Dior Forever Skin Perfect as "skin-kissingly wearable".

"I advise those of my distinguished vintage, for whom a lighter touch can be more flattering, to apply it first just from the stick to the back of your hand, and then use a brush to collect some of the velvety pigment before applying it sweepingly, buffing as you go, just where you need it," Nigella continued, detailing her tips for a seamless application.