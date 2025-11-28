Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone scent is almost always full price - not today
The Princess of Wales is a fan of a gorgeous Jo Malone classic
Jo Malone scents are up there as some of the most timeless, luxurious and long-lasting perfumes for us. With the iconic brand's huge array of fragrances, from fruity and fresh to rich and warming, there's one for everyone - including the Princess of Wales.
Ever since Princess Catherine married Prince William back in April 2011, it's been widely reported that she is a fan of one Jo Malone scent in particular, and it's a fruity, floral mood-boosting fragrance that's one of the perfumer's most popular.
It's the smell of Jo Malone's Orange Blossom that Kate is said to love - so much so that she reportedly had candles of the scent burning throughout Westminster Abbey on her wedding day. And she's believed to be a fan of a bottle of the luxury spritz, too.
The Jo Malone Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray is an uplifting fragrance that sparkles with zesty yet sweet notes of clementine flower, white lilac and orriswood, to create a perfume that cloaks the skin in a soft, woody yet fresh and fruity smell.
Shop Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone scent
More Jo Malone on sale
Much like Penhaligon's deals, discounts on Jo Malone perfumes are hard to come by - but we discovered a rare discount on Kate's favourite while we were trawling through the countless Black Friday offerings online.
"Jo Malone London - like many of the most luxurious and high-end fragrance houses - doesn't really 'do' sales or Black Friday discounts as such," explains woman&home beauty channel editor, Fiona McKim. "So our deal-hunting team stays across in-the-know sale sites such as AllBeauty to find savings - and this one's an absolute peach! It's no secret I'm a huge fan of this brand's clean, elegantly British scents generally, and Orange Blossom in particular is such a pretty and fresh blend, it's just perfect for gloomy days."
Thanks to the discounts across Allbeauty, a 100ml bottle of the Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray has been slashed in price with 15% off, saving you £18.50. Normally priced at £122, you can now snap it up for £103.50, while a 30ml bottle will cost you just £48 instead of £55. Of course, it's still on the pricier side for a perfume, but it's a worthwhile saving if you're giving it as a Christmas gift or if it's on your own wishlist.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It's not just Princess Catherine's favourite boasting a reduced price, though. Various other Jo Malone icons are subject to the same tempting discount, including the likes of Pomegranate Noir, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Velvet Rose and Oud.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.