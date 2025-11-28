Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone scent is almost always full price - not today

Jo Malone scents are up there as some of the most timeless, luxurious and long-lasting perfumes for us. With the iconic brand's huge array of fragrances, from fruity and fresh to rich and warming, there's one for everyone - including the Princess of Wales.

Ever since Princess Catherine married Prince William back in April 2011, it's been widely reported that she is a fan of one Jo Malone scent in particular, and it's a fruity, floral mood-boosting fragrance that's one of the perfumer's most popular.

It's the smell of Jo Malone's Orange Blossom that Kate is said to love - so much so that she reportedly had candles of the scent burning throughout Westminster Abbey on her wedding day. And she's believed to be a fan of a bottle of the luxury spritz, too.

The Jo Malone Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray is an uplifting fragrance that sparkles with zesty yet sweet notes of clementine flower, white lilac and orriswood, to create a perfume that cloaks the skin in a soft, woody yet fresh and fruity smell.

Shop Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone scent

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray 100ml £103.50 (was £122) at Allbeauty A Jo Malone classic loved by the Princess of Wales, the Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray has 15% off today.

More Jo Malone on sale

Jo Malone Velvet Rose & Oud Eau De Cologne Intense Spray 100ml £137.75 (was £164) at Allbeauty A seriously luxe-smelling Jo Malone favourite, the spicy Velvet Rose & Oud is one for those who love a darker scent. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne Spray 100ml £103.50 (was £122) This one is another royal-approved fragrance, with Meghan Markle having declared her love for it in the past. Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Candle 200g £46.75 at allbeauty.com (US) If Jo Malone candles are your thing, there's bargains to be had. The English Pear & Freesia scent is on sale, amongst others.

Much like Penhaligon's deals, discounts on Jo Malone perfumes are hard to come by - but we discovered a rare discount on Kate's favourite while we were trawling through the countless Black Friday offerings online.

"Jo Malone London - like many of the most luxurious and high-end fragrance houses - doesn't really 'do' sales or Black Friday discounts as such," explains woman&home beauty channel editor, Fiona McKim. "So our deal-hunting team stays across in-the-know sale sites such as AllBeauty to find savings - and this one's an absolute peach! It's no secret I'm a huge fan of this brand's clean, elegantly British scents generally, and Orange Blossom in particular is such a pretty and fresh blend, it's just perfect for gloomy days."

Thanks to the discounts across Allbeauty, a 100ml bottle of the Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray has been slashed in price with 15% off, saving you £18.50. Normally priced at £122, you can now snap it up for £103.50, while a 30ml bottle will cost you just £48 instead of £55. Of course, it's still on the pricier side for a perfume, but it's a worthwhile saving if you're giving it as a Christmas gift or if it's on your own wishlist.

It's not just Princess Catherine's favourite boasting a reduced price, though. Various other Jo Malone icons are subject to the same tempting discount, including the likes of Pomegranate Noir, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Velvet Rose and Oud.