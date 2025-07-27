Demi Moore’s makeup artist swears by this £9 moisturiser for hydrating mature skin

Demi Moore’s makeup artist has revealed the bargain beauty buy she always uses as a moisturiser and foundation primer when working with her more mature clients, with the quenching formula helping to "instantly plump skin and smooth out lines".

The purse-friendly product is proof that you don’t have to shell out on a luxury purchase to get great results, with her go-to retailing for less than £15 - though it’s currently on sale for just

Throughout her career as a celebrity makeup artist, Ash K Holm has worked with some of our favourite celebrities, including Demi Moore, JLo, and Eva Longoria. All that experience means she’s perfected her skincare and makeup routine for women over 40.

Her top pick for prepping mature skin before applying foundation is the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturiser. Currently on sale for under £9, it's a no-brainer buy - and it has a whole host of incredible ingredients to soothe, hydrate and plump skin.

Speaking about her love for the moisturiser, Ash told Good Housekeeping, “Not only is it a great moisturiser, but it also acts as a foundation primer as well. It features hyaluronic acid, which is the best ingredient to instantly plump skin and smooth out lines.”

If you’re wondering what hyaluronic acid does for the skin, the main draw of this powerhouse ingredient is its hydrating properties. Whether you’re drenching your skin in it with the best hyaluronic acid serums or implementing it into your routine with a moisturiser like Ash’s top pick, it works to intensely hydrate the complexion and target problems like dryness, fine lines, and rough patches.

This leaves the complexion with a plump and dewy look that, Ash says, makes makeup “sit better” on the skin.

She explains, “Makeup will always sit better on beautifully plump, moisturised skin. Always start with a rich moisturiser and a smoothing primer. Give the moisturiser a few minutes to absorb - hydrated skin means less settling into fine lines and a smoother canvas for foundation.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggle with foundation settling into fine lines and dry patches, or find that even the best serum foundations and lightweight formulas just don’t sit right, woman&home’s Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson says trying an intensely hydrating moisturiser like Ash’s Neutrogena pick is a great solution.

Naomi says, “Skin prep is the most crucial step to achieving really natural and seamless-looking makeup, particularly when it comes to your trusty daily moisturiser. Applying one of the best face moisturisers before your foundation and go-to skin tints will help to add a layer of lasting hydration that will not only protect your skin from irritation and ward off damage from environmental aggressors, but will also prime it - ensuring that your makeup doesn't cling to texture or dryness.

"I also recommend investing in one of the best moisturisers with SPF for added protection."

She adds, "As someone with both a dry complexion myself and a penchant for dewy-looking makeup, having a rich cream underneath my base products is the only way I can ever really achieve a natural, lit-from-within glow (even with a helping hand from highlighters and radiance-boosting primers), and it also prevents my skin from feeling tight throughout the day."