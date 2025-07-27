The best beauty looks Amal Clooney has worn over the years - from glossy waves to a chic mauve lip

Hollywood's favourite lawyer, Amal Clooney splashed onto the pop culture scene back in the early 2010s when she married legendary actor, George Clooney.

But over the years, it's her iconic and often unmatched beauty looks that have captured the attention of those of us who are more interested in the style of the red carpet than the nominations.

From her signature glossy bouncy waves to her repertoire of truly elegant lip shades, these are the best beauty looks Amal Clooney has worn over the years...

Amal Clooney's best beauty looks over the years

Wide, side-swept waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The versatility of this look, which can work for everyday events to more formal occasions, is what wins here. A wide wave that still holds a firm curl swept to the side, paired with the sweeping face-framer and a soft red lip, makes this look one for the books.

Golden waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal is rarely seen without close-to-perfect balayage and this outing was no exception. The golden vanilla shade is glowing through with this look, accentuating the gorgeous gown she's got on to match.

Warmth and a pop of sparkle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a warm, auburn-esque colour in her hair as opposed to her usual bronde balayage, Amal wore a flattering rosy, brown terracotta on her lips, lifting the warmth with a touch of sparkle eyeshadow.

All about the brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her signature loose waves, Amal showed off her silky brown balayage that had a little pop of light golden brown highlighted by the styling of her waves.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pairing this with a light-hued brown lipstick, she exuded elegance and style.

Long and glossy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal might mostly go for a side parting, but after this, we vote centre parting all the way.

Along with mostly straight styling finished off with very loose waves on the ends, this makes her hair look extra long and healthy and shows off her impeccable bronde balayage and shiny finish.

Old Hollywood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If anything screams old Hollywood, it's a curly updo with a bold red lipstick - and we love this look from Amal. With most of her hair in an updo and just a few sections on the side in tight, bouncy curls, this look is all about elegance.

Big glow meets big hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A party look if we've ever seen one. This big hair look from Amal is fun, chic and stylish. Paired with gold eyeshadow, a red lip and a glowy dress, this Gatsby-esque look gives off laidback elegance - and the gold highlighter across her skin finishes it off with glamour.

Dewy and natural

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With subtly-blended balayage and a muted brown lip, Amal is all about accentuating her natural features in this look. Understated makeup and a dewy finish on her skin make this great option for everyday.

Glossy glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anyone who boasts glossier hair than beauty genius Amal? We love how she keeps her hair straight in this look to emphasise the glossy finish, while letting her sparkly eyeshadow and supersize lashes do all the talking.

Do we spy a bob?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not one to usually be seen with short hair, Amal has swapped her long, sweeping locks for what appears to be a bob. 'Appears' being the operative word. If you look closely, you can see Amal's hair tucked underneath, with her layers doing the hard bob work. Either way, we love this old Hollywood look that's finished off with a sparkly eye and wine-coloured lip.

Dramatic wave meets a coral lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her strapless, sparkly dress, there is nothing better than a bold lip and dramatic hairstyle to finish off the look. Keeping the top of her hair pretty simple and allowing her mid-lengths and ends to do the heavy lifting, this look gives a glamorous impression - all topped off by the coral lip.

Brick red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A shade we don't often see on Amal, this look is all about the brick red lipstick. More muted than a bold red but a less nude shade than a brown, this lip gives a finished impression to a casual look - and it's a perfect match for her glowing skin.

'00s quiff hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style that was everywhere in the '00s before being swiftly relegated to the history books, Amal brought the quiff back for a chic red carpet look - and of course, managed to make it look cool again.

Paired with swishy loose waves and a red lip, it's a great solution for when you want your hair out of your face.

Face-framing, side-swept glamour waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal is the queen of wavy hair, especially the more structured and bouncy glamourous curl, but we love this clever twist on the look - how it's swept to the side for a flattering finish. And the emphasis around the face adds an extra touch of glamour.

Subtle red on subtle red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal is known for always looking chic, cool and understated, and this look is a really clever way to embrace that in a more professional setting.

The slight auburn tinge to her usually more golden balayage paired with the soft red lip is a winner.

Sparkles and bounce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a red carpet look from Amal and this one is up there with the best. Taking the glamorous curls up a level with a full barrel curl and exaggerated bounce on the end, this look is super impactful. For makeup, Amal opted for a sparkly eye that perfectly matched her silver outfit and a soft red lip.

Beachy curls half updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping her go-to glamour curls for a more understated daytime look, Amal ticks all the boxes with this beachy curl look.

We like how she takes it from beach to professional with clipping up just one side for a half-up, half-down look.

Deep-parted side waves with a berry lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Amal usually goes for a side parting, this deep parting really emphasises the direction of the hair and makes the waves fall over her face a bit more. And we love the raspberry lip that makes a subtle, playful change to her usual red.

Monochrome professional

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we often see Amal out at events and on the red carpet, she has also worked as a lawyer throughout her career - a job where she had to swap the glamour for a more professional look.

We love how she's still on point with the beauty look though, with straight, slightly curved, very loose waves and a stylish, cool mauve lip.

Soft focus red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bold red lip is a classic look and one that Amal is often seen in, but we love this more soft focus take on the look for a less dressed-up occasion. To copy, blot your lipstick off with some tissue and then top with face powder.

Fresh-faced glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal often wears a side parting, but we love this slightly different take on the look with her hair tucked behind her each for more face exposure. The look creates a fresh-faced impression that pairs perfectly with her simple eye makeup and naturally pink lips.

Sweeping high pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We don't often see Amal wearing her hair up, but this fun look is a great example of why she should. The placement right at the top of her crown allows for a bouncy fall, while the curls at the end, along with the sweeping tendrils, add a party feel to the look.

Hot pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Amal's go-to red lip, but this hot pink is another option for when you fancy a swap. Pairing this with her natural dark brown, almost black, hair makes it stand out more, and we love the grey nails that offset this bright shade.

Classic curls and a pink lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love her go-to loose waves, this classic curl is a really flattering way to add a bit more glam to a casual everyday look. Pairing this with a soft pink lip is a great option for a fun but understated finish.

Straight all the way

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal is rarely seen without some sort of curl or wave in her hair, but we have to say, we think this look is kind of working for her. Swept to the side to create a bit of dimension in the look, it allows for her signature bronde balayage to shine through.

Sparkle on mauve

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most people tend to go for a brown or pink for a nude finish, but we love Amal's mauve take on the look. The understated mauve lip is a flattering shade for when you're wearing a slightly louder outfit, while the touch of sparkle layered over her brown eyeshadow keeps the playful side alive.

Very berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a shade we often see on Amal, but this berry option is perfect for when you want something a bit more casual than red or brown. Paired with the plain eye look that heroes mascara and a touch of liner, this look is a daytime classic.

Soft finish curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually appearing with quite shiny, glossy finish curls and waves, Amal changes up her look here with a more soft focus finish. An almost "fluffy", fresh-out-of-the-shower look, this soft look offsets the more sharp, business-like outfit Amal's opted for.

Day to dark...mauve

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A daytime look with a little extra something, we love the loose, naturally-coloured hair that complements the all-white outfit. But it's the dark mauve lip that is the star of the show in this look, taking it from casual daytime to elegant evening.

Half-head curly glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true red carpet showstopper, this glamorous look is all about the curls. Fully swept to one side of her head, while the other is pinned back, this look heroes the bouncy curls, while the classic red lip and sparkly eye add to the old Hollywood vibes

Bold with the liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Amal usually wears pretty heavy mascara, she doesn't always go for much eyeliner, often opting for different eyeshadow shades instead. However, this bold liner look is elegant but impactful. Paired with the soft pink lip, it's a favourite of ours.

The ultimate loose wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal loves a loose wave in her hair, often switching up the volume and tightness in the wave, but this look really is the epitome of a loose wave. It's a perfect style to show off her golden highlights and really pops with the all-black evening outfit.