When does Cyber Monday end and how long have you got to shop the sales?

Cyber Monday 2024 officially ends at 11:59 PM on Monday, December 2nd. If you’re still hunting for the best deals, here’s everything you need to know to grab the best last-minute bargains before the sales wrap up.

Cyber Monday is here, and if you're wondering when it ends, time is running out. There are now only a few hours left to snag a deal in one of the year's biggest sales events. The last few days have seen major price cuts during Black Friday, but the discounts are still going strong. We've been busy combing through the sales to bring you the best of the best, so you can make the most of your budget and score some incredible bargains.

Best Cyber Monday sales

Our pick of the best Cyber Monday deals:

If you haven't got time to scour the Cyber Monday sales, we've done it for you. We've found the deals that offer the best value so you don't waste your money on a dud deal:

When does Cyber Monday end?

Cyber Monday ends at 11:59 PM on Monday, December 2nd 2024. Many retailers, including Amazon and Anthropologie, will be ending their Cyber Monday sales at midnight tonight.

Cyber Monday marks the end of the Black Friday sales and is the last chance to shop deals before the Boxing Day sales. Some retailers will extend their discounts into the week, offering deals through to Tuesday or even the rest of the week as part of Cyber Week.

While the date shifts each year, Cyber Monday always falls on the first Monday after Black Friday. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were once limited to those two days, many retailers now start discounting prices well before Black Friday and continue through Cyber Monday. For example, this year, Amazon kicked off its Black Friday Week on 21st November, running discounts for 12 days, and wrapping up tonight.

In the past, Black Friday deals were mostly in-store, while Cyber Monday focused on online bargains. Today, many retailers offer discounts both in-store and through their apps or websites for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While Cyber Monday and Black Friday offer enticing discounts, research from Which? reveals that nine out of ten deals are cheaper at other times of the year. So, it's crucial to shop smart and ensure you're truly getting a bargain.

Personal finance expert Rachel Lacey advises: "Keep in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are designed to encourage us to spend more. Yes, there will be genuine deals, but it’s easy to overspend, often on items you don’t really need or won’t use."

She adds, "If you do get carried away, don’t be too hard on yourself. In many cases, you can return items and get a refund once the initial excitement fades."

Top tips for bagging a last-minute Cyber Monday deal

1. Do your research

Remember, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s something you were already planning to buy. So, before you make a purchase, take a moment to consider what you need. Do some research to find out where you can get the item you're looking for and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best deal on Cyber Monday. Also, make sure to check the 'before price' or RRP to confirm that the discount is genuine.

If you’re buying from Amazon, use the CamelCamelCamel price tracker. It shows you the item’s historical price trends, so you can see whether the Cyber Monday price is the lowest it’s ever been - or if you might be able to save even more by waiting until a different time of year.

2. Take into account any delivery fees

Don’t forget to factor in any delivery charges when hunting for a bargain. If you can score free delivery or opt for click-and-collect, it's worth considering -especially since paying an extra £4 or more for shipping can quickly eat into the savings you’ve made on the item itself.

3. Get cashback

Sign up for a cashback site like TopCashback and earn a little extra on your purchases. While the cashback on Cyber Monday deals might only be a few pennies, if you make a habit of using the site every time you shop online, those small savings can quickly add up over time.

Cyber Monday is ending soon, but it’s not too late to grab some last-chance bargains. Act fast and check your favourite stores before the deals expire.