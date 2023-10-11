These Stanley Cup-style tumblers will keep your drinks icy for hours and are an Amazon Prime Day bargain

While the Stanley Cup might be at the top of your wishlist, Amazon has some stylish alternatives - with rave reviews and major discounts...

Amazon Prime Tumbler deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Been eyeing up the popular Stanley Quencher Cup but can't quite justify the spend? Right now, Amazon has some equally stylish stainless steel tumblers available in the Prime Day deals - guaranteed to keep your beverages ice-cold for hours. 

Alongside all the very tempting Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, the retailer is also offering major savings across multiple departments, from appliances - like these ghd deals - to homeware. However, if you're someone who hates room-temperate drinks, you might want to turn your attention to these Amazon tumbler deals.

With savings of up to 20%, you can now treat yourself to a new insulated travel mug that, depending on your drink preference, can keep your drinks icy cold or hot for hours - making them ideal for on the go.

Codddtoo Tumbler Cup With Straw, Was £17.98

Codddtoo Tumbler Cup With Straw, Was £17.98 Now £14.38 | Amazon

This insulated, stainless steel tumbler, complete with a handle claims to keep hot drinks well, hot for up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 12+ hours. 

Its sleek and simple design also lends itself as the perfect accessory to pair with your minimalist capsule wardrobe.

One shopper awarded it five stars and even dubbed it comparable to the Stanley Cup, writing: "Very good tumbler cup. I've been wanting one for a while but I didn't want to splash out on a Stanley Cup."

View Deal
PureFlow 40oz Tumbler with Straw, Was £23.99

PureFlow 40oz Tumbler with Straw, Was £23.99 Now £19.19 | Amazon

Another option is this stylish cup, which is also 20% off and comes in a range of aesthetic colour options including black and beige. This tumbler is also described as keeping drinks cold for up to 12 hours and comes fully equipped with a straw, lid and handle.

One happy customer awarded it five stars and said: "Fantastic tumbler. Does the job well; keeping my water cool and my coffee hot. It’s classy and looks smart for work and gets lots of compliments." Enough said!

View Deal
FAB White Reusable 30oz Tumbler, Was £17.99

FAB White Reusable 30oz Tumbler, Was £17.99 Now £15.19 | Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly smaller and more convenient option, this insulated cup also retains the temperature of your drink but minus the cumbersome handle.

It's also available in a wide range of colours including pink, blue and white.

View Deal

These travel cups are ideal for keeping your coffee hot during your commute, or for helping you meet your hydration goals at home. The handled tumblers are especially convenient for days spent traveling or whilst in the office - and will make the perfect, intentional gift come Christmas time.  

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸