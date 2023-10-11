These Stanley Cup-style tumblers will keep your drinks icy for hours and are an Amazon Prime Day bargain

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Been eyeing up the popular Stanley Quencher Cup but can't quite justify the spend? Right now, Amazon has some equally stylish stainless steel tumblers available in the Prime Day deals - guaranteed to keep your beverages ice-cold for hours.

Alongside all the very tempting Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, the retailer is also offering major savings across multiple departments, from appliances - like these ghd deals - to homeware. However, if you're someone who hates room-temperate drinks, you might want to turn your attention to these Amazon tumbler deals.

With savings of up to 20%, you can now treat yourself to a new insulated travel mug that, depending on your drink preference, can keep your drinks icy cold or hot for hours - making them ideal for on the go.

Codddtoo Tumbler Cup With Straw, Was £17.98 Now £14.38 | Amazon This insulated, stainless steel tumbler, complete with a handle claims to keep hot drinks well, hot for up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 12+ hours. Its sleek and simple design also lends itself as the perfect accessory to pair with your minimalist capsule wardrobe. One shopper awarded it five stars and even dubbed it comparable to the Stanley Cup, writing: "Very good tumbler cup. I've been wanting one for a while but I didn't want to splash out on a Stanley Cup."

PureFlow 40oz Tumbler with Straw, Was £23.99 Now £19.19 | Amazon Another option is this stylish cup, which is also 20% off and comes in a range of aesthetic colour options including black and beige. This tumbler is also described as keeping drinks cold for up to 12 hours and comes fully equipped with a straw, lid and handle. One happy customer awarded it five stars and said: "Fantastic tumbler. Does the job well; keeping my water cool and my coffee hot. It’s classy and looks smart for work and gets lots of compliments." Enough said!

FAB White Reusable 30oz Tumbler, Was £17.99 Now £15.19 | Amazon If you're looking for a slightly smaller and more convenient option, this insulated cup also retains the temperature of your drink but minus the cumbersome handle. It's also available in a wide range of colours including pink, blue and white.

These travel cups are ideal for keeping your coffee hot during your commute, or for helping you meet your hydration goals at home. The handled tumblers are especially convenient for days spent traveling or whilst in the office - and will make the perfect, intentional gift come Christmas time.