These Stanley Cup-style tumblers will keep your drinks icy for hours and are an Amazon Prime Day bargain
While the Stanley Cup might be at the top of your wishlist, Amazon has some stylish alternatives - with rave reviews and major discounts...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Been eyeing up the popular Stanley Quencher Cup but can't quite justify the spend? Right now, Amazon has some equally stylish stainless steel tumblers available in the Prime Day deals - guaranteed to keep your beverages ice-cold for hours.
Alongside all the very tempting Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, the retailer is also offering major savings across multiple departments, from appliances - like these ghd deals - to homeware. However, if you're someone who hates room-temperate drinks, you might want to turn your attention to these Amazon tumbler deals.
With savings of up to 20%, you can now treat yourself to a new insulated travel mug that, depending on your drink preference, can keep your drinks icy cold or hot for hours - making them ideal for on the go.
Codddtoo Tumbler Cup With Straw,
Was £17.98 Now £14.38 | Amazon
This insulated, stainless steel tumbler, complete with a handle claims to keep hot drinks well, hot for up to six hours and cold drinks cold for up to 12+ hours.
Its sleek and simple design also lends itself as the perfect accessory to pair with your minimalist capsule wardrobe.
One shopper awarded it five stars and even dubbed it comparable to the Stanley Cup, writing: "Very good tumbler cup. I've been wanting one for a while but I didn't want to splash out on a Stanley Cup."
PureFlow 40oz Tumbler with Straw,
Was £23.99 Now £19.19 | Amazon
Another option is this stylish cup, which is also 20% off and comes in a range of aesthetic colour options including black and beige. This tumbler is also described as keeping drinks cold for up to 12 hours and comes fully equipped with a straw, lid and handle.
One happy customer awarded it five stars and said: "Fantastic tumbler. Does the job well; keeping my water cool and my coffee hot. It’s classy and looks smart for work and gets lots of compliments." Enough said!
FAB White Reusable 30oz Tumbler,
Was £17.99 Now £15.19 | Amazon
If you're looking for a slightly smaller and more convenient option, this insulated cup also retains the temperature of your drink but minus the cumbersome handle.
It's also available in a wide range of colours including pink, blue and white.
These travel cups are ideal for keeping your coffee hot during your commute, or for helping you meet your hydration goals at home. The handled tumblers are especially convenient for days spent traveling or whilst in the office - and will make the perfect, intentional gift come Christmas time.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend is set to be a double celebration
Prince William and Kate Middleton's family-focused weekend will be a cause for two celebrations with their three children
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses make a comeback for special visit - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this iconic accessory!
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have been seen for over a decade and they add a sense of sporty chic to each of her royal looks!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Duchess of Gloucester nails retro glamour in gorgeous red gingham belted dress and layered gold necklaces
The Duchess of Gloucester's red gingham dress was the perfect summer look as she attended Day 8 of Wimbledon tennis tournament
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion that's the secret to her glowing skin is just so affordable
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion is a drugstore steal
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto proves quiet luxury is still going strong with subtle shirt at Wimbledon
Lady Sarah Chatto nailed quiet luxury in a brown and white striped shirt as the royal stepped out to enjoy the tennis in London
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret for keeping her bouncy curls in place is a total bargain
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret is a bargain drugstore product!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil gives her radiant glowing skin and it's on sale right now!
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is said to be a staple in her routine - and it's a total bargain
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Steal Queen Letizia's style as hundreds of smart white trousers hit the sales today - we're obsessed with her embroidered coral top too!
Queen Letizia's smart white trousers are the perfect pants for a summer engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's secret to perfect brows revealed - and it's on sale!
Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow-enhancing product comes from a brand beloved by legions of A-list celebrities like Oprah and Heidi Klum
By Aoife Hanna Published
-
I'm a shopping writer who can't stop buying books - these are the best Amazon Prime Day book deals I've seen
We've rounded up all the best Prime Day book deals on Kindle, paperback and hardback, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
By Hannah Holway Last updated