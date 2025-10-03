Over 40 and fabulous? Don't wait for Tuesday - these are the only early Prime Day deals you need
Don’t wait for Tuesday... these early Prime Day deals - from beauty tech and UGG boots to Kindles and coffee makers - are perfect for 40+ women, but selling fast
Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday – but some of the best deals are already live.
Fancy refreshing your skincare, upgrading your wardrobe staples, or treating yourself to some smart home and wellness bits? Good, because I’ve rounded up 24 early Prime Day deals tailored to women just like me: over 40, navigating perimenopause, always tired, but very much interested in looking and feeling my best.
Expect hair tools that won't fry your ends, house bits I'd buy for my friends, wardrobe staples that tick the elusive 'comfortable but still chic' box, and a few wellness gadgets that feel like an investment in your health without any gimmicks.
Scroll down for my picks of the best early Prime Day deals, grouped into beauty, fashion, health and home, with a luxe treat or two thrown in for good measure. Everything here is something I or the woman&home team genuinely use, love, or would happily buy for our nearest and dearest.
Top tip: bookmark this page now and check back over the weekend and on Tuesday when the full sale drops - I’ll keep updating it with standout new offers. But a quick heads-up: the early deals are better than expected, and the good ones will sell out fast.
Beauty & Self Care
I’ve picked this because it’s my ultimate me-time bath treat - the scent is to die for, plus it leaves my skin feeling super soft, never tight or dry. A little goes a long way too, so it’s worth every penny - especially at this price. At the time of writing, it's £25.08 at Fenwick and still £29.50 at Cult Beautyand L'Occitane, so even though it's a small discount, it's well worth snapping it up at this price.
In our Shark CryoGlow LED Mask review this was hailed one of the most impressive beauty tools we’ve tested. It tackles blemishes, fine lines and puffiness, with a cooling mode that calms and depuffs. The guided remote makes it incredibly user-friendly, too. This is a standout deal because it's still full price everywhere else I've looked, including at Shark and Argos.
We put this to the test for our Dyson Supersonic Nural review, and our tester loved its innovative features, including smart heat sensors and memory function. A step up from Dyson's original hair dryer but without the price tag that comes with the latest Supersonic r, this is a cracking deal with £100 off. QVC and Dyson have price-matched Amazon's early Prime Day deal.
This nifty little beauty gadget came out as our 'best buy for dryness' in our guide to the best red light therapy devices - and our tester said it was one of the most relaxing and effective skincare tools she has tested. It uses rapid heating, cooling, pulsations and LED light to boost hydration, reduce puffiness and firm skin - all in a 2-minute treatment. It's still £279 at LOOKFANTASTICand Cult Beauty.
Put to the test for our guide to the best hot brushes, our Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush review concluded that this gives you a smooth, voluminous blowout in one easy step - with no salon skills required. It's deal for mid-length to long hair, and it dries and styles fast while reducing frizz and adding shine.
The Dyson Airwrap Origin is the pared‑down version of the original multi‑styler, using Coanda airflow to dry, curl, and shape hair with less heat. With a 40 mm barrel, anti‑snag brush and fast dryer, it's usually £349.99 in the UK so this is a great value deal if you're after Dyson performance without price tag. Read our Dyson Airwrap review to decide if it's right for you.
Health & Wellness
We reviewed the Himaly Mini Exercise Bike and found it perfect for squeezing in movement wherever you are - in front of the TV, while reading, or even at your desk. It works for both arms and legs, has adjustable resistance, a clear LCD screen, and folds away easily. A great low‑impact way to stay active even when you don’t feel like a full workout. This is the cheapest I've found it - elsewhere it's on sale for between £40 and £45 so this is a steal.
Our Health Editor is a big fan of walking pads, and this sleek, foldable treadmill is a good price if you're looking for one for home or office use. It has a speed of up to 6 km/h, an auto incline of 12%, and an ultra-quiet motor. The 42cm wide belt and shock-absorbing system ensure joint protection, so it's particularly suitable for low-impact exercise indoors.
This made the lineup in our guide to the best weighted vests and offers adjustable weights ranging from 2kg to 10kg. Designed to enhance your workouts by adding resistance, it's made from durable neoprene with iron sand filling, plus it has reflective stripes for visibility outdoors. It's suitable for several different types of exercise, from running, walking, and strength training, and it has a handy mesh pocket for stashing small items like your keys or phone.
Put to the test for our guide to buying the best Garmin watch, the Garmin Forerunner 55 comes top of the list for budget-friendly fitness trackers, knocking many of the best Fitbits out of the water for affordability and features. Designed for new runners, this watch covers all the basics, and can track almost 20 workout types and log your sleep.
Our Health Editor reviewed the Oura Ring 3 and praised its minimalist design but iit's still packed with advanced health insights. It tracks sleep, activity, heart rate, and stress levels. It also has a 7-day battery life and is water resistant up to 100 meters. Compatible with both Android and iOS, it's a good introduction to the world of smart rings, especially if you're not quite ready to spend on the Oura Ring 4.
Featured in our guide to the best Lululemon dupes on Amazon, these are a great alternative to the ever-popular Fast and Free High-Rise Tight from Lululemon - perfect if you're looking for leggings for running, cycling, hiking, and other high-intensity cardio activities. The polyester and elastane combo means they're sweat-wicking and also pretty quick to dry, plus we love that they have a handy pocket on the side.
Home & Lifestyle
The Kindle Colorsoft is Amazon's first colour e-reader, featuring a high-contrast display, fast page turns, an adjustable warm light, and weeks of battery life. We weren't expecting to see it discounted for Prime Day, but we're not complaining! It's available in 16GB and 32GB models. Not sure? Read our Kindle Colorsoft review to find out what our book-loving tester thought of it.
As you'll see in our Shark Lift Away Cordless Upright Pet Vacuum review, we named this the best vacuum for pet hair in our guide to the best vacuum cleaners because it combines the suction power of a corded upright with all the convenience of cordless. It has DuoClean technology and Anti Hair Wrap features, while the Powered Lift-Away mode allows for easy cleaning of stairs, upholstery, and under furniture. We loved that it has a decent run time of up to 60 minutes and a lightweight design.
In our De'Longhi DEX212F Tasciugo AriaDry Dehumidifier review for our guide to buying the best dehumidifiers, we concluded that no other dehumidifier even comes close to the whisper-quiet operation of this. At just 24 dB, it’s so silent that our tester wasn’t even sure it was on. You could easily sleep, watch TV, or even meditate with this running, making it hands down the best dehumidifier for a bedroom.
We picked this as the best coffee machine under £100 when we reviewed it for our buying guide on how to choose the best coffee machine. The perfect blend of style and functionality, it's a compact design and comes in a range of vibrant colours. It uses Centrifusion™ technology, which means it reads the barcode on each capsule to adjust the brewing parameters, so you get the perfect flavour in a simple one-touch brewing system.
Seriously, does anyone still not yet own one of these?! In our Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer review, which we undertook while writing our guide to buying the best air fryer, we chose this as the most family-friendly buy. It works as both a mini oven and a dual-drawer air fryer - you just slide the divider in and out of place. You can choose between deep baskets, solid and mesh trays, and each side of the oven can air fry independently of the other.
This would make a gorgeous gift - I absolutely love mine and have had it for years. It's basically a waterless essential oil diffuser that you can use on the go, thanks to its compact, wireless design. You just pop in a Neom 10ml essential oil blend, and it uses cold fusion technology to release a micro-fine mist of fragrance. With up to 125 hours of battery life per charge, it's a really clever way to scent your space - I've even used mine in the car to combat the smell of training kits and football boots!
Style & Fashion
A classic winter staple, loved for their waterproof nubuck leather, removable felt lining, and reliable grip, these boots are the perfect solution to the question of how look cool but stay warm on wintry days. The Princess of Wales is often spotted wearing the brand, and who are we to disagree with Kate Middleton's impeccable sense of style?
Our glamorous Fashion Ecommerce Editor says these are the comfiest jeans she's ever worn - and they're even cheaper now than when she raved about the price back in the summer. With a flattering high-waisted fit and a vintage-inspired design, these jeans create an elegant silhouette, but they're crafted from oh-so comfy stretchy fabric. Adding to cart!
The office is a little divided on UGG boots but our Editor is all in. And the Classic Mini Platform combines the easy comfort UGGs are known for with a chunky sole for an updated look. They're ankle height, with a plush sheepskin lining, of course, so the perfect pick if you want a little extra height but still demand all‑day comfort.
Is there anything more satisfying than finding the perfect comfy bra?! This wire‑free, pull‑on style is made from a supremely soft 96% nylon / 4% elastane fabric, so it's stretchy, smooth, and breathable. The pads are removable - hurrah - and there are no hooks or clasps. Good for lounging, light workouts, sleeping, or just the right amount of shape and support without compromising on comfort.
Oh, the joy of finding a durable but stylish bag that won't leave you red-faced at the departure gate because it doesn't fit the baggage checker! This backpack style carry‑on is designed to fit the strict size rules of Ryanair and EasyJet plus it has plenty of pockets (including hidden/anti‑theft and wet pockets) and it opens like a suitcase to make things easy in airport‑security.
