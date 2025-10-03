Over 40 and fabulous? Don't wait for Tuesday - these are the only early Prime Day deals you need

Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday – but some of the best deals are already live.



Fancy refreshing your skincare, upgrading your wardrobe staples, or treating yourself to some smart home and wellness bits? Good, because I’ve rounded up 24 early Prime Day deals tailored to women just like me: over 40, navigating perimenopause, always tired, but very much interested in looking and feeling my best.

Expect hair tools that won't fry your ends, house bits I'd buy for my friends, wardrobe staples that tick the elusive 'comfortable but still chic' box, and a few wellness gadgets that feel like an investment in your health without any gimmicks.

Scroll down for my picks of the best early Prime Day deals, grouped into beauty, fashion, health and home, with a luxe treat or two thrown in for good measure. Everything here is something I or the woman&home team genuinely use, love, or would happily buy for our nearest and dearest.

Top tip: bookmark this page now and check back over the weekend and on Tuesday when the full sale drops - I’ll keep updating it with standout new offers. But a quick heads-up: the early deals are better than expected, and the good ones will sell out fast.

Beauty & Self Care

Health & Wellness

Home & Lifestyle

Style & Fashion

Sorel Caribou £110.88 at amazon.co.uk A classic winter staple, loved for their waterproof nubuck leather, removable felt lining, and reliable grip, these boots are the perfect solution to the question of how look cool but stay warm on wintry days. The Princess of Wales is often spotted wearing the brand, and who are we to disagree with Kate Middleton's impeccable sense of style? Belle Poque Stretchy Jeans £91.89 / $120 at Nordstrom Our glamorous Fashion Ecommerce Editor says these are the comfiest jeans she's ever worn - and they're even cheaper now than when she raved about the price back in the summer. With a flattering high-waisted fit and a vintage-inspired design, these jeans create an elegant silhouette, but they're crafted from oh-so comfy stretchy fabric. Adding to cart! UGG Classic Mini Platform £97.40 at amazon.co.uk The office is a little divided on UGG boots but our Editor is all in. And the Classic Mini Platform combines the easy comfort UGGs are known for with a chunky sole for an updated look. They're ankle height, with a plush sheepskin lining, of course, so the perfect pick if you want a little extra height but still demand all‑day comfort. Turtle Doves Cashmere Fingerless Gloves £27.30 at amazon.co.uk A little luxury for your hands, these cashmere fingerless gloves are soft and light but super cosy. Perfect for typing or using your phone while keeping fingers free and wrists warm. These would also make a sweet little Christmas gift for a lucky someone. Lemef Seamless Bra £18.99 at amazon.co.uk Is there anything more satisfying than finding the perfect comfy bra?! This wire‑free, pull‑on style is made from a supremely soft 96% nylon / 4% elastane fabric, so it's stretchy, smooth, and breathable. The pads are removable - hurrah - and there are no hooks or clasps. Good for lounging, light workouts, sleeping, or just the right amount of shape and support without compromising on comfort. Lossga Cabin Bag £16.99 at amazon.co.uk Oh, the joy of finding a durable but stylish bag that won't leave you red-faced at the departure gate because it doesn't fit the baggage checker! This backpack style carry‑on is designed to fit the strict size rules of Ryanair and EasyJet plus it has plenty of pockets (including hidden/anti‑theft and wet pockets) and it opens like a suitcase to make things easy in airport‑security.