Over 40 and fabulous? Don't wait for Tuesday - these are the only early Prime Day deals you need

Don’t wait for Tuesday... these early Prime Day deals - from beauty tech and UGG boots to Kindles and coffee makers - are perfect for 40+ women, but selling fast

A collage of items on sale during Amazon&#039;s four-day Prime Day sale
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Heidi Scrimgeour's avatar
By
published
in Features

Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday – but some of the best deals are already live.

Fancy refreshing your skincare, upgrading your wardrobe staples, or treating yourself to some smart home and wellness bits? Good, because I’ve rounded up 24 early Prime Day deals tailored to women just like me: over 40, navigating perimenopause, always tired, but very much interested in looking and feeling my best.

Expect hair tools that won't fry your ends, house bits I'd buy for my friends, wardrobe staples that tick the elusive 'comfortable but still chic' box, and a few wellness gadgets that feel like an investment in your health without any gimmicks.

Scroll down for my picks of the best early Prime Day deals, grouped into beauty, fashion, health and home, with a luxe treat or two thrown in for good measure. Everything here is something I or the woman&home team genuinely use, love, or would happily buy for our nearest and dearest.

Top tip: bookmark this page now and check back over the weekend and on Tuesday when the full sale drops - I’ll keep updating it with standout new offers. But a quick heads-up: the early deals are better than expected, and the good ones will sell out fast.

Beauty & Self Care

Health & Wellness

Home & Lifestyle

Style & Fashion

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.