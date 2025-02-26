Step aside, walking pad - the under-desk bike is my new favourite way to keep moving at home

Looking for a new way to get moving at home? The under-desk bike is an underrated new favourite of mine, being more versatile (and cheaper) than the walking pad, with even less effort required.

At-home workouts are all in for 2025, with the rise of the walking pad and indoor walking workouts. A simple machine like this and basic exercises can be the difference between staying active in the changeable weather and sitting down until the summer. But, getting 10,000 steps in at home isn't the only way to get moving without leaving the house.

You might recognise the mini exercise bikes from 90s video workouts - they're back and better than ever though. With the rise of working from home, the under-desk bike has been revived with more reliable mechanisms, budget-friendly price tags, and space-saving sizes.

Benefits of under-desk bike

1. Boosts cardiovascular health

Even just 10 minutes (but preferably more) of light cardio exercise can make a big difference in cardiovascular health, according to a study led by Boston Medical School. Pedalling on an under-desk bike offers this, so it's a great way to work towards better heart health by helping to lower high blood pressure and maintain good cholesterol levels.

"Regular low-intensity cycling helps improve blood flow, reduces stiffness, and promotes cardiovascular health," says Abby McLachlan, a personal trainer, cycle instructor, and the founder of East of Eden.

2. Softer on the joints than a walking pad

There are so many benefits of running or walking, indoors or out in the fresh air, but it's one of the more high-impact activities you can do. While high-impact exercise is very important for maintaining bone health through menopause, it's a good idea to have a lighter cardio exercise in your routine too.

"Unlike high-impact exercises, an under-desk bike is gentle on the joints, making it a great option for people recovering from injuries or those with mobility issues," says McLachlan.

3. Aids weight loss

Pedalling is a type of low-intensity steady state (LISS) exercise, which ITV's Lorraine's Dr Hilary Jones says is one of the "ideal" types of exercise for losing weight. It's a "good way to burn calories most efficiently. You're using more oxygen and that oxygen is burning fat", he said.

McLachlan agrees. "An under-desk bike allows you to stay active while working, which is especially beneficial for those with sedentary jobs. Light cycling can increase calorie burn and improve circulation without requiring a dedicated workout session," she says.

4. Boosts productivity

If you work from home or spend a lot of time sitting down, you might be struggling with maintaining high productivity throughout the day - but an under-desk bike can help with this, the PT says.

"It can help combat fatigue and keep energy levels steady throughout the day, potentially leading to better productivity and mental clarity," she says.

5. Versatile

While an under-desk bike is designed mainly for pedalling with your feet, if you're looking to build upper-body strength and endurance, there's no reason why you can't use it as an arm cycle as well.

As the name suggests, this is when you put the mini exercise bike on a table (at chest height) and use your arms to pedal it. While it's not going to be the same as using resistance bands or dumbbells for building muscle, it will engage the chest, back, shoulders, arms, and core muscles, making it an effective upper-body workout.

Under-desk bike review

Himaly Mini Exercise Bike review

You can navigate through the displays on the LED screen with the red button to see the timer, predicted calorie information, and rotations per minute. The number of rotations is visible at all times. (Image credit: Future / Grace Walsh)

Although I'm a big fan of the walking pad trend, I'm always sceptical of indoor cardio machines that aren't traditional treadmills or stationary bikes. In taking the Himaly Mini Exercise Bike out of the box and seeing how small it was (just 32.5 cm wide and 17.5 cm tall and weighing just over 2kg), I wondered if it could offer enough indoor cycling benefits to make pedalling worth doing every day as I worked from home.

Within just a few days, it became a natural part of my routine. I pedalled while writing emails, talking on the phone, and doing general admin, rather than head-down, focused work as I found it difficult to do the two simultaneously. With a few more weeks under my belt, I'm sure I'd get the hang of multi-tasking though - and unlike my walking pad, it wouldn't be obvious to those on video calls that I was pedalling away while talking.

Over just one day, I racked up three pedalling sessions averaging 27 minutes a go without even noticing. In a week, I'd pedalled for five hours and 46 minutes - double the NHS guidance for weekly exercise. Win!

Although you can add resistance using the tension knob, I didn't find it particularly challenging even on the highest setting. As woman&home's digital health editor, it's probably not surprising that I work out a few days a week. I also run regularly so I have a good level of cardio fitness. If you're looking to use the bike to improve your cardio fitness, I'd say it will only be effective if you're relatively new to exercise.

That being said, my heart rate was higher than it would be sedentary, reaching the NHS 'moderate exercise' level. It was also very useful for upping my step count as an alternative to using my walking pad or going outdoors (in the rain!). I just put a Fitbit on my ankle to record the steps and used my regular fitness tracker, which is the Coros Pace 3 at the moment, to keep an eye on my heart rate.

If you are planning to use it while working from a desk at home, make sure you can bring your knees up higher than the desk. As I'm quite tall, I had to take my chair back a foot or two to make it work but I got the hang of it quickly. Also, wear a flat-soled shoe for stability and workout leggings rather than heavy materials like joggers or jeans as you're likely to get quite warm.

Tried and tested Himaly Mini Exercise Bike £25.49 at Amazon Now on sale at Amazon, the Himaly Mini Exercise Bike is our tried and tested pick for anyone looking to try an under-desk bike for themselves. It has a display screen that records rotations and exercise time, and the slim frame makes it easy to slide under the table.

From a practical point of view, I'd recommend keeping the mat that comes with the under-desk bike underneath the machine - unless you have a carpeted floor. I used mine on a wooden floor and occasionally it would shift when I changed position on my chair if my feet were strapped in. I'd also recommend ditching the pedal straps as you don't actually need them to secure your feet - and I went to take my foot away from the pedal several times only to find I was locked in.

Finally, while the pedal rotations and display timer are relatively accurate from my experience, you can ignore the calorie information as it's wildly incorrect - after just 18 minutes, it suggested I had burnt over 1400 calories, which is impossible.

Alternative Uten Mini Exercise Bike £42.99 at Amazon The slim frame of the Himaly Mini Exercise Bike means its moveable and lightweight, but it's not the most stable - you'll see some movement as you pedal. For something a little more stable - but with a higher price tag to go with it - is the Uten Mini Exercise Bike. This one also has a tension knob and LED screen to see your rotations. For standing desks Capital Sports Azura Folding Exercise Bike £170 at Amazon If you're a fan of a standing desk, you can make great use of a taller under-desk bike like this one from Capital Sports. It has a full stand and seat pad, replacing your need for a desk chair, and eight resistance settings to choose from. Elliptical Pro Fitness Seated Exercise Bike £99 at Argos A mini exercise bike with larger footplates is like a bike-elliptical hybrid. They can be more versatile than the classic under-desk bike as you have more space to put your feet and don't have to strap your foot to the machine.

How long should you use an under-desk bike for?

In general, the NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week, spread out across the seven days. If you're using your under-desk bike to contribute towards this amount, you might like to pedal in 30-minute sessions. Five of these 30-minute sessions and you've hit the weekly target.

However, it's important to maintain the 'moderate' exercise threshold. You'll know you've hit it if your heart rate has gone up (use a fitness tracker, like one of the best Fitbits to check this) but you can still maintain a conversation.

As with all exercise, there's no set limit as everyone's fitness level is individual. If you want to exercise for longer on your stationary pedals, feel free! Just be sure your setup is suitable. "Pedaling while distracted can lead to poor posture, which may cause back, neck, or wrist strain," says McLachlan. "Ensuring a comfortable seating position and correct desk height is essential to avoid discomfort."

Is an under-desk bike suitable for everyone?

Given the low-impact benefits, most people will find they can use an under-desk bike without an issue. However, as McLachlan says, "most under-desk bikes are designed for light exercise rather than intense cardio workouts. If you're looking for a high-intensity workout session, a traditional stationary bike or outdoor cycling might be more effective."

It is also important to do some weight-bearing activity to maintain good muscle mass and bone density throughout life, so combining the under-desk bike with some strength training for women - anything from a resistance band leg workout to Pilates with weights - is also a good idea.