Terms & Conditions: Woman&Home Reader Tester Network

This is a legal agreement between you, the tester, and Future Publishing Limited.

By applying to and participating in the Woman&Home Reader Tester Network, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

These Terms and Conditions are in addition to and subject to the general Future Terms and Conditions at: https://futureplc.com/terms-conditions

1. Purpose and Relationship

The purpose of the Network is to provide products to our readers in exchange for their honest, genuine, and unbiased reviews, which we will then publish. Your participation in the Network does not make you an employee, agent, or partner of Woman&Home. You are providing us with content in exchange for a free product.

2. Your Content

You agree to provide a genuine review based on your actual experience with the product provided to you. You are free to provide a positive, negative, or neutral review. The review incentive (free product and/or voucher) is not conditional on you providing a positive review or a specific rating.

You agree not to submit any content that:

Is not based on your genuine experience.

Is known to you to be false, inaccurate, or misleading.

Is unlawful, defamatory, or hateful, or infringes on the rights of any third party.

Is or contains promotional material or advertising for a third-party product or service.



3. Intellectual Property Rights (UGC License Grant)

You retain ownership of the intellectual property rights in your reviews, including any text, photos, or videos you create ("Your Content"). However, by submitting Your Content, you grant Woman&Home a comprehensive, irrevocable, and royalty-free license to use it.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Specifically, you grant Woman&Home a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, nonexclusive, irrevocable, sub-licensable, and transferable license to:

Use, reproduce, modify, edit, distribute, and display Your Content, in whole or in part, on any platform now known or later developed, including but not limited to the Woman&Home website, social media channels, print magazines, email newsletters, and any other commercial formats, including advertorials and sponsored posts.

Use your name, age, location, and any relevant information you have provided for the purpose of a suitable tester alongside Your Content, as disclosed and consented to by you.

Edit and reformat Your Content to fit the style of our articles and publications. You waive any "moral rights" you may have to object to such editing or modification of Your Content.

You confirm and warrant that Your Content is original to you and that you have all necessary rights, permissions, and consents from any third parties to grant us this license.

4. Disclaimer and Liability

You understand that you will be using the products you receive at your own risk. Woman&Home and its affiliates shall not be liable for any personal injury, property damage, or other loss or damage you may incur as a result of using a product provided to you. This clause does not exclude or limit our liability for death or personal injury caused by our negligence.

5. Data Protection (GDPR)

We will collect and process your personal data, including your name, contact information, age, and location, as necessary for the performance of this contract, such as delivering products and communicating with you about the Network. All personal data is stored and handled in accordance with Future's privacy policy: https://futureplc.com/privacy-policy/. This data will be securely stored and may be shared with third parties only when essential for the performance of this contract, for example, with a retailer for the purpose of arranging delivery.

We will retain your personal data for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes of this agreement and to comply with our legal obligations.

If we wish to use your data for any marketing or commercial purpose outside of this agreement, such as adding you to our marketing email list, we will request your separate, explicit, and freely given consent. We will not bundle this request with the acceptance of these T&Cs. You have the right to withdraw your consent to any such marketing at any time.

You acknowledge and agree that any withdrawal of your consent to the processing or publication of your personal data will apply to any processing or publication from the point at which we receive your withdrawal of consent, and will not affect any content already in the public domain or previously published by us.

6. Termination

We reserve the right, at our sole discretion, to terminate your participation in the Network at any time and for any reason, including if you breach these T&Cs.

7. Governing Law

This agreement is governed by the laws of England and Wales.