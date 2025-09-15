Weather-ready yet chic - Zara Tindall's brown waxed jacket, skinny jeans and wellies are autumn failsafes
She knows how to dress for the weather and still be fashionable - and showed this again at the Cornbury House Horse Trials
There are always going to be certain autumn/winter fashion trends that catch your eye, but a seasonal wardrobe just wouldn’t be the same without those timeless staples you can rely on. Practical but elegant pieces that will keep you cosy and dry are essential - and Zara Tindall is the queen of this styling combination.
As a professional equestrian she spends a lot of time outdoors and she just put together some classic items to create the perfect autumn walk outfit. The King’s niece attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials on 12th September wearing a longline waxed jacket, a neutral knit, jeans and wellies.
Most, if not all, of these pieces were from Fairfax & Favor whom Zara became an Ambassador for earlier this year. She’s worn their designs for quite some time and they’re one of the best British clothing brands for impeccable, country-inspired items.
Falling to a flattering hip-length, with raglan sleeves and a crew neckline, Zara's jumper is a gorgeous investment for the season. It's crafted from a Merino wool and cashmere blend and there's heraldic-inspired embroidery on the front. Even better, it's machine washable too.
Bringing together the classic styles of the Fairfax & Favor Regina boots and the Le Chameau wellies, these are a stunning and luxurious footwear option. This special edition welly comes in a muted khaki green and has a neoprene lining to keep your feet dry at all times.
With a fitted, streamlined shape, these jeans can be tucked smoothly into boots for a sleek look. They have a dash of stretch for all-day comfort and are high-waisted and ankle-grazer length. You can get these in various different inside leg lengths and denim shades.
The royal’s jacket was the star of the show for me and has already given me plenty of autumn outfit ideas. A waxed jacket is such an easy piece to throw on when the weather isn’t freezing cold and there is a chance of showers.
Zara’s was a cocoa-brown shade and had a darker corduroy collar. Two pockets on either side added even more practicality and the gold-toned buttons were a glamorous touch. What made this stand out to me, though, was the length.
When it’s chilly I tend to steer clear of cropped styles (which many waxed jackets are) as I want more coverage. The royal’s jacket finished just above her knee and I’d recommend checking out longline outerwear for the season.
The way Zara Tindall styled her jacket accentuated its streamlined shape, as she opted for mid-blue skinny jeans and a light brown Anna Fairfax & Favor jumper. The knit complemented the colour of her jacket and tonal dressing is a really simple way to give an ensemble a cohesive feel that makes it look put-together.
Barrel leg jeans and other looser denim styles have been popular in recent years, but when you’re wearing knee high boots, skinny jeans just tuck in so much more smoothly. This neatness gave Zara’s Le Chameau x Fairfax & Favor wellies a smarter edge which isn’t always easy to achieve with functional footwear.
From her grippy, waterproof boots to her shower-resistant jacket and warm jumper, the royal’s outfit was practical for a day at the horse trials. It was also chic and considered, making this look a great source of inspiration for autumn dressing.
Something like this could see you through from a country walk to enjoying a roast at a pub or a casual meet-up with friends. If you think even your best wellies are a little too casual, you can still recreate a similar outfit - just swap in a pair of leather knee high boots instead.
Durable leather is another brilliant choice for this unpredictable weather. Colour-wise, I would still follow in Zara Tindall’s footsteps with a mix of neutrals like brown, camel and khaki. These can be mixed and matched with so many other colours and the warm undertones are stunning for autumn.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
