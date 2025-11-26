Looking for a new handbag? Zara Tindall owns this one in seven colours and it's up to 50% off

Popular handbag trends are all well and good but there’s nothing quite like a timeless design in a wearable colour that you’ll have in your collection forever. An elegant bag can make a huge difference to even the simplest of outfits and with sales coming thick and fast, now is a brilliant time to check out the options that would work best for you.

The discounts can be hefty and that’s the case at some of the luxurious brands loved by the royals, including Zara Tindall and the Princess of Wales. Both of them are big Aspinal fans and Zara’s go-to bag is undeniably the Lottie style they make.

She loves it so much that she owns it in at least seven colours, as well as different sizes and finishes. Her navy-blue and black Lotties are her most-worn and she reaches for them a lot when she attends the races at Cheltenham in March and November.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Zara Tindall's Lottie Bags

Exact Match Aspinal Lottie Navy Quilted Shoulder Bag £357/$680 (was £595/$1,135) at Aspinal This quilted kaviar leather design is one of the navy-blue Lottie bags Zara owns and it's an absolute classic. It's got the Aspinal signature diamond quilting and is made from full-grain leather with the practical textured finish. Exact Match Aspinal Lottie Black Pebble Bag £297/$570 (was £495/$945) at Aspinal Handcrafted from full-grain Italian pebble leather, this Lottie bag in black is another of Zara's go-tos. It's got a hard-wearing shower-proof finish and has a letterbox closure and chain strap. You can wear this over the shoulder or crossbody. Exact Match Aspinal Micro Lottie Black Pebble Bag £225/$430 (was £450/$860) at Aspinal If you thought one black Lottie bag was enough for Zara, think again! She also owns a black pebble leather micro version which she gets a lot of wear out of. Like the other Lotties it has a plaited chain strap and gold-toned hardware.

Shop Alternative Chain-Strap Bags

Sosandar Quilted Crossbody Bag £50 at M&S The deep plum tone of this quilted bag is perfect for the season and is something a little different to black without being difficult to style. It has a twist lock closure and gold chain straps for a glamorous edge. Haksim Black Leather Quilted Bag £21.99/$28.82 at Amazon Fastening with a buckle and featuring a chain strap, this affordable bag can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or clutch. The quilting is delicate and it's roomy enough to fit all your essentials comfortably. Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Clutch £55.20/$76.80 (was £69/$96) at Charles & Keith Currently 20% off, this bag has pretty diamond quilting running all over it and comes in cream as well. The push-lock closure is gold-toned and so is the plaited chain strap which can be pulled inside to make it a clutch.

Suede bags might be a big autumn/winter handbag trend but they’re not the most practical and Zara’s Aspinal Lotties are pretty much all leather. Her Navy Kaviar Quilted one is currently 40% off - £357 down from £595 - and has the durable textured finish that’s useful in unpredictable weather.

Earlier this year Zara wore it over her shoulder at Cheltenham, styled with a pistachio-green coat and blue outfit. The plaited leather and gold-toned metal strap is a signature part of the Lottie design and is long enough that you can also wear it crossbody.

Handcrafted from leather, the workmanship is what sets these bags apart and makes them an investment piece. They’re also very classic with the rectangular shape and envelope closure, so you don’t need to worry about them going out of fashion.

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Zara’s Lottie bag would work with winter date night outfits or for the daytime, though her Micro Lottie is definitely more of an evening piece thanks to the size. It’s exactly the same design, just daintier, and the King’s niece wore it to a Netflix premiere in 2024.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She owns the bag in the black pebble finish which is now reduced by 50% to £225 and also has a black pebble medium Lottie too. If you’re going to be investing in a luxurious handbag like this, neutral colours like black and navy are a great choice as they go with more things.

Browns and tans are equally wearable and whilst it isn’t currently being sold anymore at Aspinal, Zara Tindall also has a tan nubuck leather Lottie. She’s been spotted with a few other colours over the years too, including lilac, metallic gold, white and cream.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Six Nations)

Though it’s always her darker-toned bags she comes back to most often and it makes sense as these colours tend to show marks less. Just a few weeks ago she went to Cheltenham Racecourse in a bold cobalt-blue outfit and took another navy Lottie - this time the out-of-stock Lottie Pillow Clutch.

Zara Tindall has made no secret of the fact that she loves this style and even if you aren’t necessarily looking to invest in one quite yet, a quilted, chain-strap design makes a chic accessory.