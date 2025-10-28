Queen Mary’s genius styling trick for wearing a trench in frosty weather has me re-thinking my autumn outfits

Autumn is officially jacket season and it’s one of the reasons why I love this time of year as I can enjoy wearing my suede jackets, blazers and trenches. In recent weeks, though, the temperature has started to drop and I had been reluctantly considering packing these lighter options away and reaching for thicker coats.

Then I saw Queen Mary of Denmark making the most of not one, but two, of her autumn jackets and her genius double-layering trick has convinced me otherwise. She braved the chilly October conditions in Randers for a walk with King Frederik X on 27th October in a knee-length beige trench over a Max Mara Prince of Wales Check blazer.

The best trench coats are neutral and pared-back like this one, which Mary’s had in her collection for a while. It had a belted waist, though she left it unfastened and this gave a great glimpse at her new double-breasted blazer underneath.

The brown and beige tones complemented the colour of her trench but there was also enough contrast thanks to the hints of red and navy in the check to make it stand out. When you’re layering two jackets together this can help to give them dimension.

Queen Mary’s approach of leaving her trench unbuttoned whilst the blazer was fastened is another clever move. This way they layer seamlessly without appearing overly hefty and it gives a structured blazer more room under a coat.

"The key to all outfits at this time of year is layering - one moment it's freezing cold, and the next the sunshine is making you very warm on your morning commute," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr. "Queen Mary's combination of both a blazer and a trench coat keeps your lighter coats going longer in your winter wardrobe, and it's practical without feeling too bulky."

When it comes to what else you’d wear with two jackets, jeans and a blazer is always a failsafe. Tailored trousers would also tie in with the smartness of a blazer and a trench coat and would continue the flowing silhouette to give a leg-elongating effect.

You could of course wear a jumper dress or skirt too, though these could bunch up more easily and detract from the sleekness. The Queen of Denmark wore dark blue wide-leg trousers with a matching turtleneck and pointed-toe heeled boots, and added a brown scarf for extra cosiness.

At certain points during the walk she removed her trench and just wore the blazer. This is the beauty of layered looks as it means you can easily adapt your outfit to suit the changeable autumn weather - just like Caroline says.

There are also so many different possibilities when you’re styling a blazer and a trench together as you can mix and match different jackets under the coat depending on how bold you want to dress that day. Although Mary’s combination won’t keep you toasty in the depths of winter it’s perfect if you want to get a few more weeks or months’ wear out of your favourite trench coat before packing it away until spring.