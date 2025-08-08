Queen Letizia just styled a breezy candy pink dress with a comfy alternative to summer party heels

Summer isn’t over yet and with another heatwave on the horizon and holidays in the diary for many people, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy wearing your favourite summer dresses and sandals. Across Europe the royals are on their annual break and Queen Letizia of Spain is making the most of off-duty dressing in Mallorca.

Her holiday outfits are some of the most wearable royal looks I’ve seen and her pink shirred dress and espadrille flats are the epitome of her signature style - elegant and comfortable. It saw her from a trip to the Joan Miro exhibition "Paysage-Miro" through to a relaxed family dinner.

The shoes in particular are a design worth incorporating into any summer capsule wardrobe as they’re a great alternative to wedges or heels for any BBQs, garden parties and other events.

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

After all, no-one wants to be walking on grass or standing for long periods of time in stilettos and even wedges can seem a bit “much”. Queen Letizia’s shoes had the jute sole of espadrille wedges which always feels very seasonal, but were entirely flat.

Just as the Princess of Wales loves to support the best British clothing brands, Queen Letizia often champions Spanish designers and her shoes were by Espardenyes Torres. They had woven straps running across the top of the foot and at the ankle.

Tie straps helped to keep them secure on the Queen’s feet and the soft ecru colour was the perfect counterpart to her vivid pink dress. It might sound simple but it’s by far the easiest way to wear brighter colours - pair them with neutral accessories.

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The combination means that the colour palette of your ensemble naturally feels balanced. Queen Letizia’s dress was the Boss Dalza dress which you can get for £170 from Very right now and she has it in candy pink. Don’t feel like you have to go for something quite this luxurious to achieve a similar look, though.

Midi dresses with shirring are having a surge in popularity right now and I’m a big fan because of how comfy this design is. Shirred bodices have a lovely amount of stretch, so you feel secure in them and yet there’s breathing room and they don’t feel clinging on a hot day.

The Queen of Spain loves a pop of colour and pink is one of her favourites, especially at this time of year. Candy pink is such a fun choice for holidays, though if you’re not as keen on vibrant tones, a black or white option would be just as stunning.

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s dress fell to just above her ankles, giving a lovely glimpse of her espadrille flats and both of these pieces have lots of versatility. The shoes in particular could be worn with everything from jeans and vest tops, to skirts and other flowy frocks.

She went for a smart casual outfit for her busy day in Mallorca and carried a relaxed pink clutch and wore long golden earrings. Whether you’re planning outfits for a trip yourself, or want a more low key combination for summer parties or events, her look ticks so many boxes.