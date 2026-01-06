Working mum Princess Catherine is often spotted out and about in 'dressed down jeans without makeup'

The Princess of Wales regularly makes headlines when she dazzles at state banquets or travels all across the country (and beyond) and her sophisticated style is an inspiration to many. However, according to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Catherine is more likely to be seen dressing casually in jeans and flats day-to-day.

Speaking recently to OK!, Katie explained that the Princess "is a very loving mum" who is balancing all the responsibilities every parent faces.

"Behind closed doors, she juggles school drop-off, pick-up, homework, play dates, clubs and even tears, just like anybody else. People who see her out and about at clubs say she’s just like any working parent, in dressed-down jeans and flat pumps, without make-up," she claimed.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown by Katie Nicholl | £8/$10.78 (was £25/$33.68 at Amazon In The New Royals, journalist Katie Nicholl provides a nuanced look at Elizabeth's remarkable and unrivalled reign. She reveals new stories from Palace courtiers and aides, documentarians, and family members.

The suggestion that the Princess of Wales isn't overly fussed about make-up or getting dressed up as formally in her daily life outside of royal duties makes total sense given how she and William have spoken about their family life in recent years. In October 2025, Prince William appeared in an episode of Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, and shared how low-key they are at home.

"We sit and chat, none of the children have phones," he told Eugene, joking that when he and Catherine get a "break" there's one thing they love to do - "sleep".

Prince William declared, "When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It's also been widely suggested that Catherine and William's desire to give their children a more normal upbringing with access to outdoor spaces was a big motivating factor behind their 2022 move out of London. At the time, they moved to Adelaide Cottage where they stayed until 2025 before recently moving into Forest Lodge, which has been dubbed their "forever home" by sources.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, William and Kate will supposedly continue not having live-in staff at their new home.

"William and Kate have never wanted live-in staff; I think that’s the modern way," Ingrid said. "Since William was a little boy, he’s seen all the staff at the late Queen’s homes, and he never wanted that. It’s not something Kate grew up with either."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This isn't the only way the family try to keep things more normal for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis - and for themselves. According to royal writer Valentine Low, author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, an employee once told him that they dress more casually when working for them.

As reported in The Sun, they alleged, "The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]".