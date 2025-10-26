No-one does heritage styling quite like Princess Anne and her checked tweed coat brought a traditional edge to a simple outfit

Princess Anne has always had her own distinct style, championing the best British clothing brands and heritage fabrics. If it’s made in the UK, even better, and her autumn/winter outfits are unapologetically traditional and warm. We would expect nothing else from the woman who partly inspired Claudia Winkleman’s outfits on The Traitors and Anne recently stepped out in a tweed coat that caught my eye.

Although I can’t be sure, it looked a lot like one of the Alan Paine Combrook coats and knowing the Princess Royal she’s probably had this piece in her collection for quite some time. She wore it for a visit to the British Racing School and Newmarket Pony Academy on 22nd October.

Shop Checked Coats

Next Brown Check Long Maxi Coat £62/$105 at Next This checked coat falls to an elegant maxi length and is available in regular and petite versions. The colour palette of this design is very neutral and pared-back which always makes it easier to style a patterned piece. It's got a long collar and a double-breasted cut with useful pockets. House of Bruar Donegal Tweed Coat £225/$385 (Was £275/$470) at House of Bruar A fully wool coat is an investment piece for your wardrobe and this one is made from herringbone Donegal Tweed and has a satin lining. It's sleekly tailored and has a concealed button placket and a V-shaped neck leading into a stand collar. The herringbone weave has flecks for a subtle flash of colour. M&S Checked Hooded Duffle Coat With Wool £80/$179 at M&S Made with fabric that features soft wool for a luxurious feel, this short duffle coat also has a hood to shelter you from the elements. The duffle coat toggles accentuate the traditional feel of the all-over check print. There are also two front patch pockets and an internal zip pocket.

Pictures were shared by BRS on social media and they gave a glimpse at this piece. Falling somewhere between knee-length and pea coat, it had a high collar and buttons on the front.

On a really cold day Princess Anne could've fastened it right up to the top to make it funnel neck. If it is an Alan Paine design then the material will likely have been the same specially woven wool tweed used on the other Combrook coats, which is waterproof and breathable.

Even if this isn’t by the brand, tweed is naturally water resistant and warm which makes it a warm choice. The Princess Royal’s coat was a blend of muted green-grey tones with burgundy in the pattern that tied in with her deep red roll neck jumper.

Checked coats might not be trending like suede jackets and aviators, but they’re a timeless option which brings some extra detail and colour to an outfit. Paired with a simple outfit like jeans and a jumper, a checked coat brings a traditional edge too.

She layered hers over a jumper and red pencil skirt with equestrian knee high boots. This is a classic combination for the King’s sister when she's at an engagement, although she also loves pairing tweed outerwear with straight leg trousers.

If you don’t want to go for neutral tones with a checked coat, I’d advise following her example and coordinating your clothes with the colours in the pattern.

Princess Anne does this a lot with her collection of checked and/or tweed coats and it gives your ensemble a cohesive, put-together feel. For her, functionality is key though. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020 she spoke about Harris Tweed, remarking, it "looks exactly the same at the end of the day as it did at the beginning. Brilliant."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The practical nature of tweed was probably more of a factor for her on this chilly autumn day as she spoke with Foundation Course students. She also met key members of the Newmarket Pony Academy as well as pupils from The Pines Primary School in Bury St Edwards who were part of the primary schools programme which gives children aged 8-14 access to horses.

As a retired professional equestrian herself, Anne has maintained a huge love for and interest in horses and looked right at home as she learnt more about how they can be a positive influence on the wellbeing and confidence of children.