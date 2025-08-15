As Princess Anne turns 75 we're convinced that her nautical striped knit and white trousers from 1970 are just as stylish as ever
The Princess Royal is apparently sailing on her birthday and her sea-faring look from years ago is something that still works now
The Princess Royal already made it clear earlier this year that she was taking a very low-key approach to turning 75. Earlier in the summer she hosted over 100 of the charities she supports for a Charities Forum instead of having a birthday party.
She’s reportedly spending her big day on 15th August sailing around the Scottish coast with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, which is exactly how she marked her 70th too. Princess Anne is an experienced sailor and as she celebrates, I found myself looking back at one of her earlier outings with Prince Philip in 1970.
Dressed in nautical stripes and looking relaxed - without her signature beehive updo - the Princess sailed to the Isle of Wight. This might have happened 55 years ago, but this outfit defies the decades and is something many people would wear to this day.
Princess Anne wore a red and white striped lightweight knit with a classic crew neckline and long sleeves. Breton stripes have a nautical feel to them and a lot of us will already have at least one striped item in our summer capsule wardrobe, though it could be a shirt.
A jumper makes a cosy alternative as summer gives way to autumn and even on sunny days it’s handy to have one to drape around your shoulders or pop on if it gets breezy. Blue and white and black and white are popular colour combos, but Anne’s red and white knit is a little different.
The neutral hue mellowed the boldness of the cherry red and primary colours suit people with winter colouring in particular, though they can work for everyone. The Princess Royal wore her top with crisp white trousers on her sailing trip and although you can’t tell what the exact silhouette was from pictures, we’d hazard a guess at straight-leg.
Cigarette-style trousers are smart without being too corporate for everyday wear and Princess Anne was definitely dressed in quite a relaxed way on board the boat. Over the decades she’s proved that she loves a pop of colour just like Queen Elizabeth before her.
However, outside of royal engagements or events the Princess Royal does tend to dress more simply and neutrally. Keeping to only a few shades within an outfit is a fast-track to a cohesive, put-together look as it makes everything seem very considered and sleek.
Without seeing the shoes, I’d imagine she went for something practical and flat like a loafer. To give this look a 2025 twist I’d wear a striped top and white trousers with my best white trainers or even espadrille wedges, and a stylish sun hat. However, this is definitely not necessary as an update, given how timeless Anne’s 1970 ensemble was.
This is probably no accident either, as the King’s sister previously told Australian Woman’s Weekly that she and Queen Elizabeth spoke about the distinction between fashion and style.
"The Queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style and I think maybe that’s relevant in the sense that she didn’t do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer," she said, as per The Telegraph.
Princess Anne re-wears so many pieces she’s had for years and doesn’t tend to embrace specific trends either. It’s no wonder that her look from 55 years ago is still such a winner and who knows if she’ll wear something similar for her 75th birthday sailing trip.
