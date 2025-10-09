Kate Middleton champions Victoria Beckham in olive green power suit with an autumnal twist

So much thought goes into every royal outfit and the Princess of Wales in particular is known for re-wearing her favourite pieces at various different occasions. Back in May we got our first glimpse of a rather special addition to her collection when she wore a Victoria Beckham olive green blazer and flared trousers to present the Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design.

Now, Kate’s brought it back out for autumn and styled it in an even more striking way for the colder weather. The senior royal traveled to Oxford on 9th October where she met families and the dedicated volunteers who support them at Home-Start Oxford.

This was the same day that Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries landed and Kate’s ensemble could be seen as a subtle nod to her designs. Her Alina trousers and Katherine jacket are in the shade ‘willow’ and the impeccable tailoring is part of what makes VB one of the best British clothing brands around.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

Kenneth Cole Three-Button Boyfriend Blazer £129.65/$169 at Nordstrom Designed with a roomy, oversized fit, this blazer would work perfectly over knitwear. It features notched lapels, front flap pockets and fastens at the front with neat, neutral buttons. Pair with the matching Kenneth Cole trousers for a full co-ord or throw on with jeans. Kenneth Cole Double Pleat High Waisted Trousers £75.95/$99 at Nordstrom Like the blazer, these Kenneth Cole trousers also come in black and they have a comfortable and chic wide-leg silhouette. The double pleats running down the front make them feel extra smart and there are belt loops so you can accessorise. Whistles Olive Wool Curved Hem Jumper £115/$229 at Whistles This new-in jumper is made from soft, cosy 100% wool and has an olive green hue and curved hem for a contemporary twist. Versatile and easy to wear, it would pair effortlessly with jeans or tailored trousers.

Shop More Olive Green

M&S Funnel Neck Relaxed Jumper With Wool £30/$66.99 at M&S With a longline shape and a hint of wool, this jumper is an affordable addition to your knitwear collection for the colder months. It's designed with a relaxed fit and snug funnel neckline. The yarn gives it a soft texture and deep ribbed trims finish it off neatly. H&M Olive Green Quilted Jacket £37.99/$41.99 (Was $49.99) at H&M The green tone of this quilted jacket is slightly darker than your classic olive, but it's equally pretty and versatile. This kind of outerwear is hugely popular right now and the jacket fastens simply with press studs and has a small ribbed collar. Nobody's Child Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers £68/$130 (Was £85/$164) at Nobody's Child Also available in white and currently in the sale, these tailored trousers are a lovely option if you want to recreate the Princess of Wales's October outfit. They're high-waisted which is great for tucking jumpers into them and have pleats.

It’s a luxurious set but one that will last the test of time and Victoria makes both items in a variety of other colours too (sadly willow is sold out). The Princess’s choice to wear this suit in Oxford could be completely coincidental, though it champions Victoria’s work nevertheless.

The documentary charts her career journey from Spice Girl to serious fashion designer. The Princess of Wales is one of the royals who has worn her designs over the years and this time she styled the green suit with a matching crew neck jumper.

Kate’s pointed-toe brown heels were the only part of her outfit that wasn’t earthy green and she showed just how effective going for a full tonal look can be. Limiting yourself to only a few - or even just one shade - instantly brings a minimalist, polished edge to autumn outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Everything looks very intentional and the Princess’s combination of a cosy knitted jumper with a crisp blazer and flared trousers ensures her style still has dimension as there’s textural contrast. This is a simple but clever approach to take when you’re wearing mainly one colour and I’d advise mixing in softer and smarter fabrics, as well as materials like corduroy, suede or even velvet.

Tucking her jumper into her trousers gave the royal’s outfit a streamlined, sleek feel and she accessorised with a single gold necklace. A lot of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 are either brighter or pastel. However, olive greens, burnt oranges and chocolate browns will never go out of fashion for the season.

Kate has been reaching for a lot of neutrals recently and whilst some people might consider this green to be vibrant, it’s actually far easier to wear than it first appears.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You could follow the Princess of Wales’s example and wear it with similar shades of green or else take a neutral route and complement the colour with tan, brown or cream. When she first wore the Victoria Beckham suit in May, the Princess opted for a white ruffled shirt underneath.

This time the weather was colder as she undertook her engagement at Home-Start Oxford, a voluntary organisation that is committed to promoting the welfare of families who have at least one child under the age of five.

Her visit came after a new essay written by the Princess of Wales in collaboration with Professor Robert Waldinger on the power of human connection.