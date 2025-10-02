Kate Middleton's failsafe autumn fashion formula is the perfect blend of cosiness and sophistication

The Princess of Wales has had so many iconic fashion moments at this point that it’s easy to lose track of specific outfits, but there’s a failsafe formula that I always love seeing her reach for in autumn. When she’s not styling smart suits, Kate loves a jumper and midi skirt combination and if they’re both the same colour, even better.

As separate pieces, a knit and longer skirt can be incorporated into so many different autumn outfit ideas. Styled together you get cosiness and elegance combined and there are three occasions that spring to mind where Kate has looked particularly chic.

The first of these is, of course, her vivid scarlet roll neck and pleated midi skirt. The future Queen wore them back in October 2021 and from a distance this outfit could be mistaken for a frock, that’s how perfectly her clothes coordinated.

Shop Jumper And Skirt Combos

She launched The Forward Trust’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign with a keynote speech and went as powerful with her outfit as with her words. The skirt was a design by one of the best British clothing brands, Christopher Kane and had pleats giving it extra volume.

This worked well as a contrast against the sleek red roll neck and this is something we see a lot with the Princess of Wales’s autumn fashion formula. In October 2023, Kate visited Nottingham Trent University to learn more about their mental health support system and wore a cream knitted co-ord with court shoes.

Although the Sézane jumper wasn’t as fitted as her red turtleneck, it was still streamlined, especially on the sleeves. It was crew-neck and ribbed all over - as was the matching A-line skirt.

The slightly looser shape of the knit made this a little more relaxed and something like this would make a beautiful date night outfit. To be fair, I think the same about her red ensemble, though the bold colour would require some low-key neutral boots and a jacket to dress it down slightly.

This was exactly how she styled my third favourite example of the senior royal loving a jumper and midi skirt combo. In January 2021 she went for tan suede knee highs with her beige and brown ribbed turtleneck and skirt from Iris & Ink.

She loves a higher neckline and textured finish and although the Princess doesn’t always dress tonally, it’s a clever tip if you want your separates to look ultra-polished. I would also recommend paying close attention to the hem-length of your jumpers if you want to recreate her looks.

A cropped jumper works well if the shape is chunkier and you want it to meet the top of a high-waisted skirt perfectly and accentuate your waist. With a more flared skirt, a fine knit like Kate’s can be tucked in seamlessly for a smooth finish.

The femininity of the skirt and snugglyness of a jumper work harmoniously together and make a smart-casual outfit that you can adjust easily for different occasions. The Princess of Wales has reached for this dynamic duo several other times over the years beyond these three looks, and as it’s still not got really cold in the UK, she’ll have a lot of opportunities to do so again before next spring.