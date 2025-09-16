Duchess Sophie gives her favourite floral print a moody autumn update with berry tones and her embellished heels are the chicest finishing touch

Just because September is now in full swing doesn’t mean that you have to completely abandon your favourite summer styles - and Duchess Sophie just proved that beyond doubt. Her go-to spring/summer pattern is always florals and she’s found a way to make this print work beautifully for the new season too by embracing deep berry and red tones.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has only recently returned from a four-day visit to Canada and she brought back her Erdem Ruched Midi Dress for a dinner in Calgary. If you’ve been looking for new autumn outfit ideas, this look will give some food for thought.

Her dress had elegant long sleeves and was made from comfy stretch jersey for a form-fitting silhouette. Ruching on the bodice and the flowing midi skirt added extra dimension, but it was the print and colour palette that makes this so autumnal.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Dark Florals

Nobody's Child Black Floral Layla Midi Dress £79 at Nobody's Child With fluttery short sleeves and a V-neckline, this midi dress feels so elegant and feminine. The Layla design comes in various different colours and patterns, though I especially love the deep pink and orange flowers on the black background. On a cooler day, wear with knee high boots and a long black coat. Phase Eight Eleni Long-Sleeved Floral Dress £70 (Was £179) at Phase Eight Feminine and sophisticated, the Eleni has a gorgeous red, berry and pink colour palette and features an eye-catching floral print that's hand-pressed in Phase Eight's studio. It has cinched cuffs to create billowing blouson sleeves and has a tie detail at the neckline that can also be worn loose. M&S Ditsy Floral Ruched Midaxi Dress £50 at M&S Available in three different lengths, this midaxi dress features a ditsy floral print for a charming look. It has a high neckline and long sleeves, as well as ruching at the front to create flattering drapes through the fabric. The dress is lined for comfort and finished with a neat button fastening at the back.

Shop Embellished Shoes

Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Gamine Bow Suede Heels £259 at Penelope Chilvers As heels go, these are an investment, but if you love the classic shape and sparkling bow embellishment they'd make a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. The chunky block heel is a manageable height and they're made from soft suede. XY London Sandie Slingback Heels £29.99 (Was £49.99) at Debenhams You can currently save 40% off these block heels and they're something you can wear again and again for date nights and when party season arrives. The slingback straps and pointed toes are elegant and the sparkling embellished detail is understated. Charles & Keith Faux Suede Slingback Pumps £65 at Charles & Keith The crystal adornments on these slingback heels are also black, making them even more subtle against the rest of the shoe. Crafted from faux suede, the design is classic and features a kitten heel, pointed toe and a buckle to secure them around your heels.

Instead of the delicate ditsy florals or pastels Duchess Sophie often wears in the warmer months, this Erdem dress was predominantly black, with red, yellow and deep pink flowers. The design was unapologetically bold and the darker tones and fitted shape had a sultry edge.

Adding to this moody seasonal colour palette was the royal’s berry-purple pashmina which she brought to several different engagements in Canada as an extra layer. Berry is one of the most quintessentially autumnal colours and complemented the bloom print.

If you don't already have something with a dark floral print in your autumn capsule wardrobe, I couldn’t recommend it enough. This colour and pattern combination subtly nods to the season and feels so feminine and sophisticated.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

Moody florals with a black, brown or navy background colour are especially easy to pair with other pieces as they are mostly neutral. Alternatively, simply pick out a few of the shades in the pattern and echo them in the rest of your outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a cooler day the Duchess of Edinburgh could’ve worn her berry pashmina as a scarf and added a black blazer or leather jacket over the top. To make something like this into a wintery date night outfit, I would go for a longline coat instead.

Sophie finished off her look for the dinner at Riding Hall Circle with a pair of Penelope Chilvers heels that instantly took this ensemble to another level as an evening look. Whether or not you closely follow autumn/winter fashion trends, you might have noticed how many embellished designs are around right now.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

I’m not a huge fan of embellished knitwear or blouses, but I can fully get behind shoes like the Duchess’s as they’re a smaller part of an outfit. The Gamine Bow Shoes are luxuriously-priced and are made from black suede, with a chunky block heel.

The simplicity of the court shoe design meant that the sparkly bows weren't too much and embellished shoes along these lines would make great party heels instead of stilettos. They tied in with Duchess Sophie’s dress and brought extra glamour.

To make a floral frock slightly more relaxed you could go for black ankle boots instead and save your go-to heels for special occasions. I suspect that Canada might not be the last time we see the Duchess of Edinburgh wear the items in this outfit this year and her shoes in particular would be perfect for the festive season.