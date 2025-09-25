Duchess Sophie’s leather midi dress with knee highs is still my favourite royal autumn outfit - I’m still waiting for it to be surpassed

For me, royal fashion falls into two main categories: breath-taking formalwear I love to admire from afar and more relaxed engagement outfits that inspire my own style. There have been so many gorgeous, wearable ensembles that have caught my attention over the years. Yet if I had to pick my favourite Duchess Sophie autumn outfit I have my answer ready, without hesitation.

Her leather Loewe midi dress has been in her collection for years, but it was how she styled it in November 2024 that catapulted it to the top of my all-time greats list. The Duchess wore it with a floral blouse and knee high suede boots for a visit to the Feel Good Inside and Out Project.

There are plenty of relatable autumn/winter fashion trends emerging right now, though Sophie’s dress has a very timeless silhouette and design. It’s crafted from smooth black leather and is sleeveless, with a rounded neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Faux Leather Dresses

Halogen® Structured Faux Leather Midi Dress £106.24 at Nordstrom The Princess seams help to accentuate the structured appearance of this pretty faux-leather dress. It's cut to an elegant midi length with a flared skirt and has a hidden back closure. The high neckline would work with shirts or jumpers underneath too. Albaray Faux Leather Belted Dress £140 at Albaray This faux leather midi dress is designed with a fitted waist and full skirt with a belt for a flattering silhouette. There are buttons on the front for added detail and handy patch pockets. The deep brown tone is a softer alternative to a classic black leather dress. H&M Black Coated Midi Dress £49.99 at H&M Affordable and simple, this coated dress has a sweeping V-neckline and wide, elbow-length sleeves. This design means that this is one that would work better without another top underneath, though it would look sensational as a date night piece worn with knee highs, tights and a long coat.

Complete The Look

Dune Tayla Stretch Knee High Boots £159 at Dune Dune brings the Tayla boots back year after year and I'm not at all surprised! They come in several colours including this warm tan tone that reminds me of Duchess Sophie's boots. They're crafted from premium suede with a comfy stretch back. M&S Floral Long Sleeve Blouse £40 at M&S This pretty blouse is has a ditsy floral print and a deep colour palette that is a great fit for the autumn season. It features long sleeves that gather into elasticated cuffs for a touch of volume and the crew neckline fastens at the back with a button. H&M Knee High Cowboy Boots £54.99 at H&M These knee high boots have a cowboy-inspired design with their heels and yet are still subtle enough to be worn everyday. They have a loop at the sides to help you pull them on and off and decorative seams.

This makes it a perfect layering piece as it sits chicly over blouses or crew neck jumpers and collars can neatly poke over the top. A matching waistbelt accentuates the fitted bodice and the midi-length skirt flares out into an A-line shape.

Leather pieces can be tricky to style for the daytime as the material naturally has a more sultry feel. However, if you contrast leather or faux leather dresses, skirts or trousers with softer textures like suede or wool this can help without taking away their edginess.

The Duchess of Edinburgh went for a very feminine, flowy blouse with a frilled collar and cuffs underneath her leather dress. This ME+EM piece had a chocolate brown base tone with a floral pattern featuring pastel pink, white and orange.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She then completed her outfit for the visit to the Feel Good Inside and Out Project with tan suede knee high boots. Even if you’re never going to be sold on a leather dress, the component items of this look can give you so many autumn outfit ideas.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An elegant, neutral midi dress worn with a patterned blouse and knee highs is something that can see you through from day to night. Another reason I particularly love this Duchess Sophie outfit is the way she blended different colours and textures together.

The brown blouse, black dress and tan boots all complemented each other as neutrals and the suede brought softness whilst the pattern added a touch more detail. Going for knee high boots was particularly clever as the dress draped over the top of them, creating one smooth, continuous line that felt very frame-elongating.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

If the weather had been colder the only change I would make would be to add a longline camel or black coat over the top. You could also wear a neutral jumper under the dress instead of a blouse and to recreate Duchess Sophie’s outfit in a more understated way, go for a leather skirt instead.

This would mean that leather or faux leather wouldn’t be such a central component of the final look and take down the edginess a notch too. The Duchess of Edinburgh has yet to wear her leather midi dress this autumn, though I have high hopes for another outing.

She’s worn it in November twice and previously styled it with a burgundy knit and brown ankle boots. If this November is the month for the dress’s reappearance I’m all for it!