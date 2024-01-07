Nicole Scherzinger's best looks, from head-turning mini dresses to stylish co-ords

Got a party to go to? Nicole Scherzinger’s best looks provide a stylish starting point. We have seen the star’s dress sense evolve during her years in the spotlight - from head-turning mini dresses and bright-coloured co-ords to sweeping gowns and structured silhouettes.

Scherzinger first rose to fame through the girl group Eden’s Crush, created by the TV talent show Popstars. But she saw her fame soar after she joined the Pussycat Dolls as the band’s lead singer - during which time she received Grammy and Brit Award nominations. After going solo in 2010, she released two studio albums and starred as a Dancing With The Stars contestant.

However, it’s Scherzinger’s career from this point that really solidified her status in the showbiz world. The star served as a judge on the UK and US editions of The X Factor, as well as Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. She also made her musical debut in the 2014 revival of Cats on the West End - for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award - and voiced a character in the Disney film Moana.

Throughout her glittering career, Scherzinger has always brought the glamour to the red carpet - appearing in everything from stunning princess-like dresses to sleek sharp tailoring. However, she isn't afraid to mix things up, with shimmering designs, daring details and eye-catching accessories.

Nicole Scherzinger's best looks

From her best red carpet moments to off-duty looks, Scherzinger always ups the ante with her ultra-glamourous style.

1. The black patterned wrap dress

Scherzinger looked pretty during an event at the Empire State Building in New York in 2021. The star stepped out in a patterned black long-sleeved wrap dress, which featured a plunging neckline and thigh split. She accessorised with diamond drop-down earrings and a pair of classic black heels. If you're feeling inspired by her look, a wrap dress is one of the best dresses to hide a stomach - a well-cut one will fit and flatter up top, before skimming over your middle.

2. The green Fashion Awards gown

Scherzinger looked every bit the pop princess at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London. The star turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning green gown by Patrick McDowell, which featured an asymmetric neckline, corset-like bodice and a voluminous skirt. She accessorised with an elegant up-do and dewy make-up.

3. The grey Victoria Beckham midi dress

All eyes were on a stylish Scherzinger on the red carpet of the Qatar Airways Los Angeles Gala in 2016. The singer looked chic in a grey fitted short-sleeved midi dress by Victoria Beckham, which she finished off with glossy wavy locks and strappy black heels.

4. The dramatic black gown

There was no missing Scherzinger on the red carpet of the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London in 2023, where she picked up the award for Best Musical Performance for her turn in the musical Sunset Boulevard. The singer sparkled in a black strappy gown, that featured a square neckline and a small train.

5. The pink and red midi dress

Scherzinger made a colourful appearance at the ITV Gala in London in 2017. The star stepped onto the red carpet in a fuchsia pink and bright red long-sleeved midi dress by Emilio de la Morena, which she accessorised with a sleek updo and bright red strappy heels. Dopamine dressing is all about bright, block colours - sometimes contrasting - and we're here for it.

6. The white Rick Owens mini dress

Few can pull off a mini dress quite like Scherzinger. The singer looked glamorous arriving at the BBC's The One Show in London in 2023 in a white one-sleeved Rick Owens frock. She accessorised the head-turning number, which featured voluminous ruffling around the neckline, with a pair of nude heels.

7. The shimmering blue Cannes gown

Scherzinger sparkled as she arrived at an event in Cannes in 2023. The star's shimmering cobalt blue strapless dress featured elegant draping and a dramatic thigh split. She finished off the eye-catching look with statement silver jewellery and a pair of strappy silver heels.

8. The dress and leather boots look

We love the cool ensemble Scherzinger wore to the Global Gift Gala in London in 2016. The singer wowed in a patterned yellow and black dress by Philipp Plein, which featured a metallic waist and two daring side splits. She opted for dramatic smokey eye make-up and brought an edge to the sweeping frock with a pair of black leather thigh-high heeled boots.

9. The black LBD and sparkly boots combo

Scherzinger ensured all eyes were on her at the MTV EMAs 2019 in Seville. The star wowed in a black velvet off-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier mini - which makes a perfect party dress during the cooler weather, thanks to its three-quarter-length sleeves. She amped up the glamour with a pair of sparkly silver thigh-high heeled boots. It's not a look for everyone, but Scherzinger pulls it off with ease.

10. The floral cut-out co-ord

At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Scherzinger turned heads in a floral bralette - featuring an asymmetric neckline - and matching midi skirt, complete with a thigh split. She finished off the pretty ensemble with a berry red lip and a pair of Gianvito Rossi white heels.

11. The chic nude co-ord

Scherzinger knows that less can be more when it comes to eveningwear. The singer looked chic at the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California in 2020. She wore a simple nude crop top with a pair of matching wide-legged trousers and finished off the look with minimal accessories and wavy locks.

12. The black one-shouldered mini dress

We love an LBD - or little black dress - with a twist. Scherzinger looked elegant in an Anthony Vaccarello number at the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. She accessorised the one-shouldered frock, which featured dramatic draping, with sleek locks and black buckled heels.

13. The white jacket and skirt combo

Scherzinger looked every bit the showbiz favourite at an event in West Hollywood, California in 2022. The singer was sharp in a white tailored maxi skirt, featuring a thigh split, with a matching blazer draped over her shoulders and a sparkly silver bralette beneath. She carried a silver clutch - one of the best evening bags for adding glamour - and slipped on a pair of platform silver heels.

14. The pink strapless gown

We love the bright pink look that Scherzinger wore to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. She wowed in a strapless gown by Nue Studio, which featured subtle pleating at the neckline and cut-out sparkly silver detailing at one hip. She finished off the stunning look with sleek locks and glowy make-up.

15. The black leather Milan Fashion Week look

Scherzinger opted for a cool, edgy look at the Boss show during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. The star looked chic in a black leather midi skirt, which she paired with a black patterned bralette and draped a longline black leather coat over her shoulders. She accessorised with a pair of nude strappy heels.

16. The cut-out Julien Macdonald gown

All eyes were on Scherzinger as she attended The Fashion Awards 2019 in London. The star wowed in a black Julien Macdonald gown, which featured sparkly, sheer and cut-out detailing as well as dramatic fringing on the long sleeves. She accessorised with sleek locks and statement silver jewellery.

17. The cream trouser suit

Scherzinger looked like she meant business in a classic tuxedo at the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale, Florida. The singer wore a cream trouser suit, comprised of a blazer - with the sleeves artfully rolled up - and a pair of wide-legged trousers. She finished off the sleek ensemble with a bouncy blow-dry and statement silver earrings.

18. The sparkly cut-out dress

All eyes were on Scherzinger as she headed to a restaurant in London in 2023. The star sparkled in a cut-out one-shouldered gown, which featured sheer panels and a daring thigh split. She finished off the dazzling look with a sleek ponytail, berry red lips and a pair of silver heels.

19. The X Factor gold mini dress

Scherzinger turned heads in a gold strapless mini dress that she wore to film for The X Factor in London in 2012. She paired the glamorous frock by Kristian Aadnevik with a pair of black heels from Nicholas Kirkwood. She accessorised with sleek locks and a berry red lip.

20. The metallic one-shoulder gown

You can't go wrong with a metallic hue for evening. Scherzinger stunned in a silver and gold one-shouldered gown, designed by Rami Kadi, for the amfAR Gala Hong Kong 2019. It featured a form-fitting silhouette and dramatic draping, and she finished off the elegant look with a berry red lip and silver jewellery.

21. The structured white gown

Scherzinger looked sharp at the Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills in 2020. The singer opted for a strapless white dress, which featured two side thigh splits, and a dramatic ruffled neckline. She accessorised with glowy make-up, silver drop-down earrings and a pair of sparkly silver heels.

22. The blue Coachella co-ord

We love the out-there look Scherzinger wore to Coachella in Thermal, California in 2022. The star attended the music festival in a blue and green printed co-ord, by Jacquemus, that comprised of a cropped T-shirt and ruched mini skirt. She also carried a turquoise handbag from the brand and slipped on a pair of blue platform heeled boots.

23. The printed blazer dress

Scherzinger exuded elegance in a tailored look at the Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles in 2020. The singer turned heads in a black velvet printed tuxedo-style mini dress, which she wore over a sheer blouse with a ruffled neckline and cuffs. She finished off the chic look with a high ponytail, a black clutch bag and black heels.

24. The lacy grey midi dress

On the red carpet at the 5th Global Gift Gala, held in London in 2014, Scherzinger wowed in a lacy grey midi dress. The form-fitting short-sleeved frock, designed by Ermanno Scervino featured a round neckline and sheer panels. The star paired it with slicked-back hair and sparkly gold strappy heels.

25. The white Vivienne Westwood gown

Scherzinger commanded attention with her breathtaking gown at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. The singer stunned in a white strapless dress by Vivienne Westwood, which featured elegant ruching. She finished off the chic look with her hair in a slicked-back up-do, silver jewellery and a white clutch bag.

26. The red Tom Ford sequinned mini dress

There was no missing Scherzinger on the red carpet of the MTV EMAs 2019 in Seville. The star sparkled in a bright red long-sleeved sequinned mini dress by Tom Ford. She kept the rest of her look relatively pared-back, opting for glowy make-up, wavy locks and black heels.

27. The corset-style grey mini dress

Scherzinger exuded confidence at a fashion event in West Hollywood in 2022. The singer wore a charcoal grey stretch-crepe corset-style long-sleeved min -dress by Alex Perry, which featured dramatic fringing down the front. She accessorised with a pair of nude heels by Christian Louboutin.

28. The ruffled aquamarine midi dress

We love a colourful statement dress, and Scherzinger delivered in turquoise blue while filming for The X Factor in London in 2017. The star wore an eye-catching short-sleeved midi dress, which featured ruffled detailing around the neckline. She finished off the ensemble with wet-look hair, a gold necklace and a pair of white heels.

29. The one-sleeved black gown

Scherzinger wowed at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood in 2018 in this vampy all-black look. The star stepped out in a one-sleeved black floor-length gown, which featured ruffled detailing and cut-outs. She wore her hair in a voluminous updo and added extra glamour with a dramatic smokey eye.

30. The pink ruched mini dress

There was no missing Scherzinger in eye-catching pink at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Style Issue celebration in West Hollywood in 2010. The star wowed in a ruched short-sleeved mini dress by Foley & Corinna, which she paired with glowy make-up and black open-toed heels.

31. The embroidered Cannes gown

Scherzinger dazzled on arrival at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. The singer stunned in a raspberry red sleeveless gown, by Georges Hobeika, which featured an intricate pattern and a small train. She finished off the elegant look with a striking updo and statement necklace.

32. The black Fendi co-ord

We love a co-ord, and Scherzinger pulled one off with aplomb while out in London in 2023. The star paired a black strappy crop top with a matching fitted midi skirt, both by Fendi and monogrammed with the brand's logo. She accessorised with a sleek updo, glowy make-up and tan brown heels.