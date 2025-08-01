My secret for getting free books on any e-reader? A little known event called "Stuff Your Kindle Day"

In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. Don’t miss Stuff Your Kindle Day...I’m pretty sure that’s how The Great Gatsby opens anyway. And, if it doesn’t, it definitely should. It’s the insider's way fill your electronic shelves without spending a penny, but what is Stuff Your Kindle Day? When is it? And can you stuff other e-readers that aren't Kindles?

Whether you’ve invested in one of the best Kindles, or you’ve gone for a Kobo or Boox alternative, you can still make the most of Stuff Your Kindle Day. The global event, also known as Stuff Your E-Reader, is an opportunity for new authors to promote their work; it happens multiple times a year; and people flock to fill their e-readers with this summer's must-read books.

As a certified book worm and e-reader expert, I’ll break down what Stuff Your Kindle Day is exactly, when the next one is, and how to get your hands on some of the best Kindle book deals of the year.

What is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

(Image credit: Future)

Stuff Your Kindle Day is an online event where thousands of e-books are made free to download on your e-reader. Most of these are from up-and-coming or independently published authors, so you might not recognise the names from best-selling lists or the Waterstones bookshelves. Don't let that deter you though, because I've found some of my favourite books on these lists.

The event is often called Stuff Your E-Reader to avoid the misconception that this is a sale exclusive to Amazon's store. Google, Apple and other e-book stores will also reduce the price of their e-books to completely free, so you can stack up your virtual shelves without having to pull out your wallet.

Whilst 'day' is in the name, Stuff Your Kindle Day actually happens more than once a year. Historically, there are four main 24-hour events, each focussed on specific genres. Most of the books are romance, but some are suspense, fantasy, and others are mysteries.

It really pays to be prepared when it comes to Stuff Your Kindle Day, so mark your calendars with the dates and prep your reading list. You can enjoy different authors completely risk-free, so if one book doesn't grab you, you can move onto the next. No buyers remorse will push you to finish a book that you're not enjoying.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

(Image credit: Future)

The best way to shop Stuff Your Kindle Day is through preparation. Websites will announce the dates for each event, whilst also sharing details of what genre of books will be on offer. I'd keep an eye on social media as well as book blogger newsletters, such as Indie Author Centraland BookBub.

Here are the dates that I have booked (sorry, I couldn't resist):

10th August: Step Through Time will offer historical and contemporary fiction

Step Through Time will offer and contemporary fiction 16th September : Into The Darkness is packed with dark fiction

: Into The Darkness is packed with 27th September: Enchant Your Kindle is all about fantasy books

Enchant Your Kindle is all about books 24-30th October: will start with Dark Romance Day and move into Get Spooked (horror) , which is only appropriate for the Halloween season

will start with Day and move into , which is only appropriate for the Halloween season 16-20th December: Winter Wonderland will offer up your cosiest reads

On the day, you can sort the lists of free books by genre, trope, and author. Clicking "buy now" will send the e-book straight to your library without taking any money. Once the book is downloaded, you have it to read whenever you've got some time and a cup of tea at the ready.

Tips for finding the best books on Stuff Your Kindle Day

(Image credit: Future)

Stuff Your Kindle day can become quickly overwhelming, because lots of the authors that participate are new, independent, and lesser-known. I'd recommend narrowing down your options, by sorting books by category. For me, it'll be "second-chance-romance" or "small-town".

From there, when I see a book I like the look of, I'll read the Amazon reviews and look at Goodreads ratings, because these will give unbiased, useful feedback from other readers like you. It's also worth having a look at book groups and Reddit threads, where there will undoubtedly be other readers like you looking for advice.

I'm also signed up to the newsletter from romancebookworms.com, which is where some of the organisers of Stuff Your Kindle Day are based, so they'll offer special tips and insights.

FAQs

How much are books on Stuff Your Kindle Day?

the e-books that are participating in Stuff Your Kindle Day are completely free. You don't have to start reading the books during the 24-hour event, just make sure you have them downloaded to your e-reader's library.

When is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

The next Stuff Your Kindle Day is on 10th August and it has the theme "Step Through Time". Expect historical and contemporary fiction books to be on offer.

Can I get books for non-Kindle e-readers on Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Lots of people have re-named Stuff Your Kindle Day "Stuff Your E-Reader Day" because it's not just Amazon that slashes the price. This means you don't have to miss out if you're reading on any tablet, be it a Kobo or a reMarkable.

Aside from signing up to Kindle Unlimited, you don't get many opportunities to explore books without the risk of buyer's remorse. If you miss one Stuff Your Kindle Day, keep an eye on the other events, because these come around more often than you think. Kindle deals are never far away.