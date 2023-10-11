These 8 Prime Day deals make my bedroom look expensive, but they're all under £25
I spend a lot of time dreaming about my home decor, but these Prime Day deals are helping me do it on a budget.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're looking for some Prime Day home deals to make your bedroom look expensive, look no further than these eight top picks under £25. As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time dreaming about my ideal home decor, but these Prime Day deals are helping me do it on a budget.
Room-by-room, I've been on a mission to add some quiet luxury to my home. But just because I want my bedroom to look expensive, doesn't mean I want to spend a lot of money. That's why I've found six of the best Prime Day home deals under £25 to add a touch of hotel-room chic to my daily routine.
My top picks include a ribbed glass with a lid and straw, perfect for staying hydrated every evening, as well as a cordless bedside lamp to top up on some bedside reading. Combined with the best Prime Day beauty deals and October perfume savings, you'll be feeling pampered for half the price.
Quick links to luxe home deals
- Save on furniture: Up to 50% off Amazon-brand furniture
- Save on candles: Get a third off Yankee Candle and Woodwick
- Save on decor: Design pieces that will get guests talking
8 bedroom buys we're picking up this Prime Day
ALINK Glass Bedside Water Carafe:
was £19.99, now £16.99 at Amazon
The ALINK Glass Bedside Water Carafe has two ribbed glasses and a tall carafe to keep your drink topped up. It's dishwasher-safe, and the carafe has a lid to keep your water fresh.
MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp:
was £35.99, now £23.99 at Amazon (save £12)
The MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp is cordless and battery-powered. It's got a textured, frosted glass shade and gold base that look straight out of a boutique hotel, but for a fraction of the price.
MIULEE Fluffy Pillowcase Pack of 2:
was £13.49, now £9.98 at Amazon
The MIULEE Fluffy Pillowcase comes in a pack of 2 and has four colour options. We love the diamond textured pattern, which is sophisticated but still interesting.
Bedside Wireless Charging Station: was £39.99, now £20.99 at Amazon (save £19)
There's nothing less luxurious than a scatter of cables on your bedside table. This charging station will neaten up your space, propping up your phone whilst charging it wirelessly, and also offering a space for AirPods and an Apple Watch.
EMME Cotton Throw Blanket:
was £28.99, now £20.51 at Amazon (save £8)
Made of breathable gauze, the EMME Cotton Throw Blanket is ideal for luxurious layering. Especially as we move towards cozy season, it'll bring warmth and texture to your bed.
BEAUTURAL Sheet Steamer:
was £42.99, now £24.64 at Amazon (save £18)
The BEAUTURAL Sheet Steamer works to spruce up shirts and dresses, but can also be used to remove wrinkles from your bedding throughout the week, giving you a freshly-made feel every evening.
Briful Artificial Snake Plant:
was £26.99, now £21.49 at Amazon (save £5)
The Briful Artificial Snake Plant looks vibrant and realistic, but a lot lower-maintenance than often-dimly lit bedrooms.
Sour Lemon Rugs Living Room:
was £29.99, now £18.99 at Amazon (save £11)
Finding a rug for under £25 is a rare deal indeed. The non-slip base and plush grey finish will add neutral coziness to your space, guaranteed.
When does Prime Day end?
Prime Day, or as Amazon's calling it, Prime Big Deal Day, will end tonight, 11th October, at 11.59pm. If you want to snap up the best of the deals, it's best to do it well before then though.
In former years, we've seen a surge in late-night shopping for Prime Day deals, which means a lot of top picks sell out.
More luxurious buys
From candles to sheets, bedroom luxury isn't confined to Amazon. See more top picks below:
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
-
-
Amal Clooney's bouncy blow dry curls owe it all to these three products - which are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day!
A hairstylist to the stars has revealed Amal Clooney's bouncy blow-dry curls are created with three specific products from ColorWow
By Laura Harman Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s best-ever looks - from 90s slip dresses to modern red carpet gowns
Jennifer Aniston’s best ever looks really stand the test of time. These are our all-time favourites for timeless style inspo.
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Best air fryer deals in October 2023: Save up to 64% on top models
We've searched high and low for the best air fryer deals, and these are the biggest discounts we've spotted in October
By Hannah Holway Last updated
-
Will there be a Shark Black Friday sale? Plus, where to shop the best deals happening right now
We've rounded up the very best Shark deals you can snap on before November 24
By Amy Hunt Last updated
-
The best KitchenAid deals to shop this month include savings of up to 30% off
Get your holiday recipes ready because these are the best KitchenAid mixer deals to shop ahead of the festive season
By Alison Barretta Last updated
-
The best mattress deals available in July 2023: Up to 65% off on brands including Nectar, Emma, and Simba
Discover the best mattress deals to shop now, including major discounts on mattresses from leading brands
By Alison Barretta Last updated
-
The best Simba mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day include discounts of up to 60%
We've rounded up the best Simba mattress deals this month, including savings of up to 40% on a brand-new mattress
By Hannah Holway Last updated
-