These 8 Prime Day deals make my bedroom look expensive, but they're all under £25

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for some Prime Day home deals to make your bedroom look expensive, look no further than these eight top picks under £25. As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time dreaming about my ideal home decor, but these Prime Day deals are helping me do it on a budget.

Room-by-room, I've been on a mission to add some quiet luxury to my home. But just because I want my bedroom to look expensive, doesn't mean I want to spend a lot of money. That's why I've found six of the best Prime Day home deals under £25 to add a touch of hotel-room chic to my daily routine.

My top picks include a ribbed glass with a lid and straw, perfect for staying hydrated every evening, as well as a cordless bedside lamp to top up on some bedside reading. Combined with the best Prime Day beauty deals and October perfume savings, you'll be feeling pampered for half the price.

8 bedroom buys we're picking up this Prime Day

ALINK Glass Bedside Water Carafe: was £19.99 , now £16.99 at Amazon

The ALINK Glass Bedside Water Carafe has two ribbed glasses and a tall carafe to keep your drink topped up. It's dishwasher-safe, and the carafe has a lid to keep your water fresh.

MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp: was £35.99 , now £23.99 at Amazon (save £12)

The MJ PREMIER Battery Operated Table Lamp is cordless and battery-powered. It's got a textured, frosted glass shade and gold base that look straight out of a boutique hotel, but for a fraction of the price.

MIULEE Fluffy Pillowcase Pack of 2: was £13.49 , now £9.98 at Amazon The MIULEE Fluffy Pillowcase comes in a pack of 2 and has four colour options. We love the diamond textured pattern, which is sophisticated but still interesting.

Bedside Wireless Charging Station: was £39.99, now £20.99 at Amazon (save £19)

There's nothing less luxurious than a scatter of cables on your bedside table. This charging station will neaten up your space, propping up your phone whilst charging it wirelessly, and also offering a space for AirPods and an Apple Watch.

EMME Cotton Throw Blanket: was £28.99 , now £20.51 at Amazon (save £8)

Made of breathable gauze, the EMME Cotton Throw Blanket is ideal for luxurious layering. Especially as we move towards cozy season, it'll bring warmth and texture to your bed.

BEAUTURAL Sheet Steamer: was £42.99, now £24.64 at Amazon (save £18)

The BEAUTURAL Sheet Steamer works to spruce up shirts and dresses, but can also be used to remove wrinkles from your bedding throughout the week, giving you a freshly-made feel every evening.

Briful Artificial Snake Plant: was £26.99 , now £21.49 at Amazon (save £5)

The Briful Artificial Snake Plant looks vibrant and realistic, but a lot lower-maintenance than often-dimly lit bedrooms.

Sour Lemon Rugs Living Room: was £29.99 , now £18.99 at Amazon (save £11)

Finding a rug for under £25 is a rare deal indeed. The non-slip base and plush grey finish will add neutral coziness to your space, guaranteed.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day, or as Amazon's calling it, Prime Big Deal Day, will end tonight, 11th October, at 11.59pm. If you want to snap up the best of the deals, it's best to do it well before then though.

In former years, we've seen a surge in late-night shopping for Prime Day deals, which means a lot of top picks sell out.

More luxurious buys

From candles to sheets, bedroom luxury isn't confined to Amazon. See more top picks below: