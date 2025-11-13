From runway to hallway, Rixo's exclusive launch brings fashion-forward style into your home

Every year, Ruggable announces one exclusive collaboration. We’ve seen Morris & Co collections as well as covetable works with Jonathan Adler and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop. This year, hot off the press is their most runway ready collaboration: Ruggable x Rixo.

If you don’t know the name Rixo, you’ll know the British clothing brand for their distinctive, vintage-inspired designs. Favourites of Jessica Alba and Cat Deely, Rixo has more than a few celebrities who love them, as well as all all of us at woman&home. Teamed with Ruggable's uniquely practical designs, this Ruggable x Rixo collaboration promises to top all the rug trends of the year and then some.

Before making its debut onto the Ruggable website, we sat down with Rixo's founder Orlagh McCloskey, as well as Ruggable's Vice President for Europe, Clay Wertheimer. They had a few secrets, tips, and tricks relating to the collaboration including how to make your home cosy without renovating a whole room.

Ruggable x Rixo collection launch

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The marker of any good collaboration is instantly recognising both brands, whilst celebrating how they can compliment each other. With the Ruggable x Rixo collection, there is no mistaking who's fashion eye has been cast over these rugs. Their famous leopard print is framed with vintage-inspired embroidery, rich hues, and bold beautiful mosaics. It's a real feast for the eyes.

The new Ruggable x Rixo collection features four core patterns, available on runners and rugs in an array of shapes. They are all made on Ruggable's new style, which combines two layers into one washable, slip-proof design. There’s the option of tufted and flatweave finishes too, so every home can choose the right feel.

Henrietta Rix, Co-Founder and CEO and Orlagh McCloskey, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Rixo, say "each rug captures a part of our signature style, whether it’s our timeless leopard print, hand-painted florals, or a playful geometric. We wanted the designs to feel vibrant, unique, and full of little details you discover over time - the kind of pieces that make a home feel like truly your own”

Ruggable x Rixo collection: what to shop

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The Ruggable x Rixo collection centres around four designs. If you're already bold with colour choices and confident with your style, this collection its hand-painted prints and vintage-inspired designs is an easy way to add personality to your home.

Caroline, our fashion editor, was smitten the moment she saw the Kensington Sapphire and Brown Rug. Within minutes, she was measuring up a space for it in her new home. "I already own a Ruggable that has lasted so well over the years (even with a constantly muddy dog) and Rixo is my favourite brand, so I knew I was going to love this collaboration," she says, "the Kensington Sapphire and Brown Rug was better than anything I could have imagined the pairing could produce."

She clearly shares a similar eye to Rixo’s founder, Orlagh McCloskey, who confessed, “we did all the photo shoots for the collection in my house and when they were rolling them up to take the rugs away, I couldn’t bear to see the Kensington go.” She laughs, “I told them to leave it there - and there it stayed.”

Ruggable Portobello Road Rug View at Ruggable UK A favourite amongst the homes team, this truly thrives in amongst neutral homes as well as colourful ones too. The iconic Portobello Road in London is captured in the soft, dreamy hues that shape this striking and yet refined rug. Ruggable Kings Road Rug View at Ruggable UK Inspired by iconic Pucci prints, King's Road is bold, bright, and full of character: dopamine décor at its finest. I love the idea of bringing some Mediterranean vibrancy into a home that needs a little reinvigoration - and even as a smaller rug, it'll go a long way to making a difference. Ruggable Lions Cub Rug View at Ruggable UK Whilst this rug makes a beautiful bohemian statement as a main rug in a room, I saw this as a runner and fell in love. The fluttering butterflies, blooming florals, and delicate animals look like they've been embroidered into the design. It's the perfect final flourish for a hallway or kitchen, especially if you are a fan of maximalist décor. Ruggable Kensington Rug View at Ruggable UK Caroline, our Fashion Editor says "the combination of leopard and floral prints - two of Rixo's signature motifs - plus the luxury tufted finish made me immediately start planning where I could put this at home. I'm using it to make it a statement in an otherwise neutral room, and I think it will totally transform the look."

You don't have to know how to choose the right rug, nor do you need to have a home that's already retro and bohemian to celebrate the Ruggable x Rixo collection. These rich colours and eclectic designs are perfectly suited to a British winter. The power that a simple rug can have over the feel of your room is impressive, especially because you don't have to commit to a full redesign.

The way through which you can safely experiment with style is something that Ruggable's Vice President for Europe, Clay Wertheimer appreciates. He told us, “I’m usually quite traditional and minimalist with my interiors and shy away from bold colours or statement pieces,” they admit. “But these rugs make it so easy. I tentatively tried the Lion's Cub Rug in place of my woven rattan mat, and it’s now the most-commented-on piece in my home. When the season changes, I can roll it up and swap it for something lighter, though I’m not sure I’ll want to.”

(Image credit: Ruggable)

We asked for final notes from Ruggable's Vice President for Europe, Clay Wertheimer and his one, final request is that you "please measure your rugs," he laughed, "we do accept returns, but when you order a rug, you want to love it right away. Make sure you’re getting the right size for the room you’re in and you get that instant relief and joy rather than having to roll it up and arrange a return.”

From vibrant florals and intricate geometrics to painterly motifs, there's a lot to love in the Ruggable x Rixo collaboration and it’s tipped to be one of Ruggable’s best-selling collections yet. The unique designs are an easy way to make your home look expensive this winter too. You’ve heard what fashion and homes have lined up, but which one will you roll out first?