5 things you should never put on your mantlepiece, according to experts

Having a grand mantlepiece feels like a real luxury, with its endless decor opportunities. However, there are some major decor dos and don'ts when it comes to what you place on it.

From trying out creative autumn decor ideas to styling a mantlepiece for Christmas, a fire surround is the perfect stage for your favourite home accessories. However, there are a few restrictions you need to consider before adding certain items.

To keep your living room looking its best and avoid any potential fire hazards, we've spoken to home experts about the things you should never place on your mantlepiece. As well as the items they recommend you should display.

5 things you should never put on your mantlepiece

While we're all for breaking conventional living room design rules, some should definitely be adhered to. One of these is what you should and shouldn't put on your mantlepiece. To help you avoid potential fire hazards and feng shui pitfalls, our home experts are here with their best advice.

1. Plastic decor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a big fan of the curated clutter trend, your mantlepiece will probably look intentionally busy. And while less is more isn't always right, the materials you choose do need to be picked wisely.

"Firstly, I'd avoid too much plastic decor. Yes, plastic decor can seem like an affordable option, but too much plastic decor can cheapen your mantlepiece. Instead, opt for natural elements such as dried foliage and flowers or decor made from stone and ceramics, or sustainable materials such as bamboo," says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

It's also worth saying that plastic is, of course, easily melted and should be kept away from heat sources like your fire.

2. Overly heavy and large items

Even if you've decluttered your home and are intent on keeping your mantlepiece more minimalist, it's a good idea not to place anything too large or heavy on the raised surface.

"As a rule of thumb, I always tell people not to put anything too big or heavy on their mantlepiece –it can look out of place and could even be dangerous if it falls," explains Simon Browne, product expert at Luxaflex. No one wants a large candle or a heavy clock falling off and smashing on the floor.

3. Flammable materials

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Log burners and fires can be a great way to keep your home warm for less, but they do come with their hazards. So it's important to be cautious with what you're displaying materials near them.

"We would recommend avoiding decorating with flammable materials close to the naked flame, without ensuring safety precautions have been taken," suggests Joanna Humphreys, Fire & Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves.

4. Multiple tall candles

Whether it's your favourite scented candles or some of the best flameless candles, the home experts warn against placing too many on your mantlepiece.

"Try not to add loads of tall candles. A mistake I see consistently is people attempting to create a grand mantlepiece by adding tall candlesticks, and whilst this can be beautiful, you’ll want to use each height sparingly," explains Chloe.

"You can use height to add dimension, but it’s important to go low as well as high. Choose 2-3 tall candles in a range of heights, and 2-3 smaller candles or decor pieces to create a mantlescape that’s varied and much more pleasing to the eye," she adds.

5. Sentimental pieces

(Image credit: Future)

Mementoes, souvenirs and personal photos are the best way to add personality to your home, but you need to make sure they're also well looked after.

Simon explains that the heat rising from your fire can damage photos, especially older ones with more heat-sensitive ink. Even if they're in frames, too much warmth can discolour them or even curl the edges.

The same goes for plastic objects, your favourite candles and fake plants. You may want to move them elsewhere to be safe.

FAQs

What should you put on your mantlepiece?

Now you know what to avoid placing on your mantlepiece, you'll probably be wondering what's allowed and recommended. A well-styled mantlepiece can be a great way to transform your living room on a budget.

"A few well-chosen pieces will always look more elegant than a crowd of objects. I love using a large statement piece, like a beautiful mirror or an oversized piece of artwork, as an anchor," recommends Kate Palmer, Creative Director at The Painted Furniture Company.

Then she suggests layering in smaller elements, like a pair of candlesticks, a group of interesting vases, or a favourite sculpture.

"Fresh greenery or seasonal foliage can help to bring life to the display and tie the mantle to the rest of the room. The trick is to create a sense of harmony: vary the heights, repeat colours found elsewhere in your scheme, and always leave a little breathing space so the eye can rest," continues Kate.

How can you make your fireplace safer?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you live in a busy household or want to take extra care that none of your decor falls into the fire, there are ways to make your mantlepiece safer. "Fireguards are a great way to prevent anything from getting too close to the flame. They work perfectly in large open fires whilst also providing enhanced protection in family homes with pets or young children," says Joanna.

"Similarly, a fitted wooden beam or surround also works well, as this will allow you to hang a wreath or garland – if properly secured and fixed first – without risk of this falling off or into the open fire," she continues.

If you want to refresh your home for autumn, why not add some of the most comforting autumn candles to your mantlepiece? Just be careful not to overload it with the heavier candles and play around with different heights and shapes.