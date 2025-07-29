Chintz is back: Get inspired by these contemporary interiors that are tapping into the revival of the classic trend

To describe something as ‘chintzy’ used to be derogatory – hailing from cheap imitations of original chintz and meaning 'old-fashioned' or overly-decorated – but now you should take it as a compliment (as long as your take on ‘chintzy’ is intentional, of course).



Because chintz, which has become synonymous with English country-house style thanks to designers like Sibyl Colefax and exploded in British and European homes in the ‘80s and ‘90s, is firmly back in fashion.



“Chintz has a beautifully rich history that spans continents and centuries,” explains Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom, the maker of luxury French furniture. “It originated in 16th-century India, where artisans created hand-painted and block-printed cottons adorned with blooming florals, trailing vines and birds in vivid natural dyes with lightly-glazed finishes that accentuated the patterns and colours. These exquisite textiles captivated Europe in the 17th century, and by the 19th century, chintz was a staple in romantic interiors across England and France, loved for its softness, artistry and femininity.”



Here, we get inspired by interiors that use chintz in a way that’s intentional and updated for contemporary homes. “Chintzy?” We’ll take it.

Images to inspire chintzy interiors

All in the details

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

“Chintz still has that magical ability to bring visual sunlight and character to a room, but the key is to use it with intention,” says French Bedroom’s Georgia Metcalfe.

“Start with smaller accents like a decorative cushion or a pretty pouffe to introduce its pattern gently. For something more dramatic, chintz works beautifully on a sweeping headboard, in ruffled cushions or on full-length curtains."

French Bedroom Botanical Berries Cushion: £55 at frenchbedroom.co.uk Handblock-printed on crisp 100% cotton, this rose and botanical print cushion is the perfect way to introduce a bit of chintz to any room.

Mix and match

(Image credit: Birdie Fortescue)

We love Birdie Fortescue, the British brand known for its traditional take on luxury homeware. “We’re seeing a resurgence in botanical motifs as people are leaning towards maximalism and the comfort that the style brings,” explains its eponymous founder.

“To incorporate these patterns while keeping a modern aesthetic, combine plains with chintz to create a clean feel that makes the florals stand out.”

Bedroom beautiful

(Image credit: Sean Symington)

“This lovely bedroom scheme called for pretty prints and soft, inviting colours like light pinks, pastel blues, and gentle greens,” explains interior designer Sean Symington.

“The design centres around a statement headboard that anchors the space. The larger-scale prints of the chintz creates an instant focal point and offers a variety of colourways to draw from to make it both playful and versatile."

Size it up

(Image credit: Laura Ashley at Next)

Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley, the British firm that championed chintz in the ‘90s – and whose business was pretty much built off the back of it, says: “As we see homeowners becoming more expressive with their design choices, florals are a versatile option that work in both classic and contemporary settings.

"Opt for bold, oversized blooms to make a statement, or go for delicate, vintage-inspired florals to add charm.”

Bring the outside in

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

“Chintz invites the garden indoors with its joyful spill of leaf and bloom,” explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, maker of luxury stone and tiles. “When layered with the right materials, deeply comforting chintz feels anything but dated. Here, we paired a trailing ivy wallpaper and gingham skirt with our Trusloe Limestone in a herringbone lay.

"The stone’s timeworn texture brings weight and permanence; a quiet, grounding presence beneath all that cheerful pattern.”

Wonder walls

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore, the paint brand, says: “Thanks to the resurgence of maximalist décor and the comfort of retro touches, maximalist is back – and, with it, chintz.

"Create a restful retreat with our Kensington Green shade and team with a busy, chintz wallpaper to highlight unexpected elements such as alcoves and ceilings.”

Serving up chintz

(Image credit: Mrs. Alice)

We admire how Alice Naylor-Leyland, the English aristocrat and entrepreneur who launched her namesake brand Mrs. Alice to bring back traditional country-house style, has flown in the face of modernity with her chintzy tableware.

“Oh gosh – my home is covered in chintz,” she says. “I just adore it. It’s the perfect mix of comfort and old-world charm.”

Mindful contrast

(Image credit: Bridgman)

Alex Bridgman, CEO of luxury furniture brand Bridgman, says: “Once considered dated, chintz has gracefully re-entered the design conversation, this time with a modern sensibility. Today’s take is less about maximalism and more about mindful contrast.

"When paired with beautifully neutral furniture, patterned floral wallpaper can transform a space, adding a touch of romance without feeling overwhelming. A soft linen sofa in muted tones allows vibrant florals to breathe, for example, creating a look that feels both fresh and refined.”

Vibrant, not vintage

(Image credit: Rosie Dalia)

Rosie Dalia, founder of her namesake homeware company, doesn’t believe chintz has to be dated. “It’s about using joyful florals in fresh, unexpected ways,” she says, “whether layered with bold colour or grounded with simple ceramics.

"My advice? Be daring. Mix chintz florals with other prints for a modern contrast that feels vibrant, not vintage.”

Gorgeously grounded

(Image credit: ILIV)

Chintz is enjoying a modern revival and this scheme from fabric brand ILIV shows why. The company’s design manager, Debbie Leigh, explains: “Here, the rich, painterly patterns are paired with a deep teal backdrop, which grounds the design and stops it from feeling overly traditional.

"To make chintz work in contemporary interiors, it’s best to choose one or two focal pieces, such as cushions or curtains, and keep the surrounding elements streamlined.”

Colourful ideas

(Image credit: Earthborn)

“Delectable pinks with mauve undertones like Gosh Golly exude an energetic charm, creating grown-up schemes that are versatile and playful,” says Bailey Williams, colour expert at Earthborn, the paint company.

“Adding contemporary flair to walls, the shade is the perfect backdrop for a touch of chintz, partnered with soft furnishings in contrasting colours and patterns to achieve a cosy and positive space.”

Enduring appeal

(Image credit: DFS)

“Chintz is experiencing a thoughtful revival, where traditional motifs meet playful, unexpected details,” explains Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, the sofa brand.

“The charm of this look lies in heritage shapes paired with ditsy florals and organic textures brought to life with considered touches like bobbin trims, piping or gentle frills."

Soak it up

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at bathroom company BC Designs, says: “In rooms like this, where pattern runs wall to wall, you need contrast to create structure. A coloured bath provides that as it acts like a piece of furniture.

"The key is balance. We always advise clients to draw on a tone from the wallpaper or textiles, but go one or two shades deeper or brighter. That way, the bath feels connected to the scheme without getting lost in it.”

Pretty practical

(Image credit: Liberty)

“Florals add playfulness to your interiors,” says Mary-Ann Bartlett Dunkley, design director at Liberty, the iconic London store famed for chintzy prints. “When designing this kitchen setting, cabinet curtains added visual interest and colour to practical space, offsetting functional elements with textural variation.

"We paired two designs from our House Florals collection – Mitsi Blossom, a Japanese-inspired ditsy floral, and Tapestry Trellis, a geometric tile design – to present an engaging interplay of varying scales and motifs."

Calm and collected

(Image credit: Portmeirion)

Who doesn’t love the chintzy florals and botanical patterns on the iconic plates and ceramics by British pottery company Portmeirion? Not only does each piece tell a story, from botanical studies to historical landscapes, but they have become collector’s items – our tip is trawling Etsy.

We particularly love its Botanic Garden range, originally created in 1972, layered with soft linens and natural place settings like wood or rattan for a grounded, tactile counterpoint.

Come rain or shine

(Image credit: East London Parasol Company)

There’s an array of chintzy patterns on the summery umbrellas by The East London Parasol Company, such as Daphne, inspired by wildflowers, printed on water-resistant canvas and lined with white.

The light pink fringing and blue tassels add further decorative interest.

Shower power

(Image credit: Triton Showers)

Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers, says you can even add chintz to your bathroom. “Start by creating the perfect colour palette with soft, pastel hues, such as pale pinks, yellows and muted blue – then pair the base with floral prints in wallpaper or artwork for a feminine, romantic feel.

"Finally, pull the chintzy scheme together with rustic flooring or tiles – wood or stone finishes work well – and finish with simple silver or chrome brassware, along with a vintage-look shower.”

Illuminating designs

(Image credit: Pooky)

“Florals have always had a place in interiors, but the modern take is all about texture and tone rather than just pretty patterns,” explains Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky, the lighting company.

“Think sculptural shapes, natural materials and subtle nods to botanical forms that bring a sense of calm and character to a space. Lighting is a lovely way to play with this.

"Choose a piece that echoes the softness of a flower’s form, whether through petal-inspired curves or a woven, organic finish. It’s a quiet kind of statement that feels both romantic and refreshingly modern."

Table talk

(Image credit: Cath Kidston/Next)

Arguably, Cath Kidston – the British homeware brand – is the queen of kitsch, and her chintzy tableware now available from Next is still making waves on the tables of traditionalists.

We love the look of this pretty pink place setting, which layers floral on floral on floral for a maximalist look that’s bold and unapologetic.

Committed to chintz

(Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

Known for his flamboyant style, it’s hardly surprising that Laurence Llewlyn-Bown – the famously outrageous interior designer – has chosen a chintzy wallpaper with matching upholstery for his principal bedroom.

Sam Tamlyn, home expert and managing director at Shutterly Fabulous, the company that installed the star’s shutters, says: “As homes become more expressive, chintz offers a way to add warmth, character and a touch of nostalgic charm to any room, bringing back the cosy, familiar feeling of our grandparents’ homes, but with a contemporary twist.”

Perfect pairing

(Image credit: James Hare)

We love the fabrics from the Orangery Collection at James Hare, the fabric house, especially those featuring chintz. Saffron Hare, its managing director, says: “The essence of classic chintz look is retained in modern twists but with the elements that make it so popular – pretty colours and lots of florals that mix so well with other patterns, especially stripes, as well as beautiful textures like velvet and embroidery.”

Curtain call

(Image credit: Blinds 2go)

“Chintz décor is unashamedly bold, classic and impactful,” says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go. “It’s all about combining ostentatious colours with loud patterns to leave a lasting impression on your décor.

"A cornerstone of chintz is curtains – think elaborate, flashy patterns that pair perfectly with your wall colourings and soft furnishings.”

Nostalgic charm

(Image credit: Sharps)

Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager at Sharps, the fitted furniture company, is all about chintz. “Chintz has a place in most homes, especially when layered with timeless pieces that play second fiddle to romantic flourishes that catch the eye.

"Celebrated for its floral patterns and uplifting colours, the trend is rooted in rural and vintage charm, offering a sense of nostalgia and comfort."

Enduring favourite

(Image credit: Rebecca Hughes)

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes says, “Florals and chintz never go out of style! A botanical wallpaper is perfect for introducing colour, personality and organic beauty into a space.

"You can embrace a vintage-inspired English country look with ditsy florals or create a bold look with a chinoiserie scene – the design possibilities are endless.”

Scatter brain

(Image credit: Sofology)

Not convinced by chintz? Give it a thoroughly modern twist by introducing a chintzy, floral pattern on a sofa with a cushion featuring a bold, graphic interpretation of the traditional motif.

This colourful scatter cushion, second from the left, nods to the classic pattern and draws the eye while complementing the contemporary scheme. The sofa is from Sofology.

Luxurious touch

(Image credit: Charlton Brown)

Remember, chintz doesn’t always have to be introduced solely by pattern, but it can be accentuated further by combining with texture.

In this scheme for interior and architecture studio Charlton Brown, the chintz design of the wall hanging is brought to life with embroidered detail to draw your eye to the design and add richness.

Culture clash

(Image credit: Sean Symington)

Lean into the maximalist nature of chintz by clashing several botanical patterns in the same space, just as interior designer Sean Symington has done in this scheme featuring an upholstered headboard, curtains and scatter cushions in a trio of different chintzy patterns and colours.

Simple accessories and neutral walls add a sense of calm.

Cutesy charm

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

We love the contrast between the all-out chintz in this traditional pink children’s bedroom and the pop of bold colour in the wall-mounted cabinet by Mustard Made, which adds a touch of modernity.

Push the envelope

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take design notes from the chintzy wallpaper in this loft bedroom, which goes from the floor to the ceiling to create an enveloping, wraparound effect.

Adding chintzy bedding in similar colourways and real flowers in a vase completes the look.

Ace your accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team chintzy fabrics and bedding patterns with contemporary accessories – such as this metallic vase filled with structural florals – to balance the scheme and stop your design becoming overly traditional.

Dial up the drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why not subvert chintz by going dark and dramatic rather than bright and pretty? We love the effect of these ditsy florals in pinks, whites and greens offset against a decadent black backdrop.

From wallpaper to upholstery, this design would make a statement in any scheme, whether in a downstairs toilet or on a dining chair.

Modern spin

(Image credit: La Manufacture Cogolin)

If chintz isn't your thing at all, nod to the botanical motifs and repeating patterns in a modern taken on the classic design, such as in this floor covering by luxury French maker La Manufacture Cogolin.