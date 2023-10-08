Best hobbies to do alone if you want to feel excited, challenged and fulfilled

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all know how important it is to be comfortable in our own company - and these hobbies to do alone will make alone time all the more fun. From challenging physical pursuits to mindful hobbies that will help you relax and unwind, there's something to suit everyone on our list of solo hobbies.

This list of hobbies for women and men has been created with those who can find group situations a challenge in mind. For introverts, social interactions can be somewhat draining and solo hobbies can offer a sense of fulfillment, without any social anxiety. As well as de-stressing our minds and building confidence, hobbies give us the chance to learn valuable skills like endurance, patience and self-respect. Doing them alone means we'll do things at our own pace and fully focus on what we want to get out of it.

We asked experts exactly why hobbies are so good for us, ideas for hobbies to do alone can challenge and develop us, as well as people who have found fulfilment in trying solo hobbies themselves. Most on our list are easy hobbies that you can do at home - starting something new needn't be a hassle or put you under financial pressure. These are our top 22 hobbies to do alone.

1. Cooking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooking may be something we do as a functional part of our day-to-day lives, but that doesn't mean we can't treat it as a new hobby. For me, expanding my knowledge of cooking started as a way to be more conscious of what I was eating and stay away from processed foods, and quickly snowballed. Now with a shelf full of recipe books, neatly organised recipe cards and a habit of binging cooking shows in one sitting, I've developed a more methodical and considered approach to cooking - there's no doubt it's been one of the best hobbies for relaxing for me.

Cooking is also a great way to explore new cultures. "By stepping into the world of a new activity, we often find ourselves introduced to different cultures, philosophies, and histories, promoting empathy and a broader worldview," Michael Laauwe, life coach and founder of Positive Thinking Mind told w&h. To get started, you could try an online cook along with a local chef through a platform like Diaspo (I made ceviche under the guidance of Medalit, who grew up in Peru) or attend a cooking class with Migrateful, a charity that helps migrants, refugees and asylum seekers by linking them up with budding chefs to host cookery classes showcasing their native cuisine.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Cooking doesn't have to be expensive - there is an endless supply of recipes online, so you'll just need to buy ingredients. As your knowledge of cooking grows, you might want to look into more specialist food and tour local markets to pick up premium produce. But in the initial stages, the local supermarket will do! If you want to focus your efforts, investing in one of the best cook books should help. Initial steps towards expanding your cooking repertoire could be working through each section of your chosen cook book, or following a cooking account on Instagram like @emthenutritionist and trying out a few new recipes each week.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

There's no doubt that cooking is a meditative practice and that for people like Fransceca McKay, cooking enthusiast and founder of Francesca's Wyldflours, spending some time in the kitchen learning new skills has become a favourite pastime. "For me, it’s a time of learning and to practice new skills; a time not distracted by the noise of modern life or being pulled in multiple directions. I can dedicate my focus to something I love - plus, it means that the next time I cook for loved ones, I will be relaxed and can enjoy sharing my passion knowing I know what I’m doing."

Michael Laauwe Social Links Navigation Life coach and founder of Positive Thinking Mind Micheal is a certified life coach, holding qualifications in CBT, REBT, Positive Thinking, Goal Success, Professional Life, Happiness, and Mindfulness coaching, as well as hosting the Positive Thinking Mind Podcast.

Try it yourself:

Tom Kerridge, Pub Kitchen As the nights draw in, one of the best cookbooks for comfort food is Tom Kerridge's Pub Kitchen, which celebrates British cuisine with elevated pub classics you can try at home.

Vegetable Medley Recipe Journal This Vegetable Medley Journal from Papier will help you get organised with your cooking and store all your favourite recipes in one place - think of it as your own personalised cookbook.

2. Flower pressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The art of flower pressing evokes a sense of nostalgia - with many of us first trying the activity in childhood. It's a mindful and artistic hobby that anyone can try at home, with beautiful results. Like foraging for food, foraging for flowers is an equally rewarding way to get back to nature before preserving your bounty. You can use dried flowers to create personalised gift tags, cards or pieces of artwork. It's also a lovely way to preserve a meaningful bouquet - perhaps from a wedding, or a gift from a loved one. If foraging for wildflowers, take a look at the Countryside Act to make sure you're now breaking any rules - or laws! - as it's illegal to trespass or uproot any plants.



How much does it cost to get started?

£ To get started, you'll need to invest in some parchment paper, then it's simply a case of arranging your chosen flowers between two sheets within a heavy book. Wait two to four weeks for the flowers to fully dry. You could invest in a book like The Modern Flower Press: Preserving the Beauty of Nature, which explores the art of flower pressing as well as offering practical tips on how to get started.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

A creative hobby like this requires skill and focus, which we can often achieve more easily in solitude. As Laauwe explains, "Mastery of a creative hobby demands dedication. This journey teaches us patience and the beauty of being present – two qualities that greatly enhance our mental and emotional well-being."

Try it yourself:

Oliver Bonas Silhouette Flower Press Kit This starter flower pressing kit is a great way to dip your toe into the trend and comes with five sheets of corrugated card and eight of sugar paper to press your chosen flowers and leaves at home.

3. Walking and hiking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walking and hiking are often perceived as group activities, but they can also be a great opportunity to have some valuable headspace. Penny Weston, founder of MADE wellness centre and MADE on demand, an online wellness platform, explains, "Walking will release endorphins which will improve your mood; even getting out for just 20 minutes can make a difference to how you feel. I love to head out alone and listen to a podcast. It is the perfect way for me to switch off after work, and have a bit of me time."

How much does it cost to get started?

£ The beauty of this hobby is that it's completely free! Arm yourself with your favourite tunes, an interesting podcast or - my personal favourite - a gripping audiobook and take advantage of the green spaces near you. If you want to embark on a longer hike, National Trails is a great resource, or you could take a look at our guide to the best walking holidays in the UK. You may also want to invest in a good-quality pair of hiking boots to ensure your footwear is up to the challenge.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Getting out in nature alone can really benefit our mental wellbeing and offer the opportunity to reconnect with our own thoughts. Forest Bathing, a mindful practice where you connect with the sights, smells and sounds of nature around you, comes with a whole host of benefits, from lowering stress to boosting immunity. Not having to make conversation allows you to be more in the moment - it can be a liberating experience and allow you to go at your own pace.

Penny Weston Social Links Navigation Wellness expert Penny Weston is the director of award-winning Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat, as well as the founder of MADE wellness centre, and also MADE on demand.

4. Volunteering with animals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're an animal lover who has a little spare time to dedicate to a worthy cause, volunteering with animals can be a rewarding hobby to do alone. UK animal charities such as Guide Dogs and Cats Protection offer volunteering opportunities where you can get involved to support a worthwhile cause. "Volunteering for Cats Protection is the perfect activity for people who like cats and want to try something new," says Zahir White, spokesperson for the charity. "There are a range of exciting volunteering opportunities on offer from fostering kittens to running a fundraising event to sending news stories to your local media." There's a section dedicated to Cats Protection Volunteering opportunities if you want to find out more.

While Simon Goodwin, Volunteering Development Lead at Guide Dogs commented: “Of course, one of the biggest benefits of volunteering for Guide Dogs, is knowing you are a huge part in changing the life of someone with sight loss. Experiencing the rewarding feeling of seeing the dog you have looked after develop, as they progress through their training, to be a future guide dog provides a sense of achievement like no other."

If you want to try something a bit less involving, signing up to a platform like Borrow My Doggie allows you to take other people's pets out on walks, without the commitment of having a pet yourself.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Volunteering doesn't cost anything generally - the charities will welcome any support you're willing to give.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Sometimes we can all do with taking a break from human interaction, but that's not to say that spending time with animals can't lift our spirits and offer valuable companionship.

5. Découpage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another craft of a bygone era, découpage is a way of upcycling old objects like bowls, candle holders, ornaments or vases. Put simply, it means glueing paper cutouts alongside painting and using decorative effects such as gold leaf, before finishing with layers of varnish or PVA glue. You could use cutouts from old magazines, newspapers or tissue paper to create artistic effects. There are no hard and fast rules with découpage, so it offers the chance to get creative and hone a new skill, all while creating interior pieces. Plus, it works perfectly with the modern country charm aesthetic - one of our top interior design trends last year.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Chances are that if you look for them, there will be plenty of old objects around the house that would be suitable for this project. Once you've decided on those, you'll need to invest in some varnish (there are plenty available on Amazon with prices starting at around £5.99) or PVA glue to offer protection to your finished piece.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Crafting can be quite a personal experience and we're arguably much more likely to commit to new techniques without the pressure of trying them out in a group setting. Leadership coach and communication expert Kate Davis explains, "When you aren’t influenced by others, and don’t feel that trying something new would risk failure, you can explore more freely and experiment with more confidence. Which then impacts your daily life, too."

Kate Davis Social Links Navigation Leadership and communication expert Kate is an award-winning strategic leadership expert, accredited by the International Coach Federation and GiANT Worldwide.

Try it yourself:

Decoupage Kit for Oyster Shells This charming kit is perfect for anyone who wants to get to grips with the craft and create unique holders for jewellery or trinkets.

6. Cold water swimming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The benefits of cold-water swimming are pretty convincing - not only is it a brilliant way to keep fit, but it's also been proven to rescue stress and anxiety, releasing endorphins with each icy dip. Wild swimming combines the benefits of swimming with eco-therapy, but if it's a bit of a stretch to get to a lake or the sea to try out this hobby, going to your local lido will still ensure you reap the benefits.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ Swimming in the wild in many lakes and the sea costs nothing - but you'll need to invest in the right gear beforehand. You'll need a good-quality wetsuit, neoprene gloves, and boots, as well as a woolly hat. Some lakes, particularly those in parks, may ask for a small fee (the lake I swim at is £5 per session) and a membership to your local lido will set you back around £30 - £50.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

One of the benefits of swimming is that it's a mindful activity where you can fully switch off. For me, swimming at the local lido started as a bit of an endurance test, but soon became an easy way to unwind, particularly during a busy day at work. You'd be amazed at the mental clarity a quick 20-minute dip can provide!

Try it yourself:

SUPERFA 3mm Neoprene Gloves and Socks These are an essential for cold-water swimming outside of the summer months. Make sure you have good quality Neoprene gloves and socks, like this duo from SUPERFA.



7. Candle-making

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Candle-making is a therapeutic, creative and rewarding hobby that can open up numerous possibilities, from creating candles for your own home to original gift-giving and even starting up your own business. We've got a full guide on how to make candles at home, but for those who are just starting out, all you'll really need is the right materials and access to some online tutorials.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ Investing in a candle-making kit is also a good first step if you want to try out this hobby alone, but if you want to try the create your own, you'll just need to decide which you'll use (paraffin wax is the most widely used, but soy and beeswax are natural products that also hold scent well), source some candle wicks and then add in the fragrance or essential oils that will scent your candle. While you may have to invest a little to get started, we'd argue this hobby could pay dividends as you'll be able to craft unique birthday or wedding gifts that could save you money in the long run.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

For account manager Bronia Burlinska from London, candle-making became a way to channel her creativity. "I've always been artistic but I can't draw or paint, so invested in a candle-making kit during the 2020 lockdown when we were stuck indoors and I wanted to try a new hobby to take my mind off things," she explained to w&h. "I found it very relaxing to switch off from the chaos around me and learn a new skill and particularly enjoyed experimenting with different scents. While I don't have quite as much time for it now, it's still something I pick up from time to time. to create personalised gifts for friends."

Try it yourself:

Lunar Oceans Scented Candle-Making Kit This beautiful kit is a cut above the rest, allowing you to create six exquisite candles with our natural soy wax and essential oils. Choose from combinations like Pomegranate, Hibiscus and Lavender, or Ylang Ylang and Gardenia.

8. Yoga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's so much more to yoga than just perfecting the moves - it can provide the opportunity to learn more about the ancient philosophies that influence the practice, as well as improve your posture and concentration. "Yoga can reduce your feelings of anxiety and stress, increase body awareness, allow you to feel more present, improve your mood and even help you sleep better," Penny told us.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ Trying yoga from your own home doesn't have to be costly - there are plenty of yoga apps that will help you get to grips with the basics. While many of these apps are free, others start at as little as £9.99 per month. You'll need to invest in a yoga mat before you begin and can add on other accessories like yoga blocks and bolsters, but they're not essential.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

"Group meditation or yoga classes can be great as there will be a teacher to guide you, which can be really useful if it is something you are new to. However, a lot of people feel more comfortable carrying out these hobbies alone, and feel they can connect with themselves on a deeper level. Online classes and guided meditations can be really helpful if trying this as a solo hobby," Penny explains.

9. Learn to homebrew beer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chemistry fans, this one is for you. Brewing beer at home takes, practice, dedication and a lot of experimentation - but you can certainly have a lot of fun in the process. At a very top-line level, you'll need to heat water and grain (and/or extract from grain), then boil the mixture with hops (you can buy both from online stores like Amazon). After cooling the mixture, ferment it using yeast and then carbonate. The skill level is high for this one and you'll need to do your research. This guide from Love Brewing is a good place to start.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ Materials for home brewing are relatively inexpensive, but you may want to invest in a home brewing kit like this Home Brewing Starter Kit from Bottle Topped (£42). There's a wealth of research online, so you can get clued up before trying out this solo hobby.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

A laborious solo hobby, home brewing can be a labour of love. But while you may try out the process alone, it can be an enriching experience to enjoy the spoils of your labour at a later date with family and friends.

10. Rock climbing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking on a physical personal challenge can be one of the most rewarding hobbies to do alone - and thrilling fitness pursuits like rock climbing are a great alternative to team sports. As this solo hobby requires some specialist equipment, it's advisable to start at an indoor rock climbing centre, with the view to building up to outdoor rock climbing once you've learned the basics.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ UK prices generally start at about £12 per session, but you'll also need to factor in shoe hire along with that.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Physical activities like rock climbing are a great way for us to personally challenge and push ourselves, as Laauwe explains. "It's often said that we find our true potential at the edge of our comfort zone. Hobbies that challenge us often prove to be the most rewarding, presenting unparalleled benefits for our psyche," he told w&h.

11. Tarot reading

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often shrouded in mystery, tarot cards can have a dark reputation, but, for many, it's simply a way of understanding themselves and their psyche more, using the cards as prompts to ask big questions. Learning the art of tarot is a very personal experience, as it delves into the ideas and concerns we have about our own lives. But that's not to say that it can't be shared with others as a tool for reflection after learning it as a solo hobby. If tarot isn't for you, there are other similar practices, such as goddess cards or I Ching that tap into a similar philosophy.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ A deck of tarot cards is an affordable investment, for example, this Tarot Cards with Guide Book set costs £11.99 on Amazon.



Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Learning to read tarot takes a great deal of patience and the ability to lean into your intuition. It can involve a fair amount of personal growth, too, which can be a very intimate experience. As spiritual mentor Kayleigh Marie Priest explains, "The silence of being on your own helps you to further trust yourself when you interpret their meaning. Learning tarot can help to boost confidence; it's a calming activity that allows you to connect deeper to yourself, cutting through the noise of the modern world so you can hear yourself more clearly."

Kayleigh Marie Priest Social Links Navigation Spiritual mentor Kayleigh Marie Priest is a spiritual mentor and healer, specialising in energy healing, the law of attraction and mindset work.

Try it at yourself:

Touchfutrue Tarot Cards with Guide Book This complete starter kit will help you get to grips with he basics of tarot.

12. Knitting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knitting was said to be one of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pastimes - she was famously pictured knitting alongside her sister Princess Margaret during wartimes in April 1940. And it seems like the late Queen was on to something - a labour-intensive craft like knitting can help focus the mind and be a positive hobby for our mental health, as Laauwe explains. "Learning a craft like the intricate art of knitting is a positive and constructive way to spend our time, meaning we're less likely to stray into unhealthy habits," he told w&h.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ It's relatively cheap to try knitting, particularly if you start with acrylic yarn while you're still practising and learning. This typically costs under £5 for a bundle of yarn (it's slightly more for wool), while you can invest in a set of knitting needles for as little as £2.95.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Knitting is the kind of hobby that lends itself to being sat in front of a Netflix series, or listening to the radio or a gripping podcast - it's the perfect downtime activity.

13. Journalling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalling has been proven to help release stress, process negative thoughts and provide a generally more positive outlook, but many of us struggle to find the time. Taking it up as a solo hobby means investing some time in you and your mental health. There are so many types of journals out there, from productivity planners, gratitude journals, goal planners, relationship trackers, bullet journals and journals that will help track your dreams and sleep better. If you want to go more high-tech, you could also try one of the best journaling apps. Aiming for just ten minutes of journaling a day can significantly improve your mental health. As Liz Clifton, a life coach with a focus on reducing stress explains, "Expressing yourself in the written word can be very cathartic. Journalling, writing poetry, short stories, nonfiction or mind mapping is a wonderful way to release the thoughts from your head and move you into peace and calm."

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Journals can cost anything in the region of £5 to £30, like this super in-depth productivity planner from Leathally Her. But if you don't want to invest in a structured journal, even just jotting thoughts down in a notepad can be extremely beneficial if you are consistent.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Journalling is a solitary activity that encourages us to look inwards, so naturally it's one of the best hobbies to do alone. "I do recommend that journalling should be done alone if possible," Penny explains. "Try to make sure you are in a quiet, private place when journaling so you can truly focus on your thoughts. If you are constantly being interrupted, this might knock you off your train of thought."

Liz Clifton Social Links Navigation Life coach Liz Clifton is a leadership mentor and life coach with a specialism in creating a calmer mindset, as well as being an animal reiki and reiki master teacher.

14. Scrapbooking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scrapbooking is a great way to keep track of your memories and can provide an insight into the past not just for you, but your family in the future. Simply collect anything that has personal significance to you, whether that's photographs, concert tickets, letters or doodles and arrange them together, adding your own notes and captions if you want to.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ All you'll need is a scrapbook and then a collection of old items, like photos, postcards, tickets and notes or letters. A simple sketchbook will do as a base, or you could arrange your keepsakes in a photo album. It doesn't need to be polished - but we're sure you'll treasure it for years to come.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Having some time alone allows you to reflect on the past and cherished memories - but that doesn't mean that your finished item isn't something you can share with loved ones in the future.

Try it yourself:

Martha Brook Personalised Scrapbook Kit Gift Set A great gift for yourself, this personalised scrapbook kit will help you store all your special memories in one place, so you can treasure them for years to come.

15. Start a herb garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A winner when it comes to both saving money and sustainability, growing your own herbs can be an incredibly rewarding solo hobby. Whether you decide to grow your garden inside or dedicate a patch to it outdoors, the most important thing to remember is that it needs plenty of sunlight. If you're planting outside, look for a sunny area with well-draining soil, such as a raised bed that's facing the direction of sunlight. If you're planting inside, choose a sunny spot on your windowsill. Take a look at this guide from the Royal Horticultural Society for an in-depth guide.

If you're looking to go a step further and grow your own veg too, it could be worth looking into an allotment space where you can enjoy hours of solitude while tending to fruit and veg - it's one of the great solo hobbies to team with cooking and getting there can be a great way to build a walking workout into your day.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ Starting a herb garden is relatively expensive to start up and costs nothing to keep going, aside from some time and patience. You don't need to invest in compost - most herbs don't need rich soil and your garden soil should do the job (and you can use this if potting your herbs inside) - the key is to make sure it's free draining.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Along with cooking, I started growing herbs in the garden a few years ago and having fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme to hand has definitely saved me a lot of money and trips to the local supermarket when creating dishes. Gardening, including tending to a herb garden, is quite a solitary task - but it's one that provides great satisfaction when you see the fruits of your labour. Spending time in the garden is calming and this gives me a great excuse to get outdoors.

16. Upcylcing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooting through charity shops could be a hobby all in itself! But if you've got a talent for DIY projects, upcycling is a mindful hobby that will leave you with some beautiful finished pieces to treasure. Look through your local thrift store for items like old chairs, dressers, bookshelves and coffee tables, or start with smaller pieces like lamps and interesting baskets that could be repurposed as striking lampshades - the opposites are endless. If you want to start really small, things like oyster shells can be great trinket dishes while getting crafty with vases will allow you to create a striking new centrepiece.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ If you're dealing with expensive antiques, it can be costly, but that's not to say you can't source your items from places like FreeCycle or car book sales.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Creating bespoke pieces alone allows you to really channel your creativity into a new project. By working on artistic activities alone, we get a deeper sense of our own tastes and preferences without the influence of anybody else.

17. Photography

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the advancement of smartphones, pretty much anyone can try their hand at photography nowadays - you don't need expensive camera equipment or a pricy online course. There are even plenty of materials online dedicated solely to camera-phone skills, so you can take beautiful pictures on the go if a subject presents itself. Photographs act as memories and can highlight our happier moments, encouraging positive thinking. One way to get started is to try the 365 Photo Challenge, which has a new photography idea for every day of the year.

How much does it cost to get started?

££ You'll need to own a smartphone or invest in a digital or DSLR camera. These can start at around £150, but can cost up to thousands of pounds for more advanced models.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

It can take time and practice to hone your craft - something that's easier to do solo without the watchful eyes of somebody else while you improve your skills.

Try it yourself:

The iPhone Photography Book This book will teach you how to take professional-style photographs on your iPhone, so you can perfect your craft without investing in an expensive camera.

18. Creative writing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's poetry, short stories, or finally penning that novel you've been thinking about, creative writing is a creative outlet that will help fire up your imagination a boost your mental health. Research from Cambridge University Press reveals that expressive writing can help us release built-up tension and emotions, particularly if we explore the negative experiences in our own lives as it can be a cathartic process.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Writing doesn't have to cost anything - all you'll need is some imagination (as well as a laptop, or pen a paper if you're old school). If you want to try something more structured

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Writing is a deeply personal experience and one of the best hobbies to do alone. It's not something you can really share with another - though many people find writing groups where they can share ideas beneficial to developing their work. For my own foray into creative writing, I tried out Curtis Brown's online course Writing A Psychological Thriller Course led by journalist and novelist Erin Kelly (you can read the full Curtis Brown review here). Despite being a journalist, I found writing fiction very intimidating, so having some structure around character development and plot devices was very useful.

19. Learn a new language

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Learning a new language won't just give you the satisfaction of learning a challenging new skill, it's also a great excuse to travel to new places to test out your skills (take a look at our guides to the best tortilla in Madrid or the best traditional dishes to try in Italy for some inspiration) Downloading a language learning app like Duolingo or Babbel on your phone can really help move this alone and is perfect for solo hobbyists.

How much does it cost to get started?

£/£££ Apps like Duolingo and Babble are free to download - but you can pay for more premium services. If you want to enrol on a more formal course, The Open University has plenty of options that you can do from home. Whether you choose to study part-time or full-time will affect how much it costs each year, but it's safe to say a language course is a big investment, however, it could open up opportunities in the future, such as being able to work abroad. If you want to try something less formal, check out local evening classes in your area.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Learning a language requires a lot of skill and dedication and many of us find it easier to focus when alone. That's not to say that as your confidence grows you might want to switch this from a solo hobby to a class format and practice your conversation skills with others.

20. Reading

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reading is brilliant for calming the mind, in fact, recent stats from The Publishers Association found that one in three of us use books for escapism from our daily lives. Whether it's feminist books, page-turning thriller books or fantasy novels that take your fancy, dedicating some time to reading every day is an excellent way to switch off and unwind. If you do want to meet new people via doing a hobby alone, a book club is a great place to meet like-minded individuals.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ Books are relatively cheap - particularly as you can buy second-hand books from Amazon or eBay at a fraction of the original price. Of course, you could invest in one of the best kindles, but if you're anything like me only a good old-fashioned paperback will do.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Reading is one of the best hobbies to do alone as it's such a quiet and immersive activity. Wellness expert Abdullah Boulad, founder of THE BALANCE explains, "Reading is a peaceful and solitary pastime, this can be a great way for introverts to explore other worlds and immerse themselves in stories without the need for social interaction."

Abdullah Boulad Social Links Navigation Wellness expert Abdullah is the Founder and CEO of The Balance, a luxury health and rehab facility in Mallorca. He is also the author of A Life IN Balance: A Holistic Guide for Physical, Mental, Social, Spiritual Health and Performance.

21. Pottery making

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another popular crafty hobby is pottery making, which can be a fun way to try something artistic if you shy away from drawing and painting. Once you've mastered the basics, it can be a fun way to create bespoke interior pieces or special gifts for friends.

How much does it cost to get started?

£££ One of the more expensive hobbies to do alone on our list, you'll need to invest in materials upfront and join pottery-making classes to learn the ropes. A key piece of equipment is a kiln to fire up the clay once it's moulded into the desired shape, which will need to be used with the guidance of a professional, at least at a beginner level.

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?

Working on an art or crafts piece is a labour-intensive process that lends itself to a quiet and methodical approach. While it might be fun to try new things with friends, by doing something that's creatively challenging alone, we're more likely to focus our mind fully on the task at hand.

22. Meditation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Learning how to meditate can be taken on as a solo hobby that will improve your overall wellbeing. If you're new to meditation, the Headspace Guide to Meditation course available for free on Netflix is perfect for beginners. You could also download a meditation app and commit to just ten minutes in the morning and ten minutes in the evening - you'll soon start to see the benefits.

How much does it cost to get started?

£ All you'll need to a meditation app or there are plenty of free recordings on YouTube as some guidance and you can practice meditation at any time, in any place Simple activities like nature walks can also be a meditative experience where you can hone mindfulness skills, as I touched on with Forest Bathing earlier.

As Kayleigh Marie Preist explains, "I recommend to all my clients to do intuitive nature walking or forest bathing alone - this proves to be very powerful for people. Often many of us will take walks for exercise or to clear our minds but often when done in groups we can be distracted thinking about other things. When you walk intuitively through nature on your own, it's more about paying closer to attention to nature - the ripples in the water, the colours around you. I find it's the best way to reset, it reminds us that we are part of nature and not separate from it."

Why is this such a great hobby to do alone?



Boulad explains that meditation is a particularly good hobby to do alone, as it can "promote inner peace, self-awareness, and relaxation, which are particularly appealing to introverts seeking introspection and mental clarity".

Try it yourself:

Not On The High Street Mindfulness Journal Track your thoughts and emotions with this daily journal that will help you live more mindfully.

What’s the best hobby for introverts?

First things first, "being an introvert doesn't mean you're antisocial," Kelly Weekers, Psychologist and best-selling author of The Power Of Choice explains. "It just means that excessive socialising is likely to leave you feeling exhausted and overwhelmed."

There's not one singular hobby that is best for introverts; any of the hobbies on our list would be suitable for some alone time. As Weekers explains, "For introverts therefore it mostly feels best to pick up hobbies that don’t require too much social interaction or large groups of people. Solo hobbies are relaxing for introverts as these are the perfect way to engage in something fun all the while having some alone time and by doing so recharging their social batteries. This could include nature walking, reading, pilates or yoga, writing, cooking, baking or painting."

Dr Rob Kemp, Head of Accredited Coach Training at Barefoot Coaching agrees, writing, "Introverts may benefit from recharging their ‘batteries’ with solo activities, and time alone. Whether it is time for quiet introspection, quiet craft time, or reading poetry, there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to hobbies. And taking part in solo hobbies doesn't mean you need to be totally disconnected - you can still share your experience through a Facebook or Instagram group for some social interaction."

Kelly Weekers Social Links Navigation Celebrity psychologist Kelly Weekers is a leading psychologist and a regular spokesperson in the international media on the topic of mental health and authenticity. She is the author of the bestselling self-help book, The Power of Choice.

Rob Kemp Social Links Navigation Life Coach Rob Kemp is a Doctor of Coaching and Mentoring, with two decades of coaching practice and experience in the field.

Could solo hobbies help you meet new people?

The other benefit of trying hobbies out alone, but in a group setting, is the opportunity to widen your social circle - or even a potential new partner. While online dating shows no signs of slowing down - with 366 million online dating service users recorded in 2022 according to Statista - that's not to say that many people would like the opportunity to meet people the old-fashioned way. Solo hobbies may benefit us by giving us some much-needed time to look inward, but they can also help us find new interests and passions that could provide avenues to meet like-minded people.

"Hobbies are also the thing that makes you interesting," explains Chantelle Dyson, a life coach specifically for single people. "Whether you're talking to a friend or even out on a date, your hobbies are what define you and make you unique to another person. Not only might you meet new people through a new hobby, but you're also doing something purposeful with your time, which is good for self-esteem, rather than spending hours scrolling on apps."