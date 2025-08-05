Jessica Biel's favourite workout trainers are the perfect blend of comfortable and stylish - and now on sale

It can be difficult to find a pair of trainers that work equally as well for running around town as they do for the gym. Jessica Biel seems to have it sorted, though, with this sporty yet stylish pair.

The Better Sister star took to the hills of New Hampshire recently, sporting her best running trainers. In an Instagram post, she shares several scenes from the trip, including a stunning vista around lakes and forests.

Wearing the Brooks Glycerin Max, Jessica Biel runs through grassy pastures and across a stream, against a stunning backdrop of blue sky. She captioned the post: "Short air. Fresh air. Don't care."

Paired with black gym leggings, a white vest top, a cap, and sunglasses, she's the picture of a laid-back summer.

Brooks Glycerin Max £144 at sigmasports.com $199.95 at Amazon $199.95 at Zappos The Brooks Glycerin Max trainers prioritise comfort and responsiveness for better movement, whether that's running, walking, or anything else you've got in mind. We love the variety of colourways, but this red and white pairing is Jessica Biel-approved and simple to pair with most activewear.

The Brooks Glycerin Max is a maximum cushioned running trainer with neutral support, designed for road running. They have a high stack of foam to help protect joints on the move and a GlideRoll rocker in the sole to get one foot in front of the other easier and faster.

This makes them ideal for longer-distance running, but also for everyday tasks and daily strolls.

They also come in various colourways, including Jessica's red and white combination, bright purple and pink, neon yellow, and cool black.

The A-lister has been spotted in these trainers before as well. Recently, Jessica Biel's workout went viral after the star shared a lower-body session she does to stay in shape, no matter where she is in the world.

Personal trainers and fitness experts praised it for being achievable and sustainable, and in the video, she wears the same trainers.

Fellow A-lister Jennifer Garner is a lover of the Brooks Glycerin Max. She was spotted ditching white trainers for a pair in a cool new shade recently.

So, if you're looking for a pair to get you through your workouts and everyday life, the Brooks Glycerin Max could be the top choice.

