Jessica Biel's favourite workout trainers are the perfect blend of comfortable and stylish - and now on sale
When it comes to trainers, for frolicking through fields or working out in the gym, it's clear Jessica Biel has a favourite pair.
It can be difficult to find a pair of trainers that work equally as well for running around town as they do for the gym. Jessica Biel seems to have it sorted, though, with this sporty yet stylish pair.
The Better Sister star took to the hills of New Hampshire recently, sporting her best running trainers. In an Instagram post, she shares several scenes from the trip, including a stunning vista around lakes and forests.
Wearing the Brooks Glycerin Max, Jessica Biel runs through grassy pastures and across a stream, against a stunning backdrop of blue sky. She captioned the post: "Short air. Fresh air. Don't care."
Paired with black gym leggings, a white vest top, a cap, and sunglasses, she's the picture of a laid-back summer.
A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel)
A photo posted by on
Shop the trainers - on sale now
The Brooks Glycerin Max trainers prioritise comfort and responsiveness for better movement, whether that's running, walking, or anything else you've got in mind. We love the variety of colourways, but this red and white pairing is Jessica Biel-approved and simple to pair with most activewear.
The Brooks Glycerin Max is a maximum cushioned running trainer with neutral support, designed for road running. They have a high stack of foam to help protect joints on the move and a GlideRoll rocker in the sole to get one foot in front of the other easier and faster.
This makes them ideal for longer-distance running, but also for everyday tasks and daily strolls.
They also come in various colourways, including Jessica's red and white combination, bright purple and pink, neon yellow, and cool black.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The A-lister has been spotted in these trainers before as well. Recently, Jessica Biel's workout went viral after the star shared a lower-body session she does to stay in shape, no matter where she is in the world.
Personal trainers and fitness experts praised it for being achievable and sustainable, and in the video, she wears the same trainers.
Fellow A-lister Jennifer Garner is a lover of the Brooks Glycerin Max. She was spotted ditching white trainers for a pair in a cool new shade recently.
So, if you're looking for a pair to get you through your workouts and everyday life, the Brooks Glycerin Max could be the top choice.
Shop the look
Complete with the same high waistband and v-cut front as Jessica Biel's black leggings, this pair from Lululemon is suitable for most training activities and have a second skin feel to them. Opt for 28" for guaranteed full-length fit, but they also come in 25" and 23" styles.
These Fendi sunglasses are the spitting image of the ones Jessica Biel pairs with her sporty outfit, complete with frameless lenses and available in green or brown. However, if that's not quite in your budget, we've spotted a similar pair at Ray Ban.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.