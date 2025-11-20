Go, go, go! The Fitbit Charge 6 is at its lowest-ever price right now - and it's my favourite fitness tracker for beginners

With Black Friday still a week away, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Fitbit deals wouldn't be live yet. Yet, here already is one of the best I've seen all year - and trust me, I've had my eyes peeled for serious savings.

From Amazon, you can buy the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £82.80, down from £139.99, a record discount for this watch.

But it's not just the price that makes the Fitbit Charge 6 a steal today. Whether you're looking for one of the best fitness trackers to create healthier habits next year or searching for a present for a loved one who wants to get more steps in, I recommend this watch every time.

Save £57.19 Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £82.80 at Amazon With a saving of over £57, this is a record low price for the Fitbit Charge 6, with more money off than in the sales last year. Strike while the deal is live - there's no guarantee the prices won't rise next week.

A quick review of the Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the newest Fitbit, created after Google bought out the brand and blended its advanced technology with Fitbit's know-how in the world of health monitoring, so you know it's going to be a good one.

Its simple rectangular design hides its incredible functions. You can receive specific insights into your favourite activity with over 40 workout modes to choose from. So, for example, if you like running, you'll get your distance, pace, and time metrics right there on your wrist as you move, with even more data available after your workout in the Fitbit app.

In the gym, you can connect your Fitbit Charge 6 to a selection of machines via Bluetooth and receive distance and speed insights straight to your watch. In my experience, this tends to be considerably more accurate than what a fitness tracker would record on its own. As brilliant as many of them are, they struggle to log movement data during stationary activities. Not this watch.

When you go to sleep at night, you can wear your watch and receive advanced insights into your sleep, including sleep duration, the quality of that sleep, and the mixture of sleep types you had (light, deep, and REM).

Looking to lower your stress levels before Christmas? The Fitbit Charge 6 has an EDA Scan app, which measures the body's response to stress and provides a daily Stress Management Score. This score is created with data from your sleep, workouts, and heart rate to reveal how well you've coped that day - and if there is room for improvement.

To get the most out of this Fitbit, I'd recommend upgrading to Fitbit Premium. This is the advanced version of the app. It delivers more exercise, sleep, and stress insights that can genuinely help you make changes to your lifestyle. It also doubles up as one of the best workout apps, with videos from the likes of Les Mills and Davina McCall available at the touch of a button. It's also only available in three colours: black, bright coral, and white.

That being said, I've tested plenty of fitness trackers over the last five years as woman&home's digital health editor, and this is still one of the best Fitbits and overall fitness trackers around today. It covers all the bases and more. Even outside of the sales season, it's a seriously good bargain at £139.99 RRP, so you can imagine my excitement when I saw this saving.

How does this Fitbit Charge 6 deal compare to others?

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this one so early in the Black Friday shopping season. For comparison, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the cheapest Fitbit around at £84.99, which doesn't have so many brilliant features and is still more expensive than the Fitbit Charge 6 right now.

But I have dug out a few other deals that could be worth looking at...

Save £51.79 Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £88.20 at Amazon There's also an impressive saving on the black and white versions of the Fitbit Charge 6, which may be a better option for those not looking to make so much of a colour statement.