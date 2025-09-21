Nigella Lawson's three-ingredient cocktail will take you back to the last days of summer
Light, frothy, and citrusy - this refreshing tipple couldn't be easier to make
Still clinging to the last rays of summer? This zesty Italian cocktail is guaranteed to transport you straight back to holiday mode. Prosecco lovers in particular will agree. Nigella’s Sgroppino is the ultimate late-summer refresher, light, citrusy and every bit as celebratory as it sounds.
The Sgroppino – "pronounced zgrrrroppeeno," says Nigella in her dulcet tones – is a boozy wonder that contains just three easy-to-source ingredients – Prosecco, vodka, and lemon sorbet. Originally invented as a palate cleanser in 16th-century Venice, its name derives from the Venetian term "to loosen", in reference to its purpose as a digestif that no doubt enabled the aristocracy to eat more.
It continues to tingle people's taste buds to this day due to its delightfully citrusy taste and lively texture. In modern-day parlance, you could call it a slushy for grown-ups, but that would be demeaning to such a sophisticated libation.
Nigella’s method couldn’t be simpler. As outlined on her website, she scoops lemon sorbet into a small jug, then pours over a shot of vodka and a splash of Prosecco.
Instead of whisking or blending, she gently pulls the sorbet apart with two forks, letting it melt into the liquid until it forms a smooth, frothy cloud. Once it’s lump-free and airy, she pours it into a chilled coupe glass – so chic – and it’s ready to sip. Elegant, effortless, and just the thing to keep summer lingering a little bit longer.
