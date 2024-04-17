I'm a 57-year-old fashion expert and these are the 9 key basics that underpin my entire wardrobe
I have worked in the fashion industry for over 30 years and have seen lots of trends come and go (and come around again!). In the past I've been guilty of having a wardrobe stuffed full of the latest looks, but in recent years I've tried to avoid buying clothes that will quickly date and move towards staple styles that will serve me well for years to come.
I have curated a capsule wardrobe of anti-trend items that I use as the backbone to my everyday outfits. These key items are the starting blocks to the majority of my looks. When I am looking to update my wardrobe with spring 2024 trends these basics will work alongside the more directional pieces and make them more wearable. Everyday dressing becomes easier and less stressful when you have foundations that you can trust, and it doesn't take too much effort to elevate them with a few key seasonal buys.
It makes sense to invest in the best quality you can afford. These items are not going to look old-fashioned in a few years, and if properly cared for will serve you well into the future. Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski agrees. "Much like building a house, a wardrobe is at its strongest when you have good foundations to create a variety of outfits. If you invest the time in finding good quality, well-fitting basics for your wardrobe, you’ll find they work even harder for you, making it easier to get dressed in a stylish outfit every day."
These key basics are not going to make a flashy fashion statement, instead they will work hard, earn their keep and play a strong supportive role. A ubiquitous white T-shirt can be layered under a jumper or blazer for a clean, quiet luxury look while a classic white shirt can go from smart to casual by simply undoing the buttons. The timeless denim jacket will look great thrown over a floral midi dress and there are so many ways to style a trench coat.
When it comes to footwear, metallic loafers will be useful in all but the hottest of weathers, while a more casual pair of Converse trainers will pick up the baton on warmer dry days. If you are unsure which are the best jeans for women over 50 I suggest a dark denim straight-leg style, along with a pair of tailored trousers in a neutral shade. Denim jumpsuits are popular this spring and I predict they will remain a wardrobe staple that will transcend their trend status to become a modern classic.
RRP £14.90 | After testing several different styles from a variety of brands this classic T-shirt from Uniqlo has proved to be my favourite. It washes well, retaining it's crisp finish and brightness. The 100% heavyweight cotton isn't see-through and it can be worn alone or layered under shirts or jumpers for extra warmth and to reflect the light up towards your face.
RRP £100 (was £125) | In an ideal world I would have the funds to consider which Burberry trench coat to buy, but until I win the lottery I will be well served by this more affordable style, which features all the designer details. It's also available in black, if you prefer a darker shade, which will be just as versatile for day or night. The extra long belt allows for different ways of tying.
RRP £170 | A cult classic that are on my wishlist and will be purchased when my existing silver loafers from Dune eventually need replacing. Antonia agrees. " A metallic silver pair will add an extra element of interest to even the most simple outfit of jeans and a tee, plus they’ll work year round meaning you’ll get a better cost per wear ratio if you choose to invest in a designer pair."
RRP £39 | When the occasion calls for something smarter than jeans you can rely on a classic pair of camel trousers to provide a more elegant alternative. This style, from the Anthology range at online brand JD WIlliams has a matching waistcoat and blazer to create a suit. All three would give you lots of scope for outfit building.
RRP £59 | Undoubtedly one of the best summer coats for women, this unisex style is iconic. "Every wardrobe should contain at least one denim jacket, which can be styled in a variety of ways." says Antonia. "Pop it over your favourite frock with the sleeves rolled back for a cool everyday summer style or wear it buttoned under your trench for an added layer on those chillier days."
RRP £35.99 | Much like the best cotton t-shirts for women, a cotton shirt is a key item to have in your fashion box of tricks. The same shirt can be worn buttoned-up under a suit for ultimate office power dressing or completely open over a bikini as a beach cover-up. Go for an oversized version if you want more flexibility or check out the menswear department for styles with more structured collar and cuffs.
RRP £89 | Famous for their best scented candles, The White Company are well respected for their fashion collections too. These jeans are made from 99% organic cotton, with 1% elastane for stretch, ensuring a comfortable and flattering fit. The dark denim wash gives these jeans an elevated look and they look great with the hems turned up for a casual vibe.
RRP £60 | I was 16 when I first bought a pair of Converse and I have loved the brand ever since. Famous for their best white trainers, along with a myriad of other colours the simple canvas design has remained popular because it can be worn by anyone at any age! I wear them with tailored trousers and midi-dresses for a relaxed, effortless look
RRP £68 | A jumpsuit is the ideal way to recreate Kate Holmes' double denim look, add a blazer to dress it up or wear unbuttoned over your basic white T-shirt for a more sporty look.
Adding the above anti-trend basics to your wardrobe will save you time and effort as the pieces all work together to create a wearable capsule collection. Use them as a base to create more interesting outfits by injecting personality with some key accessories, such as the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024.
Julie has over 30 years experience in the fashion industry and is a regular contributor to Woman & Home, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines, creating engaging fashion and lifestyle content for women of all ages. She also works in the wardrobe department at ITV, dressing the presenters for Good Morning Britain. Aged 57, Julie loves seeking out the most figure-flattering fashion for every occasion. She’s a qualified sustainable fashion expert with a wealth of knowledge of planet-friendly fashion brands and ways to shop more ethically.
