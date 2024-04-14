I would never have dreamed of wearing double denim, until I saw Katie Holmes in this chic high-street set
The actress stepped out in New York in a stunning denim waistcoat and wide-leg jeans from Banana Republic
Double denim is a bold fashion statement, and while it might seem simple, it can easily go wrong. Up to this point I have never considered it as an outfit, mainly because I wouldn't know (or feel confident in) which items to pair successfully. But when Katie Holmes was pictured in New York, the outfit she was wearing was enough to make me reconsider.
Known for her love of fashion, the actress took this year's dark wash denim trend to the next level, pairing a beautiful Italian denim waistcoat and wide-leg trouser jeans set from Banana Republic. She finished off the look with a stack of gold necklaces, skinny gold belt cinching the waist, and square-toed black loafers to create a chic denim spring ensemble.
While the weather is showing signs of warming up, it's still often a little chilly, so this look is perfect for the season. And while I would never have been confident to even consider denim-on-denim before, this look is one I would happily recreate.
Shop Katie's double denim look
Exact match
This Banana Republic waistcoat is the one Katie Holmes wore recently. And we can see why she loves it. The vintage-style piece stands out with a high neck, and details of a tailored suit, including an adjuster at the back, waist darts to shape and flatter the waist, and a cut-away front.
The jeans Katie wore are sadly not available in the UK, however these beautiful Boden wide-leg jeans are a very close alternative. And, in fact, I have to say I prefer these - not only does the seam elevate the look, they are also currently in the sale, with almost a third off the retail price.
Any of the above items would be brilliant additions to a spring capsule wardrobe, and the wide-leg jeans would look particularly great with some of the best white trainers.
