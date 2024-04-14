I would never have dreamed of wearing double denim, until I saw Katie Holmes in this chic high-street set

Double denim is a bold fashion statement, and while it might seem simple, it can easily go wrong. Up to this point I have never considered it as an outfit, mainly because I wouldn't know (or feel confident in) which items to pair successfully. But when Katie Holmes was pictured in New York, the outfit she was wearing was enough to make me reconsider.

Known for her love of fashion, the actress took this year's dark wash denim trend to the next level, pairing a beautiful Italian denim waistcoat and wide-leg trouser jeans set from Banana Republic. She finished off the look with a stack of gold necklaces, skinny gold belt cinching the waist, and square-toed black loafers to create a chic denim spring ensemble.

While the weather is showing signs of warming up, it's still often a little chilly, so this look is perfect for the season. And while I would never have been confident to even consider denim-on-denim before, this look is one I would happily recreate.

Shop Katie's double denim look

Exact match Banana Republic Aria Italian Denim Waistcoat £95 at Gap This Banana Republic waistcoat is the one Katie Holmes wore recently. And we can see why she loves it. The vintage-style piece stands out with a high neck, and details of a tailored suit, including an adjuster at the back, waist darts to shape and flatter the waist, and a cut-away front. Boden Wide Leg Seam Jeans £63 at Boden The jeans Katie wore are sadly not available in the UK, however these beautiful Boden wide-leg jeans are a very close alternative. And, in fact, I have to say I prefer these - not only does the seam elevate the look, they are also currently in the sale, with almost a third off the retail price. Frame Leather Loafer £130 at Jigsaw Loafers are a versatile piece, perfect for spring. This buttery soft leather pair from Jigsaw not only look really comfortable but super-stylish. And great for pairing with jeans and trousers for a modern and chic look.

Any of the above items would be brilliant additions to a spring capsule wardrobe, and the wide-leg jeans would look particularly great with some of the best white trainers.