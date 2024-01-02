Melissa McCarthy's best looks, from sweeping gowns to elegant midi dresses

There is much style inspiration to be found in Melissa McCarthy’s best looks. The actress isn’t afraid to make a sartorial statement on the red carpet - favouring bright colours, sparkly detailing and layers of taffeta - but always ensures she adds plenty of glamour to her ensembles like the true Hollywood star she is.



As one of the most successful actresses on the scene right now, McCarthy has appeared in numerous cinematic hits - including Bridesmaids, The Boss, Spy, Identity Thief and The Little Mermaid. During her glittering career, she has received nominations for two Oscars as well as two Golden Globe Awards and was named by Time in 2016 as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.



McCarthy - who has two daughters with her actor partner Ben Falcone - has also been praised for her TV work, for which she has won two Emmy Awards. She notably appeared in the much-loved series Gilmore Girls, as well as a guest on Saturday Night Live and in the show Nina Perfect Strangers.



The actress has also turned her hand to fashion design, launching the plus-sized clothing line for women Seven7 in 2015, which she has frequently stepped out in at A-list events. Her love of dressing up is evident in the way she has fun pushing style boundaries when it comes to colour pairings, layering and accessories.

Melissa McCarthy's best looks

From rocking some of the best red carpet looks to showcasing how powerful the best midi dresses can be, it's safe to say McCarthy knows a thing or two about how to dress to impress.

1. The cool blazer and jeans look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked sharp at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado in 2018 wearing a capsule wardrobe staple, a smart blazer. The actress wore a relaxed blazer over a printed grey T-shirt and grey skinny jeans. She accessorised with layered gold necklaces and wore a pair of iridescent silver brogues.

2. The colourful zig-zag midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few can wow in a printed maxi dress quite like McCarthy. The star brightened up the streets of New York in 2022 in a multi-coloured zig-zag print long-sleeved frock, which she cinched in at the waist with a black belt. She finished off the look with wavy hair and a pair of strappy platform heels.

3. The leopard print maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy stood out on the red carpet at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas. The actress wore a long-sleeved leopard print midi dress, which featured a pussy-bow tie at the neck and a pleated skirt. She added a modern twist to the classic pattern with a pair of red-heeled slip-on sandals.

4. The sparkly silver gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on McCarthy as she dazzled her way into the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. The star looked stunning in a silver maxi dress - designed by Iorane - which featured a v-neckline, puff sleeves and draping at the waist. She finished off the look with silver jewellery, dewy make-up and strappy silver heels.

5. The grey draped gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked every bit the leading lady at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2013. The actress exuded glamour in a grey long-sleeved David Meister gown, featuring an asymmetric neckline, jewelled detailing, elegant draping and a small train. She wore her hair swept back into a voluminous style and accessorised with a sparkly silver clutch bag.

6. The ivory and red print frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the premiere of the film Spy in New York in 2015, McCarthy opted for an ivory long-sleeved maxi dress with a red swirly print throughout. The pretty wrap frock was from her own Seven7 clothing line, and she finished off the look with a pink lip and a red clutch bag.

7. The show-stopping red Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy stunned in red at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2023. The actress wowed in a long-sleeved, high-necked gown, designed by Christian Siriano, which featured a voluminous skirt. She finished off the head-turning ensemble with glowy make-up and an elegant up-do.

8. The monochrome Marchesa midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved McCarthy's monochrome look to attend the premiere of The Kitchen in Los Angeles in 2019. the actress stood out in a black and white long-sleeved maxi dress by Marchesa, which featured a bib design and lacy detailing throughout. She added a splash of colour with a red lip and red heels.

9. The statement floral co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy turned heads at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. The star opted for a striking co-ord, comprising of a blouse and matching statement trousers, bearing a pretty floral design. She accessorised with wavy hair, glowy make-up and open-toed black sandals.

10. The ruffled navy look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the InStyle Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, McCarthy was the epitome of chic. The actress wore a ruffled long-sleeved navy blouse, which she paired with a pair of slim-fit navy trousers and open-toed satin heels. She finished off the look with dramatic make-up and sleek locks.

11. The pink Valentino gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy channelled Barbiecore at the premiere of The Little Mermaid in London in 2023 in the ultimate Valentino pink get-up. The star's fuchsia long-sleeved button-through maxi dress, designed by Valentino, featured eye-catching ruffled detailing. She accessorised with silver jewellery and a pair of striking pink sparkly platform boots.

12. The yellow floral maxi-dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing McCarthy outside the Good Morning America studios in New York in 2023. The star shone in a bright yellow long-sleeved chiffon maxi dress, by Mac Duggal, which featured a cinch-in waist and pretty floral detailing. She accessorised with rose-tinted aviator-style sunglasses and a pair of white buckled heels featuring gold detailing.

13. The silky monochrome look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked chic at a Women In Film event in Beverly Hills in 2011. The actress wowed in a silky monochrome look, which featured a black and white short-sleeved tunic layered over black slim-fit trousers. She finished off the look with a bright red lip and leopard print open-toed heels.

14. The quirky denim jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A flattering jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple, and McCarthy proves it can even work on the red carpet. Exuding cool relaxed style, McCarthy stepped out at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles in a quirky denim belted jumpsuit. The star added to her colourful look, with blue eyeshadow and a pink lip, and kept comfy in a pair of white trainers.

15. The white pleated midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked stunning in white while out in New York in 2022. The actress wore a long-sleeved shirt-style midi dress, which featured a statement gold belt and elegant pleating on the skirt. She finished off the look with wavy locks, a multi-coloured handbag and blue slip-on heels.

16. The pink Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the Hollywood star, McCarthy arrived on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2012 in a sweeping silky gown. The dusky pink short-sleeved dress, designed by Maria Rinaldi, featured sparkly detailing at the neckline and waist as well as elegant draping. She accessorised with a sleek up-do, silver diamond jewellery and a small silver clutch bag.

17. The fringed blue frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy engaged in some dopamine dressing when she attended The Little Mermaid premiere in Los Angeles in 2023. The actress wowed in a cobalt blue dress by Taller Marmo, which featured fringe detailing and opera gloves. She finished off the head-turning look with a smokey eye and sparkly cobalt blue heels.

18. The brown zig-zag midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from a statement print, McCarthy stood out in zig-zags at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2022. The star's maxi dress featured elegant puff sleeves and ruching at the waist. She finished off the look with a delicate white necklace and a metallic clutch bag.

19. The pretty pink midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked stunning at a Women In Comedy event hosted by Elle magazine in West Hollywood in 2016. The star was stylish in a pink midi dress featuring peplum-style sleeves, designed by Judy B. Schwartz, which she accessorised with a large nude clutch bag and printed floral heels.

20. The layered shirt and dress combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing McCarthy's striking outfit to visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York in 2022. The actress layered a longline baby pink shirt over a bright orange midi dress, which was cinched in at the waist with a black and gold belt. She finished off the look with gold jewellery and a multi-coloured handbag, along with red and purple heels.

21. The leopard print jacket look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy stepped out in an edgier look at an event to discuss the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? in New York in 2018. The actress paired a black T-shirt, with black skinny jeans and black heeled boots, and layered an eye-catching leopard print bomber jacket over the top. She finished off the look with glowy make-up and wavy hair.

22. The silky blouse and midi skirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a dash of classic Hollywood in McCarthy's outfit for the Time 100 Gala in New York in 2016. The actress stunned in a silky silver long-sleeved top, featuring a keyhole cut-out at the neckline, which she tucked into a black midi skirt. She accessorised with a small black handbag and black heels.

23. The shimmery white maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked chic at the premiere of the film The Boss in Westwood, California in 2016. The white design, by Judy B. Swartz, featured a long-sleeved top tied at the waist and a shimmery pleated maxi-dress. She added glamour with a bouncy blow-dry, red lip and cream studded clutch bag.

24. The star-studded Golden Globes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on McCarthy at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2019. The star looked stunning in a purple gown by Reem Acra, which featured silver star print detailing, voluminous sleeves and elegant ruffles. She wore her glossy locks swept to the side and finished off the ensemble with a red lip.

25. The jacket and midi skirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy looked cool in a maximalist co-ord on the set of the film Bernard And The Genie in New York in 2023. The actress wore a multi-coloured star print jacket - over a fuchsia print T-shirt - and matching maxi skirt. She swapped her brunette locks for red curls and accessorised with a fun 'popcorn' handbag and white trainers.

26. The yellow floral midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brightening up the red carpet, McCarthy stunned in a yellow midi dress for the premiere of Ghostbusters in Los Angeles in 2016. Her pretty frock, by Judy B. Swartz, featured floral detailing, three-quarter-length sleeves and a flared skirt. She finished off the feminine ensemble with a pair of nude heels.

27. The sleek black jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy was stylish in an all-black look at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California. The actress opted for a sleek jumpsuit, which featured a leather bodice and slim-fit trousers. She accessorised with wavy hair, dramatic eye make-up and strappy heels.

28. The green draped maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved McCarthy in green at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2016. Her long-sleeved floaty maxi dress featured a pretty floral design and swishy statement neckline. She accessorised with sleek locks, glowy make-up and a bejewelled handbag.

29. The silky purple and white maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy stunned at the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Sydney, Australia in 2023. Her kimono-inspired silky purple and white maxi dress featured sparkly detailing and voluminous sleeves. She added glamour with a glossy wavy blow-dry and swathes of silver diamond jewellery.

30. The black Golden Globes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the leading lady, McCarthy wowed on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 2014 in a stylish black gown. The star's Marchesa LBD featured three-quarter-length sleeves, embroidered detailing at the waist and a flared skirt. She accessorised with curly locks, a red lip and a metallic clutch.

31. The caped Oscars look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McCarthy mixed things up at the Oscars in 2019 in a tailored monochrome look. Her striking ensemble featured a caped white top, with a deep v-neckline, and a pair of flared black trousers. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and added a silver diamond necklace.

32. The shimmery black jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was sequins galore for McCarthy at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California. The actress wore a sparkly grey long-sleeved jumpsuit, designed by Talbot Runhof, which featured a v-neckline and flared trousers. She finished off the dazzling ensemble with glossy locks and a berry lip.