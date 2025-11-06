Reese Witherspoon just wore a dress from Victoria Beckham's line, and it features this flattering detail that's going to be everywhere this season

Reese Witherspoon might be upset to be wrapping up her book tour, but her final appearance on the road was one to remember. Not only did she inspire us to read her debut crime thriller, Gone Before Goodbye, with her sweet Instagram post about the tour, but we also can’t get the luxurious, winter-ready party look she wore out of our heads.

Looking the height of fashion in a dress from one of the best British clothing brands, Reese stunned in the Eve midi dress by Victoria Beckham for her final day on tour.

Opting for the rich, fig colourway of this woollen midi, Reese opted for one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. Coupled with the elegance of the A-line silhouette and flattering V-neckline, the dress is both contemporary and timeless, and the gathered detailing in the centre is such a flattering silhouette for the season ahead.

Shop Reese Witherspoon's Victoria Beckham Midi Dress

Victoria Beckham Eve Midi Dress In Fig £890 / $1,350 at Victoria Beckham Reese's Victoria Beckham midi is the epitome of luxury. A flattering V-neckline and gathered detailing at the waist to skim midriffs, the pleated shoulders add interest and flattering width to help narrow the waistline. Crafted from 89% wool, this breathable dress will be comfortable from AM to PM and can be easily dressed up or down.

Shop Winter-Ready Midi Dresses

& Other Stories Draped Short-Sleeve Midi Dress £77 / $119 at & Other Stories Draped detailing at the waist of this dress echoes Reese's look and delivers similar midriff-skimming properties. Gathering at the side and shoulder gives a soft drape through the torso for a chic and flattering fit. Mango A-line Dress With Bell Sleeves £49.99 / $89.99 at Mango With a similar A-line design and draped sleeves, this relaxed fit piece with a gently flared skirt is a great alternative to Reese's style - especially if you're a fan of traditional festive reds in the winter months. Reiss Zaya Knitted Contrast-Panel Midi Dress £180 / $310 at Reiss Featuring plum tones similar to that of Reese's Victoria Beckham midi, this Reiss dress is a great alternative for winter-ready partywear that emulates the casual/high-end blend of her look.

The brilliance of Reese’s dress is its balance of classic and modern details, with the Victoria Beckham site describing it as having “a refined but informal appeal”.

Ideal for all your smart casual outfit ideas, the dress boasts a relaxed fit and gently flared skirt for a laid-back shape, but gathered details at the centre front and at the shoulders bring soft structure to the garment.

Juxtaposing the sleek style are exposed seams, contrast topstitching and an asymmetric hemline at the back, which allow you to dress this midi down with your best knee-high boots and a coat. But you can just as easily dress this style up with sleek court shoes and a faux-fur coat for date night outfit ideas. It’s this versatility and the flattering draped detailing that mean we’re going to see this dress and others like it everywhere this season.

