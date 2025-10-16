Prada's leather boots are high on our wishlist. Thankfully, this high street alternative will save you almost £1,500

When it comes to building an autumn capsule wardrobe, boots are easily one of the big-ticket purchases to make. A quality pair, when well cared for, should last for several seasons, and when it comes to how to style knee-high boots, their versatility makes them worth the investment.

Luckily there’s tons of inspiration when it comes to autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, with slouchy and western-inspired knee-high boots featuring heavily on the runways. But if you’re looking for something a little more classic and timeless, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of long, black boots.

Countless designers sent classic knee-highs down the runway for the season, with timeless leather and suede styles being favoured by brands like Miu Miu, Burberry, Coperni, and Ralph Lauren. But, it's Prada's leather boots, with their directional utilitarian feel and modern square toe that have caught our eye. A boot trend clearly noted by high-street heroes H&M, the retailer has released a pair with a great number of similarities, giving us the look for less.

Shop Lookalike Prada Knee-Highs From H&M

It’s easy to see how either pair of these boots could finish off your autumn outfit ideas with an elevated flair. The silhouettes are so similar, with squared-off toes, boxy block heels and streamline, calf-hugging legs creating a style that’s as easy to slip on over your favourite skinny jeans or leather trousers as it is to pair with midi dresses and skirts.

With the Prada boots retailing at a cool £1,560 and the H&M pair going for just £74.99, there’s obviously going to be some disparity in the materials. Prada’s leather boots are, unsurprisingly, made from 100% leather. They’re lined with leather too, while a rubber sole with intricate but subtle woven detailing attaches it to the leather upper, creating a sleek and hardwearing style.

In comparison, the H&M boots are made from polyurethane. It’s a cheaper material, hence the affordable price tag of the shoes, but it’s still durable; it just won't wear in the same way as leather. When it comes to high street shoes, this material is fairly standard. For the sole, the H&M boots use a thermoplastic rubber to get a very similar look and feel to the Prada boots, leaving them as a great alternative if you want a designer look without the designer price tag.