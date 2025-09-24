Natalie Portman cleverly styles this go-to outfit formula that we're reaching for more than ever this season

At the Golden Globes after-party, Natalie Portman opted for the failsafe fall outfit formula that we expect to wear on repeat this season – dark indigo jeans, a simple white t-shirt, and a sleek black blazer. However, she styled it with the unexpected: platform wedge heels.

If you've been reaching for your jeans and a blazer more often lately, you're not alone. The turn of the season calls for the jeans-and-blazer combination, a blazer offers just enough coverage when the temperatures drop, but is easy enough to take off when the sun does appear. And this outfit formula also nails the smart-casual dress code, working from the office to dinners out, especially with the addition of heels.

Natatlie's outfit combined some straight-leg denim jeans turned up at the hem, a white t-shirt tucked into the waist, and she layered a black blazer over her shoulders. Offering an elevated take on this smart-casual combination, she pairs it with black platform wedge heels to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jeans and a blazer combination works for so many occasions, making it ideal for date night outfits or for smart-casual occasions.

Play with accessories depending on the occasion, take notes from Portman, and opt for heels when the dress code is a little bit more formal, or for a daytime outing, simply swap out the heels for your most comfortable sneakers.

Shop Natalie Portman's Look

When recreating this outfit formula, think about the fit of each item. If you opt for a more relaxed blazer, we'd reccomend choosing straight leg or skinny jeans to balance the silhouette. On the other hand, if you prefer wide or baggy jeans, a fitted or more structured blazer will complement the cut of the jeans.