Natalie Portman cleverly styles this go-to outfit formula that we're reaching for more than ever this season
Jeans and a blazer will never cease to impress...
At the Golden Globes after-party, Natalie Portman opted for the failsafe fall outfit formula that we expect to wear on repeat this season – dark indigo jeans, a simple white t-shirt, and a sleek black blazer. However, she styled it with the unexpected: platform wedge heels.
If you've been reaching for your jeans and a blazer more often lately, you're not alone. The turn of the season calls for the jeans-and-blazer combination, a blazer offers just enough coverage when the temperatures drop, but is easy enough to take off when the sun does appear. And this outfit formula also nails the smart-casual dress code, working from the office to dinners out, especially with the addition of heels.
Natatlie's outfit combined some straight-leg denim jeans turned up at the hem, a white t-shirt tucked into the waist, and she layered a black blazer over her shoulders. Offering an elevated take on this smart-casual combination, she pairs it with black platform wedge heels to complete the look.
The jeans and a blazer combination works for so many occasions, making it ideal for date night outfits or for smart-casual occasions.
Play with accessories depending on the occasion, take notes from Portman, and opt for heels when the dress code is a little bit more formal, or for a daytime outing, simply swap out the heels for your most comfortable sneakers.
No fall capsule closet is complete without good quality basics like this cotton crewneck t-shirt. Tuck into your favourite denim, pair with satin slip skirts, or wear with tailored separates, this t-shirt does it all.
Zara is home to some of the best women's pantsuits, and this tailored blazer demonstrates exactly this. Offering a fitted waist and asymmetrical button, this blazer feels contemporary and classic too.
When recreating this outfit formula, think about the fit of each item. If you opt for a more relaxed blazer, we'd reccomend choosing straight leg or skinny jeans to balance the silhouette. On the other hand, if you prefer wide or baggy jeans, a fitted or more structured blazer will complement the cut of the jeans.
