Naomi Watts elevates her silky black dress with a sparkly statement brooch at 'All's Fair' premiere

Actress Naomi Watts turned heads at the All's Fair Premiere, arriving in a sleek black silky dress finished with a sparkly silver brooch. For those seeking inspiration for the party season, Watts' look is a masterclass in how minimal details, like a sparkly brooch, can easily elevate a black dress.

As we turn into the latter part of the year, party season essentials become a key focus and a black silky dress, like Watts', is an absolute must-have. However, how do you take a black dress from paired-back to glamorous? Naomi adds a sparkly cascading brooch below her left shoulder, a styling move we're eager to copy.

Brooches are experiencing a resurgence as part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, and Watts' choice is the perfect example of how they can subtly enhance an outfit. Brands such as Tory Burch and Simone Rocha have released brooches for this season, featured on everything from dresses and jackets to knitwear.

Watt's long-sleeve dress features a high-neck design, structured shoulders and a leg-slit. She pairs the dress with Jimmy Choo’s Brigitte pumps and a dangling diamond brooch pin.

All's Fair is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4th November with three episodes launching simultaneously, followed by weekly releases. We're also excited to see Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Glen Close and Niecy Nash on screen too.

Shop Naomi Watts' Look

A silky black dress with long sleeves is an elegant choice if you're looking for new occasionwear or simply looking for a stylish date night outfit. You can elevate a black dress with a silver or gold brooch, and even some matching earrings. Brooches also work to enhance outerwear. Layer a tailored blazer over your dress and place a brooch on the lapel for bonus fashion points.