Naomi Watts elevates her silky black dress with a sparkly statement brooch at 'All's Fair' premiere

Looking for ways to upgrade your LBDs? This simple accessory offers the ultimate solution

Image of naomi watts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Actress Naomi Watts turned heads at the All's Fair Premiere, arriving in a sleek black silky dress finished with a sparkly silver brooch. For those seeking inspiration for the party season, Watts' look is a masterclass in how minimal details, like a sparkly brooch, can easily elevate a black dress.

As we turn into the latter part of the year, party season essentials become a key focus and a black silky dress, like Watts', is an absolute must-have. However, how do you take a black dress from paired-back to glamorous? Naomi adds a sparkly cascading brooch below her left shoulder, a styling move we're eager to copy.

Image of Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watt's long-sleeve dress features a high-neck design, structured shoulders and a leg-slit. She pairs the dress with Jimmy Choo’s Brigitte pumps and a dangling diamond brooch pin.

All's Fair is set to premiere on Disney+ on 4th November with three episodes launching simultaneously, followed by weekly releases. We're also excited to see Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Glen Close and Niecy Nash on screen too.

A silky black dress with long sleeves is an elegant choice if you're looking for new occasionwear or simply looking for a stylish date night outfit. You can elevate a black dress with a silver or gold brooch, and even some matching earrings. Brooches also work to enhance outerwear. Layer a tailored blazer over your dress and place a brooch on the lapel for bonus fashion points.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

