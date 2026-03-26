Not leopard, not zebra, Mollie King just made a case for embracing cow print this spring

Snap up her limited edition Whistles jacket before it sells out

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Mollie King
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
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If you're looking for the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, Mollie King just served up some serious style inspiration in a limited edition, high street piece of outerwear. Styled with a pair of lightwash, straight-leg denim jeans, her brown cow print zip jacket from Whistles was a statement design that elevated her laidback look.

With a boxy fit, hip-grazing hemline and luxe real cow hair texture, and a neat collar adding sophisticated flair, its silhouette makes it easy to wear alongside high-waisted trousers like Mollie’s jeans.

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Recreate Mollie King's Look

While leopard print is often the default mode when it comes to animal prints, cow prints have really skyrocketed in popularity over the last six months, and this love of all things cow has continued into spring 2026.

Complementing the cow print with a Western-inspired boot, Mollie emphasised the neutral palette and gave a nod to the more bohemian trend we've seen pulling through on the runway and around spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. And rather than going full rodeo, her pointed-toe ankle boots made the style feel subtle and refined, which in turn made sure her footwear did not overpower her cow print jacket.

While the cow print jacket is certainly a more laidback style than, say, a trench coat, you can easily add a little more polish to this real leather piece by styling it with more formal attire. From leather trousers to slipping it over a shift dress, this playful, statement cover-up can be worn in multiple ways to max out its cost per wear.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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