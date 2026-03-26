Not leopard, not zebra, Mollie King just made a case for embracing cow print this spring

If you're looking for the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, Mollie King just served up some serious style inspiration in a limited edition, high street piece of outerwear. Styled with a pair of lightwash, straight-leg denim jeans, her brown cow print zip jacket from Whistles was a statement design that elevated her laidback look.

With a boxy fit, hip-grazing hemline and luxe real cow hair texture, and a neat collar adding sophisticated flair, its silhouette makes it easy to wear alongside high-waisted trousers like Mollie’s jeans.

Despite the statement print, the neutral brown and white pattern of the jacket means it's neutral enough to team with spring capsule wardrobe pieces, pairing effortlessly with bolder tones or other muted colourways. Styling the jacket alongside a brown, ribbed top and a pair of western-inspired ankle boots, the brown suede complemented the jacket beautifully.

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Recreate Mollie King's Look

EXACT MATCH Whistles Brown Cow Print Zip Jacket £649 at Whistles This textured, boxy fit, Whistles jacket is a luxe investment piece that can add a contemporary finish to any spring outfit. Limited edition, each jacket differs slightly as they are made from 100% real cow leather. . Levi's High-waisted Straight Jeans £80 at Levi's With a classic straight leg and a high waistline, these Levi's jeans are a flattering staple that can be styled in so many different ways. As a neutral hue, it pairs beautifully with chocolate brown and cream tones. Next Chocolate Brown Standard/Wide Fit Chelsea Style Western Cowboy Boots £40 at Next A squared-off toe and low, block heel give these classic Chelsea boots a Western-inspired finish. As well as this dark brown hue, they're also available in tan and black, and are available in standard and wide fits. Urban Bliss Cream Cow Print Jacket £40 at New Look With a similar boxy fit to Mollie's leather style, this denim-like jacket is a great and budget-friendly alternative to get her style with. The neutral brown and cream tones make it so versatile, with the inky cow print offering a striking pattern that's still incredibly wearable. Per Una High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans with Lyocell £46 at M&S If you're a fan of wide leg jeans over straight leg styles, this pair of jeans from Per Una might be exactly what you're after when it comes to recreating Mollie's look. A high waist and slightly sleeker fit in the leg than we tend to see with other wide leg styles means they look incredibly polished. H&M Ribbed T-shirt £9.99 at H&M Mollie complemented the brown tones in the cow print pattern of her jacket perfectly by styling it alongside a simple, brown top like this one from H&M. With a flattering, relaxed fit and ribbed finish, it's a simple piece to wear with statement styles for an easy, effortless look.

While leopard print is often the default mode when it comes to animal prints, cow prints have really skyrocketed in popularity over the last six months, and this love of all things cow has continued into spring 2026.

Complementing the cow print with a Western-inspired boot, Mollie emphasised the neutral palette and gave a nod to the more bohemian trend we've seen pulling through on the runway and around spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. And rather than going full rodeo, her pointed-toe ankle boots made the style feel subtle and refined, which in turn made sure her footwear did not overpower her cow print jacket.

While the cow print jacket is certainly a more laidback style than, say, a trench coat, you can easily add a little more polish to this real leather piece by styling it with more formal attire. From leather trousers to slipping it over a shift dress, this playful, statement cover-up can be worn in multiple ways to max out its cost per wear.