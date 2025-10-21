Michelle Collins dazzles at the Pride of Britain Awards; Her elegant fashion hack is the answer to how to style dresses with slits this season

Posing on the red carpet for the Pride of Britain Awards, Michelle Collin looks super glam in a floor-length, sequinned, one-sleeved gown. The dazzling, embellished design was a chic combination of black, bronze and silver, delivering the perfect metallic combination for the feel-good event, and giving a gentle nod to some of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025.

Designed by couture eveningwear label Kolchagov Barba, it's a brand we have seen Michelle in before, recently wearing the label to the National Television Awards too. The luxurious gown featured a thigh-high slit, as well as a slash across the chest, drawing the eye up Michelle's frame, adding instant inches to her height.

The gently angled crossover front creates a narrowed middle, with the slit creating a sleek A-line finish, nipping Michelle in at the waist. And while dresses with big slits are commonplace for partywear, they can feel quite tricky and exposing to wear. But Michelle Collins' sheer black tights offered the perfect style solution.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer tights haven't always had the best fashion reputation, but this elegant, winter warmer has found itself back in favour with the style set, and it offers just enough extra coverage for cooler climes.

Opting for around a 10-15 denier pair of tights, Michelle's black pair echoes the main colour of her outfit, discreetly adding leg and thigh coverage against the high slit dress. Because she has opted for a low denier, which is relatively see-through, it still works with the dress and doesn't feel too heavy.

Finishing offer her outfit, Michelle opts for black, ankle-strap shoes, and a classic black Kate YSL clutch bag, although it looks like Michelle has a vintage black/silver iteration, as opposed to the current black with gold tassel edition. The simple but polished accessories ensure her look is put together, but still lets the dress take centre stage.

While the dress is the main part of this outfit (and quite rightly so), it's the sheer tights that have really turned my head on this occasion. Tights aren't often seen as the most high-fashion of purchases, generally falling under the guise of practical buys, but Michelle's low-denier pair shows that winter-warmer style can be chic too.

If you've shied away from longer slits in the past, let Michelle's styling be a lesson in how to wear leg-baring slits without having more on show than you're comfortable with.

Keeping the rest of her outfit fairly muted, Michelle lets the flattering silhouette of her dress and the metallic embellishment be the focal point, with everything else, tights included, playing the ultimate supporting role.