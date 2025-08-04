These ‘comfortable’ M&S sandals are selling out fast thanks to their uncanny likeness to Birkenstock Arizonas

You simply can’t go wrong with a pair of Birkenstock Arizonas. Whether you’re wearing them with one of your best summer dresses or slipping into them to finish off a chic white jeans outfit, their simple two-strap design will never let you down, as this comfortable sandal offers easy and versatile styling options..

Ticking all the boxes when it comes to both style and comfort, the Birkenstock Arizona have a laid-back, minimalist design that makes them timeless and versatile no matter which colourway you go for. Since their release back in 1973, we’ve seen countless takes on the classic style, from the cosy Arizona Shearling with its fuzzy inner lining to Katie Holmes’ favourite all-black Birkenstocks, which are made from sleek nappa leather.

But it’s the classic Arizona that remains core to the brand's aesthetic. Made from hardwearing leather, they’re velvety soft and mould to the foot thanks to the cork footbed and foam cushioning for a flexible and comfortable fit.

At £115, they’re not the most budget-friendly sandals, so we recently took a closer look at the question on many a mind right now – are Birkenstocks worth it? And while the results might surprise you, if you can't quite stretch to the cost, M&S has released a pair that look incredibly similar – and they cost just £29.50, making this style of sandal much more accessible.

Shop Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Lookalike

M&S Suede Buckle Footbed Mules £29.50 at M&S If you're not sure about splurging on Birkenstocks and want to trial the style first, an affordable lookalike like this M&S design is a great option. Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed £115 at Birkenstock If you've read our Birkenstock Arizona review, you'll know that woman&home are a big fan of this particular design, but at over £100 they are an investment piece.

The M&S Suede Buckle Footbed Mules have an incredibly similar design to the comfortable and versatile look of the Birkenstock Arizona. The minimalist design makes them just as stylish as the name-brand choice, with them even boasting the same black-toned metal hardware buckles.

When it comes down to the materials, both pairs are made from leather, though the M&S pair do not have the same comfort technology in the sole of the shoe when compared with the Birkenstocks, which is the reason Birkenstock sandals are so popular. While the Birkenstock pair offer very good cushioning thanks to the natural cork base, the M&S sandals have a synthetic sole. While this still provides ‘all-day comfort’ and looks very similar to cork, it’s not as hardwearing and not quite as comfortable as the original Birkenstocks, but for the price difference and aesthetics, they're a solid option. The M&S pair are well reviewed on the brand's website and has already sold out in most sizes in the khaki colourway, though the black pair are still available across size options.

Reviewing the sandals, one shopper said, “These sandals are fabulous. It's easy to adjust the straps, the footbed is really comfortable.” While another wrote, “Great colour and very soft leather. Comfy footbed, stylish and easy to wear. Good value for money.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With plenty of styling options for smart casual outfits, this two-strap design, whether you go for the real deal or the lookalike, will certainly help to advance those summer outfit ideas both at home or abroad.