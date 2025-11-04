Lisa Snowdon's embellished jumper dress is the perfect way to kick start festive season style

Lisa Snowden has signalled a return to daytime sparkles, and we're fully on board. Posing outside the This Morning studio last week, Lisa looked stylish and festively appropriate for the months ahead in a short, embellished black jumper, paired elegantly with sheer tights and black court shoes to really lean into the party-ready feel.

While Christmas is still several weeks away, we are pivoting our autumn outfit ideas to slightly more seasonally appropriate styles, and that means day sequins are on the agenda. Wearing the pure cashmere embellished mini jumper dress from the M&S x 16Arlington collaboration, Lisa proved that you can be cosy and stylish at the same time.

The dress, crafted in luxurious black cashmere, is the ideal addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe, as the timeless colourway and high-end embellishment make this a classic buy that you can enjoy again and again. Taking styling notes from Lisa herself, the court shoes and low denier tights added a party-ready feel, but for day-to-day, this jumper dress would work well with opaque tights and the best knee-high boots too.

Shop Lisa Snowdon's M&S Jumper Dress

M&S x 16Arlington Pure Cashmere Embellished Mini Jumper Dress £300 at M&S Made from 100%, super soft cashmere, this jumper dress is a luxe staple for the season ahead. As part of the M&S x 16Arlington collaboration, it boasts hand appliqued beads and sequins for a luxury touch. The shorter hem length and figure-defining silhouette are balanced out by the long sleeves and high neckline, for a cosy, stylish finish.

Shop More Statement Jumper Dresses

Mint Velvet Grey Sequin Knit Mini Dress £140 at Mint Velvet This party-ready jumper dress has a similar knit texture, high neckline and long sleeves. With a more subtle sequin embellishment than Lisa's design, it runs in a chic argyle design across the knit, for a nod to this season's heritage trend, but with a more sparkly finish. Phase Eight Cindy Jewelled Jumper Dress £149 at Phase Eight Hand-sewn bead embellishments elevate this sleek jumper dress into a party-ready style. At half the price of Lisa's dress, this is the perfect combination of directional design with a hit of festive-ready sparkle. Karen Millen Wool Blend Embellished Cable Knit Jumper Mini Dress £132.30 (was £189) at Karen Millen With a cosy high neckline, classic cable knit and delicate embellishments, this is a warm jumper dress that will see you through those AM to PM occasions that are bound to crop up over the next few months. Want more warmth? Pair with tights, leggings or skinny jeans.

Hand-stitched beads and sequins give Lisa's pure cashmere dress a couture-like finish, which is unsurprising, given the collaboration's origins. The high neckline, long sleeve and colour-drenched look feels particularly elevated, giving a fresh take on Christmas jumper dresses.

The shorter hemline can be trickier to wear, particularly if you're not used to the style. While Lisa has leaned in with low-denier tights and black court shoes, you could easily pair this dress with opaque black tights and knee-high boots in suede or leather for a more covered-up finish that still feels just as high-end.

Thanks to the embellishment, the cashmere jumper dress needs little to no jewellery to finish it off, although Lisa did opt for some simple gold earrings to add just a tiny bit of contrast to the look.

The jumper dress, which is still available, might cost £300, but the expensive, breathable and cosy cashmere fabric is the perfect partner for keeping you at just the right temperature in the cooler months ahead. Add to that the catwalk-style embellishment, and this really is the high street delivering runway fashion.