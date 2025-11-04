Lisa Snowdon's embellished jumper dress is the perfect way to kick start festive season style

Posing in a black embellished jumper dress from the new M&S x 16Arlington collaboration, Lisa signalled it's time to get festive

Lisa Snowdon attends Akira Back London&#039;s VIP Michelin celebration at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair on February 26, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Akira Back London)
Lisa Snowden has signalled a return to daytime sparkles, and we're fully on board. Posing outside the This Morning studio last week, Lisa looked stylish and festively appropriate for the months ahead in a short, embellished black jumper, paired elegantly with sheer tights and black court shoes to really lean into the party-ready feel.

While Christmas is still several weeks away, we are pivoting our autumn outfit ideas to slightly more seasonally appropriate styles, and that means day sequins are on the agenda. Wearing the pure cashmere embellished mini jumper dress from the M&S x 16Arlington collaboration, Lisa proved that you can be cosy and stylish at the same time.

Shop Lisa Snowdon's M&S Jumper Dress

Shop More Statement Jumper Dresses

Hand-stitched beads and sequins give Lisa's pure cashmere dress a couture-like finish, which is unsurprising, given the collaboration's origins. The high neckline, long sleeve and colour-drenched look feels particularly elevated, giving a fresh take on Christmas jumper dresses.

The shorter hemline can be trickier to wear, particularly if you're not used to the style. While Lisa has leaned in with low-denier tights and black court shoes, you could easily pair this dress with opaque black tights and knee-high boots in suede or leather for a more covered-up finish that still feels just as high-end.

Thanks to the embellishment, the cashmere jumper dress needs little to no jewellery to finish it off, although Lisa did opt for some simple gold earrings to add just a tiny bit of contrast to the look.

The jumper dress, which is still available, might cost £300, but the expensive, breathable and cosy cashmere fabric is the perfect partner for keeping you at just the right temperature in the cooler months ahead. Add to that the catwalk-style embellishment, and this really is the high street delivering runway fashion.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

