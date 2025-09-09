Kate Garraway's vibrant blue ruched maxi dress is not only available to buy now, it's also almost 50% off

Kate Garraway turned heads at the ITV 70th anniversary celebrations in a bright-blue, teal ruched maxi dress from one of the best British clothing brands – Karen Millen. And with party season right around the corner, we're eyeing up her dress that's been reduced by almost 50% in the sale.

Not only is this Karen Millen Crepe Maxi Dress perfect for parties and dinner dates, but it's also coincidentally one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy due to its flattering ruched front design. The crepe fabric drapes perfectly across the middle, creating a smooth silhouette.

But what truly stands out about this maxi dress is the vibrant shade; the teal tone feels occasionwear-ready and playful at the same time – confirming that you don't need to ditch brighter shades in the cooler season. Garraway styles the dress with some pointed-toe cream slingback heels and minimal jewellery.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighter, more playful shades like this teal blue can be a core part of your autumn capsule wardrobe if you figure out how to style with autumn neutrals or lighter tones.

Take notes from Garraway and opt for cream slingback heels for an evening event or special occasion. Or if you're looking for smart-casual outfit ideas, your best white trainers and a sleek black blazer layered over the top would work equally as well.

Shop Kate's exact dress & similar styles

exact match Karen Millen Jersey Crepe Ruched Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £50 (was £99) at Karen Millen Made with a slinky fabric, this maxi dress features a flattering ruched detail, long sleeves and an asymmetrical finish. Style with a smart tailored blazer for work, or wear solo for an evening occasion. Reiss Modal-Blend Ruched Dress £58 (was £158) at Reiss Offering a similar ruched finish and bright blue colour, this midi-dress has a flattering, figure-hugging silhouette. It's flutter sleeves feel feminine and elegant. River Island Petite Blue Asymmetric Drape Wrap Midi Dress £49 at River Island With a draped neckline and waist, this wrap midi-dress will complement a range of body types. The dusty blue tone, even if less bright than Kate's dress, feels elevated. It also comes in black and bright red.

Style with

Charles & Keith Helena Pearl-Buckle Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps - Chalk £59 at Charles & Keith These slingback pumps come in a cream colour and feature a pointed toe and thin heel. Wear these with dresses or simply with your favourite denim jeans. Office Hettie Slingback Court Heels White £45.99 at Office These heels feature a secure slingback strap and subtle silver buckle. The mid-height makes them a comfortable choice for all-day wear. Aspinal of London Gemstone Huggie Earrings £165 at Aspinal of London These earrings are made from gold vermeil layered over sterling silver and feature a Swiss Blue Topaz gemstone. These will add a glamorous finishing touch to just about any outfit.

At £50, this dress feels like an absolute steal, especially if you have upcoming special occasions or you're simply looking for smart wardrobe pieces that can transition seamlessly between occasions.

With a ruching that flatters your silhouette and a jewel-bright teal colour that's mood-boosting and playful, we'd snap this dress up before it sells out.