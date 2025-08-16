I've just found the most amazing Gucci sandal look-alikes in the sale - you'll get the luxury style while saving yourself over £600

I love looking at catwalk shows and poring over the latest high-end handbags and shoes, but sadly, my shopping budget won’t stretch as far to buy the real deal. Because of this, I am always on the hunt for the very best designer lookalikes, and I think I may have just found one of the most amazing shoe dupes of the season – and they are currently on sale.

While browsing for a new pair of sandals to see me through the last few weeks of summer, I came across a gorgeous pair of Boden tan mules that have a very similar feel to the Gucci Horsebit Slide Sandal. I genuinely gasped when I saw them, as the soft tan colour, slip-on style and block heel tick off some of the key shoe trends of 2025. With a runway look, but at a fraction of the price, the high street pair will come in at over £600 less than the designer heels.

Gucci’s signature metal horsebit detailing is very often spotted on the shoes and bags from the luxury Italian label and is a firm favourite amongst many fashion fans and celebrities. As it’s such an iconic look, many high street stores have taken note and you’ll find plenty of similar equestrian-inspired styles below as well as the hero Boden heels.

Shop the Heels

SPEND Gucci Horsebit Slide Sandal £670 at Net-A-Porter These beautiful heels will add a chic footnote to just about any ensemble. The tan suede is a total fashion failsafe but there's also a deep maroon colour option available. SAVE Boden Iris Snaffle Heeled Mules £51.60 (was £129) at Boden The low block heel is ideal for anybody that wants a little lift without the 'ouch' moments you often get from a pair of stilettos. They are available in UK sizes 3.5-8 too.

A stylish shoe with such a hefty price difference means that these feel like double the wardrobe win. While the Boden pair may not be crafted from as soft and supple leather as the Gucci mules, both sandals are made from real suede and leather so you'll get a good quality shoe that will last you for years to come.

Shop More Horsebit Shoes

Dune Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes £99 at M&S These sling-backs have a similar vibe but provide a little more coverage on your feet. Use them to finish an a-line skirt or your barrel leg jeans. Lipsy Taupe Snaffle Faux Leather Loafers £36 at Next Loafers are always big news as autumn nears, so you will get an endless amount of wear out of this chic pair. ASOS Mosaic Flat Loafer Mules £24 at ASOS A deep berry-hue gives these bargain slip-ons a luxury feel that will pep up even the simplest of outfits.

Whether you decide to splash out on the Gucci heels or treat yourself to the Boden bargain pair, I guarantee you'll get an endless amount of wear out of your tan mules. The wearable lower heels lend themselves well to both day and evening outfits, and will sit beautifully with everything from a boho floral dress to your favourite jeans.