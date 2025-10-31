Fearne Cotton knows Sambas are the only trainer to to wear this autumn – and her platform pair are a fun update to the trending style

Will we ever get enough of our Sambas? The comfortable trainers have arguably, reached icon status this year, with everyone from Kate Moss to Jennifer Aniston proving that they’re a fail-safe staple to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe.

And it’s not just us who can’t stop raving about them in our adidas Samba review. Fearne Cotton’s repeated wearing of her Samba trainers shows them not only as the perfect trainers to wear with classic jeans and T-shirt outfits, but also as some of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses – but Fearne’s not just about the classic Sambas, she’s got another pair that takes the style to a new level.

Spotted in a recent Instagram post, Fearne can be seen wearing a pair of adidas platform Samba shoes. As if the style couldn’t get any cooler, adidas has gone and one-upped itself with an elevated platform style that gives a fashion-forward edge to the much-loved trainer silhouette..

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop Fearne Cotton's Platform Sambas

EXACT MATCH adidas Samba Shoes £90 at adidas An exact match to Fearne Cotton's pair, the adidas Samba platform is an elevated take on the classic design. Featuring the brand's famous three-stripe design, the shoe will add subtle inches to your height, all with the same sporty aesthetic we know and love.

Shop More Platform Trainers

adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes £95 at adidas If you're looking for something a little less trend-driven, but no less chic and versatile, when compared with the adidas Samba, you can't go wrong with these Gazelle Bold Shoes from adidas. Another platform silhouette, this is tagged onto another one of the brand's much-loved designs. M&S Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers £50 at M&S These M&S trainers emulate the sporty, casual look of the adidas Sambas with their graphic pattern details. Available in a range of colours from this versatile black and white to a bright pink colourway for a bolder look, devoid of branding they're almost half the price. Dune London Eden Flatform Lace-Up Trainers £89 at Dune London We love the elevated spin Dune London puts on trending silhouettes, and it's no different when it comes to these platform trainers. The dark cognac suede gives a luxe touch to the style, with an off-white sole and laces playing into a subtle, neutral colour palette.

A sleek leather upper and classic black and white colourway give the platform trainers the same classic Samba look we know and love, but a platform sole made of a semi-translucent gum rubber reworks the classic sporty aesthetic into a more elevated and polished style.

It’s exactly this subtle update that’s drawing people to the trainers, with reviewers loving how they can get the classic Samba look but with a twist that means they’re not wearing the same shoes as everyone they see.

“I wanted a new pair of Sambas, and these were a slightly different take on them. Comfy as ever. Love them,” one review reads. While another said, “So comfy and supports your foot well, lots of spring in my step!”