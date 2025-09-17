Emily Blunt makes the case for the shacket as this season's must-have layering piece
The effortless layer your wardrobe needs right now
Emily Blunt turned plenty of heads on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, but it was her off-duty arrival look that caught our attention. Stepping off the boat ahead of the Smashing Machine premiere, the actress opted for a laid-back outfit that was as practical as it was polished.
The star of the show (other than Blunt herself) was a shacket - a shirt-jacket hybrid that has become a go-to for effortless transitional dressing. Choosing a denim version, Blunt wore hers loosely over a figure-skimming burgundy maxi dress and teamed it with white sneakers.
Perfect for those in-between days when it's not quite warm enough for just one layer, but too early for heavy coats, the shacket is a versatile fall capsule closet essential that strikes the ideal balance between comfort and style.
How to wear the shacket this fall
The shacket's USP is its versatility. For a casual off-duty look like Emily's, layer yours over a dress made of jersey or a thick knitted fabric, or over a plain t-shirt and jeans. Finish with your best white sneakers or loafers for a relaxed feel. Choose denim or cotton shackets for your laid-back look, or opt for soft checks to tap into one of the season's biggest prints.
For work or smarter occasions, the shacket can be elevated by belting it at the waist and pairing it with tailored pants or skirts for a more structured silhouette. Neutral shades like camel, navy or gray are easily incorporated into your work ensembles but also look great with a pop of color.
When the temperature drops a little more, think of your shacket as the perfect layering piece. Slip it over knitwear and under coats, or choose an oversized fit to wear with chunky sweaters.
Get the look
Don't be afraid of a crop. They can be a very effective way of balancing proportions, especially for those with curves, when paired with high-waisted pants, jeans or skirts. A boxy cropped shacket like this one from Marks & Spencer cuts off neatly at the waist, highlighting the slimmest part of the torso.
This denim jacket from Nobody's Child is thin enough to be styled as a shacket and has tie-fastenings at the side that create a kitsch bow detail. Wear over summer dresses and pair with cowboy boots for a transitional bohemian look that taps into the fall/winter fashion trends 2025.
T-shirt dresses are a great wardrobe staple, and this one from H&M works extra hard, with its draped section on one side accentuating the waist as well as subtle shoulder pad detail and split hem to balance proportions. It will look great paired with everything from sneakers to boots.
Toms shoes are notoriously comfortable, and these sneakers include an ultra-comfy OrthoLite® insole, a supportive rubber outersole and an elevated upper for ankle support, making them some of the most comfortable sneakers. With minimal branding, they'll pair well with everything.
EXACT MATCH
Every closet needs a classic black leather crossbody bag. They go with absolutely everything, and this one from Prada has enough room for all your essentials as well as a detatchable strap.
The shacket has more than earned its place as fall's ultimate wardrobe hero. Whether you opt for classic denim like Emily Blunt, a cropped number, or something with a little extra detail as a statement piece, this versatile layer proves that transitional dressing doesn't have to be tricky, and it can be easy to wear too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Comfortable, flattering and endlessly adaptable, the shacket is the piece you'll find yourself reaching for again and again this season. And once the fall is over, you can enjoy it again in the spring for extra wear.
Stephanie Sofokleous is a London-based fashion editor, stylist and writer with over a decade of experience in the industry. Stephanie started her career in women’s monthlies, working on the fashion teams at Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, and Hello! Fashion Monthly.
Stephanie spent the last eight years as fashion stylist and writer at You Magazine (Mail on Sunday) and is now freelance. She specialises in sustainability, inclusivity, and timeless style.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.