Emily Blunt makes the case for the shacket as this season's must-have layering piece

Emily Blunt turned plenty of heads on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, but it was her off-duty arrival look that caught our attention. Stepping off the boat ahead of the Smashing Machine premiere, the actress opted for a laid-back outfit that was as practical as it was polished.

The star of the show (other than Blunt herself) was a shacket - a shirt-jacket hybrid that has become a go-to for effortless transitional dressing. Choosing a denim version, Blunt wore hers loosely over a figure-skimming burgundy maxi dress and teamed it with white sneakers.

Perfect for those in-between days when it's not quite warm enough for just one layer, but too early for heavy coats, the shacket is a versatile fall capsule closet essential that strikes the ideal balance between comfort and style.

How to wear the shacket this fall

The shacket's USP is its versatility. For a casual off-duty look like Emily's, layer yours over a dress made of jersey or a thick knitted fabric, or over a plain t-shirt and jeans. Finish with your best white sneakers or loafers for a relaxed feel. Choose denim or cotton shackets for your laid-back look, or opt for soft checks to tap into one of the season's biggest prints.

For work or smarter occasions, the shacket can be elevated by belting it at the waist and pairing it with tailored pants or skirts for a more structured silhouette. Neutral shades like camel, navy or gray are easily incorporated into your work ensembles but also look great with a pop of color.

When the temperature drops a little more, think of your shacket as the perfect layering piece. Slip it over knitwear and under coats, or choose an oversized fit to wear with chunky sweaters.

Get the look

The shacket has more than earned its place as fall's ultimate wardrobe hero. Whether you opt for classic denim like Emily Blunt, a cropped number, or something with a little extra detail as a statement piece, this versatile layer proves that transitional dressing doesn't have to be tricky, and it can be easy to wear too.

Comfortable, flattering and endlessly adaptable, the shacket is the piece you'll find yourself reaching for again and again this season. And once the fall is over, you can enjoy it again in the spring for extra wear.