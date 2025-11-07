On-trend pinstripes and merlot tones - Amanda Holden just showed us how to do both

Amanda Holden demonstrated the perfect combination of sharp pinstriped tailoring and trending red wine hues as she stepped out in one of our favourite autumn outfits we've seen this year.

The broadcaster arrived at the Heart radio studios on Monday for her usual breakfast show slot, showing us exactly how chilly weather tailoring and colours of the season should be done.

Taking to Instagram to share details of her look, Amanda shared that her two-piece is the Lana Pinstripe Woven Sweetheart-Neck Tailored Top and Asteria
Burgundy Pinstripe Wide-Leg Trousers by Club L London. The pairing is near enough sold out, and we're not surprised.

The ultra-feminine neckline of the form-fitting top creates the perfect contrast to the flowing wide-leg trousers, offering a silhouette that flatters and elongates.

Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, is all for blending bold autumnal tones with strong tailoring, and loves the way Amanda pulled it off.

Rivkie says, "Wearing two trends of the season: androgynous tailoring and merlot tones. Amanda regularly delivers wearable style inspiration, and this look is now different.

"The pinstripe pattern alongside Amanda's tonally matching shoes elongates the star's frame, drawing the eye up the silhouette, making her look longer and leaner. Pinstripes have made a strong return to both the high street and the runway, and this retro aesthetic is a great choice for those looking to add height with ease," she adds.

Amanda's exact shoes are an affordable Aldo pick - and she kept the look cohesive even when she layered up for the November weather in London, wearing a longline burgundy coat draped over her shoulders, allowing her suit to do most of the talking.

